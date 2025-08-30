18 Best Romantic (And Affordable) Dinner Ideas For Two

Have you ever wanted to whip up something special in the kitchen to show your special someone you love them? Cooking for two can often be a bit of a challenge. Not only is it hard to find recipes that are suitable for smaller groups, but you also want items that are romantic, yet won't break the bank.

While some of the more affordable menu items can seem boring (think chicken, ground beef, or pasta), these don't have to be mundane. When prepared with the right technique and combination of ingredients, they can easily be transformed into something truly remarkable.

We here at Chowhound have a few tricks up our sleeves for helping you spice things up in the kitchen (and beyond). Each of these menu recommendations includes suggestions for beverage pairings — including some tips for purchasing inexpensive, yet classy bottles of wine — as well as pointers for making the most out of your amorous repast. Read on for some classy and economical ideas for dinner for you and your favorite person.