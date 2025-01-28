Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes Recipe

Sicily is known for its plentiful seafood, robust produce grown in volcanic soils, and sun-drenched citrus. In Sicily, the artichoke is a celebrated vegetable and the central protagonist in many traditional recipes, and is eaten raw, roasted, fried, or stuffed. This recipe for Sicilian-style stuffed artichokes — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — highlights many essential ingredients found in Sicilian cuisine, from pine nuts, lemons, and currants to anchovies, olive oil, and Pecorino Romano. The artichokes are trimmed, filled with a delicious stuffing that combines savory, sweet, cheesy, and nutty flavors, and then steamed to highlight the delicate qualities of the vegetable along with the flavorful stuffing.

Knowing how to properly trim and clean artichokes is a valuable culinary skill to possess, and this recipe will take you through all the steps. Creating a steam bath for cooking the stuffed artichokes is simple and yields perfectly cooked artichokes and a moist stuffing. Kinnaird also shares a few tips for varying the ingredients to make the dish your own.