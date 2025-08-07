Make Classic Portuguese Custard Tarts With Our Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse  and Chowhound Staff
Portuguese custard tarts on wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Creamy on the inside and flaky on the outside with just a hint of char, Portuguese custard tarts are an absolute delicacy and a textural delight with every bite. Also known as pastéis de nata, these little tarts look just as good as they taste, making them an excellent dessert option for those occasions when you really want to impress. Though they may look similar to other custard-based pastries around the world, such as Hong Kong egg tarts, Portuguese custard tarts have a flaky puff pastry crust with an irresistible, rich, creamy, and often spiced custard on the inside, making them one of the marvels of the pastry world.

Though you could find these tarts at certain bakeries, you could also whip up a batch of homemade Portuguese custard tarts by following this recipe from developer and pastry chef Katie Rosenhouse — a labor of love no doubt, but one that will pay off in the form of one exceptional dessert. "These tarts are over-the-top delicious," Rosenhouse says. "The crispy pastry shell paired with the rich, custardy filling is an insanely delicious combination." Though this recipe does follow a mostly traditional route for making the tarts (meaning that you will be making your own puff pastry dough), Rosenhouse offers a shortcut method for making the dough, which we'll touch more on down the line.

Gather the ingredients for Portuguese custard tarts (pastéis de nata)

Ingredients for Portuguese custard tarts Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

For the pastry portion of the tarts, you'll need all-purpose flour, kosher salt, cold water, and room temperature salted butter. Then, for the custard, you'll want granulated sugar, water, vanilla bean paste or extract, kosher salt, half-and-half (or whole milk), all-purpose flour, and large egg yolks. Optionally, you may wish to add a cinnamon stick and lemon peel to the custard mix, or to garnish the finished tarts with powdered sugar or ground cinnamon.

Step 1: Combine the flour, salt, and water

Shaggy pastry dough in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

To prepare the pastry, in a medium bowl, stir (or use your fingertips) to combine the flour, salt, and ½ cup water until the dough looks shaggy.

Step 2: Knead the dough, then allow it to rest

Pastry dough ball on countertop Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Transfer the dough to a clean countertop and lightly knead it to combine, adding remaining water as needed just until the dough comes together. Wrap the dough with plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for about 15 minutes.

Step 3: Roll out the dough

Rolled out pastry dough next to rolling pin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Flour your surface and roll the rested dough to a 16- to 18-inch square.

Step 4: Coat the dough in butter

Dough rolled out and coated in butter Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Spread to coat the dough evenly with ½ cup butter, leaving a small border along the edges.

Step 5: Cut slits in the dough

Rolled out dough coated in butter with slits cut in top and bottom Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Cut slits in the square in thirds on the top and bottom, leaving the center ⅓ uncut.

Step 6: Begin folding one section of dough

Butter coated pastry dough with portion folded over Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Starting on the right, fold the top and bottom portions of the dough over the center.

Step 7: Continue folding the dough

Butter coated pastry dough with portion folded over Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Flip the right side square of dough over the center square. Fold over the top and bottom sections.

Step 8: Repeat with the left side

Dough square folded over onto itself next to rolling pin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Repeat one final time with the remaining left side of the square.

Step 9: Wrap and chill the dough

Dough square wrapped in plastic next to rolling pin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Wrap the dough gently with plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 10: Begin the sugar syrup for the custard

Lemon peel and cinnamon stick in sugar water in pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

In the meantime, to prepare the sugar syrup, stir to combine the sugar, water, vanilla, salt, and cinnamon stick and lemon peel if you're using, in a small pot.

Step 11: Boil the sugar mixture

Boiling sugar water mixture with cinnamon stick and lemon peel Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Bring to a boil, and continue to boil over medium heat for 1 minute.

Step 12: Remove the syrup from the heat

Sugar syrup in pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Remove the pot from the heat. Discard the cinnamon stick and lemon peel if needed.

Step 13: Heat the milk and flour, then whisk in the sugar syrup

Large whisk in pot with milk Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

In another small pot, whisk the milk and flour to combine, and cook, whisking, until the mixture is scalding. Slowly whisk in the sugar syrup to combine. Remove from the heat.

Step 14: Whisk the egg yolks

Egg yolks and whisk in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Whisk the egg yolks in a medium bowl until smooth.

Step 15: Whisk half of the milk mixture into the egg yolks

Egg yolk mixture and whisk in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Slowly whisk about half of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks.

Step 16: Cook the custard until thickened

Spoon above pot with custard in it Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Return the mixture to the pot and cook over low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened enough to just coat the back of a spoon. Avoid overcooking, which could cause it to curdle.

Step 17: Strain, cover, and chill the custard

Custard in bowl covered with plastic wrap Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Strain the custard into a bowl and place plastic wrap directly on the surface. Chill until ready to use (or for up to two days).

Step 18: Roll out the chilled dough

Pastry dough rolled out into square Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Once the dough has chilled, transfer it back to a floured surface and roll to a 16x20-inch rectangle.

Step 19: Coat the dough with remaining butter

Offset spatula spreading butter onto pastry dough Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Spread to coat the dough with the remaining ¼ cup butter, leaving a small border along the edges.

Step 20: Roll the dough into a log

Pastry dough log on countertop Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Trim the edges and roll tightly starting on one of the short ends to form a log.

Step 21: Pinch the seams to seal the log

Finger pressing in the seam on dough log Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Pinch the seams to seal the log.

Step 22: Cut the dough log in half, then refrigerate

Two dough logs on baking sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Cut the log in half, then refrigerate until cold (about 30 minutes to 1 hour).

Step 23: Slice the dough logs into smaller pieces

Slices of pastry dough on cutting board Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Trim the ends, then use a sharp knife to cut each log into 8 to 9 slices.

Step 24: Preheat the oven

Oven preheating to 550 F Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 550 F.

Step 25: Bring the custard to room temperature

Custard in bowl covered with plastic Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Stir and let the custard filling stand, covered, at room temperature.

Step 26: Set out muffin tins

Sliced pastry dough, water cup, and muffin tin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Grab two standard muffin pans and a small cup of cold water.

Step 27: Add the dough to the muffin tin

Hand holding piece of dough over muffin tin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Wet your fingers, then press one section of dough into each well of the muffin pan, working it up the sides until the dough is evenly thin and coats the muffin well about ¾ of the way up. Avoid sealing the top edges of the dough as you work.

Step 28: Repeat with all of the dough

Hand pressing dough to form a cup shape inside of muffin tin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Repeat with the remaining dough sections, discarding any excess dough, to form 16 tarts.

Step 29: Scoop custard into the dough cups

Unbaked custard tarts in muffin tin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Use a small scoop to portion the custard into each well, filling them about ¾ of the way to the top of the dough.

Step 30: Bake the tarts one pan at a time

Portuguese custard tarts baked in muffin tin Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Bake one pan at a time (chilling the remaining pan in the refrigerator until ready to bake) for 10-12 minutes, keeping an eye on them using an oven light if possible, until the edges are golden and crisp, the center jiggles slightly, and the top has browned in spots.

Step 31: Cool and unmold the tarts

Hands removing custard tarts from muffin tin onto wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Let the pan rest on a wire rack for 5 minutes before using a small paring knife to unmold the tarts onto wire rack (they'll be intensely hot).

Step 32: Repeat with the other pan of tarts

Portuguese custard tarts on wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Repeat with the remaining pan.

Step 33: Optionally dust the tarts with powdered sugar and cinnamon before serving

Hand holding Portuguese custard tart Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Serve warm, dusting the tarts with powdered sugar and cinnamon, if desired.

What pairs well with Portuguese custard pies?

What are tips for making perfect Portuguese custard tarts?

Hand holding custard tart upside down to show browned pastry crust Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

A glimpse at this recipe proves that it's a pretty involved one, but Rosenhouse assures us that "reading through the recipe and measuring out your ingredients ahead of time goes a long way in easing the process." She has also provided some helpful baking tips to ensure that your tarts — both pastry and custard — turn out perfectly every time. To break up the labor-intensive steps, you could prepare the pastry a day in advance, then pick up the recipe the next day, starting with making the custard. Take care not to overcook the custard, or it might curdle. Cook until the custard has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, then remove from heat right away.

Another tip for making perfect tarts is to have plenty of patience, especially during the more tedious parts of the process. "Patience when pressing the dough into the muffin pans is key — you'll want to keep it as even as possible," Rosenhouse advises. "Make sure to wet your fingers to keep the dough from sticking." 

Consider opening your windows or turning on a fan when baking the tarts (since they bake at such a high heat), and be careful not to overbake them. "Bake just until the tarts are golden brown along the edges and still slightly jiggly in the center," Rosenhouse says. "They'll continue to set up to the perfect creamy consistency as they cool." Finally, enjoy the fruits of your labor while they're still warm; though the tarts do taste good cold or at room temp, they're exceptional while warm.

What makes this shortcut laminated dough different from regular laminated dough?

Hand holding custard tart with bite taken Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

To understand exactly what makes the laminated dough in this recipe a "shortcut," it's important to understand the process behind traditional or non-shortcut laminated dough. "Typically when making laminated dough, you'll complete around 3 'turns' — rolling, folding, and chilling the dough with each round," Rosenhouse explains. This process yields wonderfully flaky, layered pastry, similar to the those beautifully flaky layers in classic croissants. The only downside is that it's a labor-intensive process, and one that takes quite a bit of time between actually folding the dough and chilling it between each session.

In this recipe, Rosenhouse simplifies the process a little bit while still ensuring that the pastry turns out nice and flaky. "Here we tightened up the process to a single step by including multiple folds in the single laminating step," she explains. She strongly advises following the photos in the recipe as closely as possible to ensure that your dough is folded an adequate amount of times. And, as a final laminating tip, Rosenhouse tells us to avoid overworking the dough and to give it plenty of time to rest when resting is called for. "Chill thoroughly before rolling out the dough to make sure the butter and dough layers have chilled sufficiently to create a super flaky pastry."

