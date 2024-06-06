The Best Red Wine Blends Under $30

One of the first things you learn when you start studying wine is that some of the most famous wines in the world are named for regions, not the grapes they are made from. You also learn that these wines are often blends rather than made from a single variety. For example, wines like Chianti, Bordeaux, and Rioja are so named for the region they come from and can be made from a mix of different grape varieties.

You also learn why winemakers choose to make blended wines to begin with. Historically, wines have been blended to increase quantities or provide insurance against issues that might hurt production, like drought, frost, vine disease and other weather-related threats to grape yields. Each grape variety possesses its own unique set of characteristics, from how it grows and ripens, to how it tolerates certain elements, to flavor and texture components like acid and tannin levels, color, and aromatics. Today, winemakers often approach blending with the attention of an artist, in which the whole wine is far greater — and more delicious — than the sum of its individual parts.

The red blend in particular has become a popular choice among wine lovers. These wines are typically easy-drinking and balanced, with each grape contributing an important element — like body, color, acid, tannin, aroma, and alcohol — to the final wine. In this round-up, we explore some of our favorites. The best part? These are all $30 and under.

