Make Classic Portuguese Custard Tarts With Our Recipe

Creamy on the inside and flaky on the outside with just a hint of char, Portuguese custard tarts are an absolute delicacy and a textural delight with every bite. Also known as pastéis de nata, these little tarts look just as good as they taste, making them an excellent dessert option for those occasions when you really want to impress. Though they may look similar to other custard-based pastries around the world, such as Hong Kong egg tarts, Portuguese custard tarts have a flaky puff pastry crust with an irresistible, rich, creamy, and often spiced custard on the inside, making them one of the marvels of the pastry world.

Though you could find these tarts at certain bakeries, you could also whip up a batch of homemade Portuguese custard tarts by following this recipe from developer and pastry chef Katie Rosenhouse — a labor of love no doubt, but one that will pay off in the form of one exceptional dessert. "These tarts are over-the-top delicious," Rosenhouse says. "The crispy pastry shell paired with the rich, custardy filling is an insanely delicious combination." Though this recipe does follow a mostly traditional route for making the tarts (meaning that you will be making your own puff pastry dough), Rosenhouse offers a shortcut method for making the dough, which we'll touch more on down the line.