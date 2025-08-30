18 Best Romantic (And Affordable) Dinner Ideas For Two
Have you ever wanted to whip up something special in the kitchen to show your special someone you love them? Cooking for two can often be a bit of a challenge. Not only is it hard to find recipes that are suitable for smaller groups, but you also want items that are romantic, yet won't break the bank.
While some of the more affordable menu items can seem boring (think chicken, ground beef, or pasta), these don't have to be mundane. When prepared with the right technique and combination of ingredients, they can easily be transformed into something truly remarkable.
We here at Chowhound have a few tricks up our sleeves for helping you spice things up in the kitchen (and beyond). Each of these menu recommendations includes suggestions for beverage pairings — including some tips for purchasing inexpensive, yet classy bottles of wine — as well as pointers for making the most out of your amorous repast. Read on for some classy and economical ideas for dinner for you and your favorite person.
1. Light and elegant salmon dinner
If you are searching for a light and elegant menu to serve your sweetheart, fish is always a good idea. This easy salmon recipe is loaded with flavor thanks to aromatics, like shallots and garlic, fresh herbs, and plenty of citrus.
Start this menu with a crisp and tangy breaded and baked goat cheese salad. Serve the salmon with a side of tender rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes. For dessert, whip up a batch of simple and luscious lemon truffles. Top the entire meal off with a budget-friendly bottle of white wine or rosé to really pull the flavors together.
Recipe: Herby Lemon Butter Fish Skillet
2. Smothered in comfort pork chops
Comfort food sounds like it could potentially be too heavy for a romantic dinner, but this smothered pork chop recipe is surprisingly light and loaded with flavor. The meat is tenderized with a quick brine before it is seared and topped with a savory mushroom sauce.
Start this meal with a sweet lavender old fashioned cocktail recipe. Next, serve up an easy kale Caesar salad made with a homemade dressing loaded with real anchovy paste. To accompany the pork chops, whip up some super bacony mashed potatoes. Lastly, drive home that southern charm with festive, boozy, peachy bourbon balls.
Recipe: Aromatic Smothered Pork Chops
3. Decadent Italian pasta dinner
If Italian is considered the language of love, the cuisine of this country epitomizes passion in edible form. This luscious, ultra-creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo recipe is not just delicious; it looks quite sexy on a plate. It features breaded and pan-fried chicken breasts with a simple, yet comforting Alfredo sauce loaded with freshly-grated parmesan cheese.
Kick this meal off with a classic Italian recipe for Sicilian-style stuffed artichokes. End it with a light and refreshing buzz-worthy coffee granita. This menu is best served with a white or red Italian wine, like a crisp pinot grigio or a light-bodied frappato.
4. Supper club salmon and chocolate mousse
While classic supper clubs are largely a thing of the past, this menu screams nostalgia. It features a quick and effortless recipe for a parmesan-crusted salmon dish served with a creamy herb sauce. This is best accompanied by basic side dishes, like sautéed green beans and a baked sweet potato.
Kick off this old-timey meal with a classic creamy potato leek soup. Complete this retro menu with the best chocolate mousse you have ever put in your mouth. This menu is best when served with a chilled, dry white wine or rosé.
5. Croque madame breakfast for dinner
Breakfast for dinner is always a good idea. Most recipes for breakfast foods are not only easy to execute but also quite cost-effective. Among the more elegant breakfast staples is a traditional French croque madame recipe, which features a ham and cheese sandwich topped with a velvety bechamel sauce.
Start off this breakfast-for-dinner menu with a quintessential brunch cocktail, like a Bloody Mary or a mimosa. Cap it off with a homemade mixed berry scone served with clotted cream or lemon curd. For an extra special treat, whip up a coffeeshop-worthy pumpkin spice latte.
Recipe: Traditional Croque Madame
6. Tour of Tuscany chicken dinner
If taking a vacation to the Tuscan countryside is not in the budget, take your sweetheart on a culinary tour from the comfort of your own dining room with this chicken dinner. This recipe features pan-seared chicken with a spinach, sun-dried tomato, and mushroom cream sauce.
A great starter course would be a green bean and tomato panzanella salad. A basic stovetop steamed white rice recipe should suffice as an accompaniment to the flavorful chicken. Finish this meal with a stunning raspberry and cream tiramisu. A dry white or light-bodied red Italian wine would be ideal for this dinner.
Recipe: Classic Creamy Tuscan Chicken
7. Winter wonderland chicken pot pie and creamy vanilla pudding
If the winter doldrums are leaving a chill on you and your lover's hearts, this meal is certain to turn up the heat. Not only is this chicken, mushroom, and winter squash pot pie stick-to-your-ribs delicious, it is visually stunning, with a lattice-like crust befitting of a delicate tablecloth.
Start this menu off with a winter woods espresso martini to liven up your spirits. Next, whip up a batch of buckwheat crepes with salmon and homemade crème fraîche. To cap off this meal, an easy classic vanilla pudding is certain to hit the sweet spot.
8. Stay-at-home tropical vacation flank steak tacos
If steak sounds like it is unattainable on a budget, think again. Flank steak can be a great, cost-effective option for those who are beef lovers. These tacos are loaded with spice and are served with a refreshing fruit salsa.
To begin this stay-at-home tropical vacation, serve up some classic hurricane cocktails. Next, nosh on a homemade batch of classic 5-ingredient pico de gallo with chips. A deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad is a delightful accompaniment to these tacos. And, these coconut-baked donuts are an easy and flavorful conclusion to this exotic meal.
9. Bucatini cacio e pepe dinner
If you want to feel like Audrey Hepburn in "Roman Holiday," this menu is for you. It stars a simple 5-ingredient meal that is the stuff of legend in Rome, namely cacio e pepe. This menu should definitely be accompanied by an Italian white or red wine, of which there are many blends under $30 that are worth investigating.
Open this dinner with an appetizer of bite-sized panzanella stuffed tomatoes. Continue with a creamy roasted tomato soup that is loaded with savoriness. Finish the meal with a rustic blackberry and pine nut cheesecake that is light and fluffy.
10. Classic roasted chicken dinner
If romance is the aim, a dinner filled with foolproof recipes is the name of the game. This roast chicken dinner fits the bill with a classic recipe that is so easy to execute, even Julia Child would be proud.
Start this meal with a classic paper plane cocktail, which features bourbon, amaro, and Aperol. Next, throw together some dainty gruyère and crab gougères. A recipe of cheesy hasselback potatoes is the perfect accompaniment to this simple roast chicken. For dessert, what could be more French than a classic crème brûlée?
11. Indian-inspired salmon burgers and chai spiced pudding
Perhaps an Indian-inspired meal doesn't scream romance, but this menu is sure to spice up your love life. It centers around juicy, broiled salmon burgers served with a curry remoulade that is bright and vivacious.
A great way to kick off this international dinner is a creamy, rich pumpkin curry soup. Next, select one of the many different ways of cooking sweet potatoes to pair with the salmon burgers. For the ideal conclusion, a simple almond chai chia pudding is a must. White wine or a rosé is the best accompaniment to the distinctive spices in this dinner.
12. Mediterranean-spiced gyros and mezze
For the uninitiated, a mezze is a collection of small plates that are similar to Spanish tapas. They are a feature of many Mediterranean and Middle Eastern culinary traditions, and their combination of flavors can be a fantastic way to celebrate a special occasion.
This one culminates with a loaded ground beef gyro recipe, but can easily be accompanied by many other standard classics, like baba ghannoush, hummus, tzatziki, and tabboule. Another great dish to add to the mix is a spicy chorizo and chickpea salad with feta. Round this meal out with some sugary mint tea and syrupy baklava.
Recipe: Loaded Ground Beef Gyros
13. Fiesta-style chiles rellenos
A fiesta or feast is the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion with your special someone. This particular one features a classic chiles rellenos recipe, complete with a zesty and vibrant guajillo chile sauce.
Start this menu with a classic Clamato Michelada cocktail. Follow this up with a warm elote corn dip with plenty of crispy tortilla chips for dipping. Make sure to cook up some spicy black beans and Spanish rice to serve alongside these chiles rellenos. Lastly, indulge in some Portuguese custard tarts or pasteis de nata to finish the meal.
Recipe: Classic Chiles Rellenos
14. Asian-inspired soy marinated chicken
If you enjoy the bold flavors of Asian-inspired dishes, this menu is for you and your sweetheart. The main dish consists of honey-soy marinated baked chicken thighs, which are quick and easy to assemble. These can be served with stir-fried vegetables and rice.
For a refreshing libation to accompany this meal, try making a batch of roasted strawberry and basil lemonade. A unique starter for this menu would be a sweet and spicy Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup. And don't skip this mango sticky rice for dessert. It is the perfect way to round out this highly seasoned menu.
15. Mexican mole medley
The cornerstone of Oaxacan cuisine, a traditional mole typically takes all day to cook and can be quite complex to execute. This version simmers in a slow-cooker, allowing you to create something special without much effort. It features chicken thighs, which are less expensive than breasts, making it a budget-friendly meal.
Start this menu with an invigorating cucumber lime agua fresca. Next, throw together a grilled romaine and corn salad with an herby mustard dressing. A common side dish to serve with mole is herbed potato salad. Enjoy a batch of tres leches-ish rice pudding to end this Mexican-themed meal.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
16. Caribbean coconut baked chicken breasts
This Caribbean-inspired menu will have you drinking piña coladas and getting caught in the rain with your sweetheart. The main entrée consists of a simple, crispy coconut-baked chicken breast recipe that lends itself to myriad accompaniments.
A fantastic first course is a recipe for grilled shrimp tacos with a zesty avocado corn salsa. For a quick side dish that is flavorful, yet not overly fussy, you can't go wrong with some baked garlic parmesan fries. Lastly, this mango sago (mango coconut tapioca pudding) recipe is a sweet dessert that has a distinctive and fun texture.
17. Bougie balsamic-glazed fried chicken wings
Perhaps it seems a bit excessive to call chicken wings bougie, but this recipe certainly jazzes them up in a way that they can almost be called gourmet. The balsamic glaze forms a delightful, sweet, and savory crust on the chicken as the wings fry.
Start this menu with a peach and raspberry bourbon smash cocktail. Continue with an indulgent hazelnut and fig baked brie appetizer that is perfect for dipping. To accompany the wings, a creamy carrot casserole will add color and texture. Finish this fancy-ish meal with delicate, decadent chocolate macarons made from scratch.
18. Vegetarian delight spaghetti 'carbonara'
If your lover is a vegetarian, but you want to treat them to a special romantic dinner, this carbonara-style spaghetti dish is for you. It features panko breadcrumbs, vegetarian sausage crumbles, and zucchini for a tasty and attractive main dish.
Kick this menu off with a springy asparagus and lemon ricotta tart. For a side dish with a little boost of protein and a creamy texture, whip up a batch of Italian-style butter beans. A simple, yet festive dessert to cap this meal off is classic carrot cake cupcakes with caramelized walnuts. White wine or rosé is ideal for this menu.
Recipe: Vegetarian Spaghetti 'Carbonara'