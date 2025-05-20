Give Cheesecake A Summery Twist With Blackberries And Pine Nuts
Creamy, tangy cheesecake is one of the most glorious desserts around. So many versions of cheesecake abound, but it is the soft yet fluffy texture of the interior that makes them all so special. This blackberry and pine nut cheesecake – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – puts a summery twist on this classic dessert, with swirls of fresh blackberry puree and a chocolate and graham cracker crust enhanced with pine nut butter. Kinnaird takes the pine nuts one step further and candies them with a vanilla-laced caramel syrup to make a shiny and buttery brittle to top the finished cheesecake. The result is a delightful blend of flavors and textures for the perfect summertime dessert.
Kinnaird does not use a water bath to bake her cheesecake because she wants to achieve a bit of a golden brown exterior and a crisp crust, which is harder to do with the water bath. There will be some natural cracks in this cheesecake from the blackberry puree swirls, but these will settle as the cake cools and can be covered over with candied pine nuts. The key is to allow the cheesecake to fully chill before slicing so that you will have nice, clean cuts. This cheesecake will keep well for several days in the refrigerator. If you plan to bake ahead, wait to add the candied pine nuts until right before serving, as they tend to soften upon refrigeration.
Gather the blackberry and pine nut cheesecake ingredients
This blackberry and pine nut cheesecake falls into the category of Italian-style cheesecake, however, it features mascarpone cheese in place of ricotta, making it extra creamy and rich. Along with the mascarpone, you will need 2 blocks of Philadelphia-style cream cheese, sour cream, granulated sugar, large eggs, orange and lemon zest, all-purpose flour, salt, and vanilla extract for the cheesecake batter. You will need fresh blackberries and a little more granulated sugar for the vibrant blackberry puree to marble into the batter. The crust is made from raw pine nuts, graham cracker crumbs, bittersweet chocolate (you could also use semi-sweet for a slightly sweeter crust), and unsalted butter. The crowning glory is a garnish made by cooking more raw pine nuts in a caramelized sugar syrup made from granulated sugar, water, unsalted butter, vanilla extract, and salt. Have some extra fresh blackberries on hand to top the finished cheesecake.
Step 1: Prepare a springform pan
Prepare a 9-inch springform pan by coating it with non-stick baking spray and lining the bottom with a parchment paper circle cut to fit.
Step 2: Wrap the pan with foil
Wrap the outside bottom of the pan with foil to prevent leaking.
Step 3: Process the pine nuts for the crust
Place the pine nuts in a food processor and process until they are very fine.
Step 4: Add the graham cracker crumbs
Add the graham cracker crumbs and pulse until combined.
Step 5: Melt together the chocolate and butter in a microwave
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate and butter and melt on medium heat for 30 seconds at a time, stirring and repeating just until smooth.
Step 6: Mix in the graham cracker crumbs
Combine the melted chocolate mixture with the graham crumbs, stirring until well-mixed.
Step 7: Press the crust mixture into the pan
Press the crust mixture into the bottom of the springform pan in an even layer.
Step 8: Chill the crust
Chill the crust in the freezer until firm (about 20 minutes).
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 10: Puree the blackberries
Add the blackberries to a food processor bowl and puree until liquified.
Step 11: Strain the blackberry puree
Transfer the puree to a fine mesh strainer over a bowl, pressing out all of the liquid. Discard the seeds.
Step 12: Add sugar to the puree
Mix the sugar into the blackberry puree and set aside.
Step 13: Beat together the cream cheese and mascarpone
In a stand mixer bowl or other large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and mascarpone until smooth and fluffy.
Step 14: Add sugar, sour cream, flour, and salt
Add the sugar, sour cream, flour, and salt and beat just until combined.
Step 15: Add the eggs
Add the eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to be incorporated into the batter.
Step 16: Add the vanilla and zests
Scrape the bowl and mix in the vanilla and zests, beating just until combined.
Step 17: Add half of the batter to the springform pan
Transfer half of the cheesecake batter to the prepared pan.
Step 18: Spoon on half of the blackberry puree
Dollop half of the blackberry puree over the batter in spoonfuls.
Step 19: Marble the batter
Use the tip of a knife to marble the puree into the batter, taking care not to disturb the crust.
Step 20: Repeat steps with remaining batter and puree
Add the remaining batter to the pan and repeat the marbling with the remaining puree.
Step 21: Bake the cheesecake
Bake the cheesecake for 55-65 minutes until it is puffed and just slightly jiggly in the center.
Step 22: Cool the cheesecake
Remove the cheesecake from the oven and cool to room temperature.
Step 23: Chill the cheesecake
Once the cheesecake is cooled, cover with plastic and chill for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Step 24: Prepare a baking sheet
Prepare a small baking sheet by covering it with parchment paper.
Step 25: Start the syrup for the candied pine nuts
To make the candied pine nuts, combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan.
Step 26: Cover and bring to a boil
Cover the pot and bring it to a boil over medium-high heat.
Step 27: Cook the syrup until amber in color
Uncover and cook the syrup until it is a golden amber color (about 5 minutes).
Step 28: Add the butter, vanilla, salt, and pine nuts
Turn off the heat and add the butter, vanilla, and salt, followed by the pine nuts.
Step 29: Carefully stir the pine nuts
Gently stir to coat the nuts.
Step 30: Transfer the nuts to the baking sheet
Immediately transfer the nuts to the baking sheet and spread into an even layer.
Step 31: Bake the pine nuts
Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 5 minutes until deep golden brown.
Step 32: Cool the nuts and break into pieces
Allow the candied nuts to cool completely, then break into small pieces and set aside.
Step 33: Release the chilled cheesecake from the springform pan
Loosen the side of the springform pan to release the cheesecake.
Step 34: Remove the parchment paper from the crust
Use a spatula to lift the cheesecake off the bottom and remove the parchment paper.
Step 35: Platter and garnish the cheesecake
Place the cheesecake on a platter and garnish with the candied pine nuts and the remaining blackberries.
Step 36: Cut and serve the cheesecake
Cut the cheesecake into slices and serve chilled.
What pairs well with blackberry and pine nut cheesecake?
What are some tips for achieving a marbling effect on a cheesecake?
Marbling is a fun and delicious way to infuse extra flavor and color into plain cheesecake batter. When choosing a sauce or ingredient to marble, one important thing to remember is that the cheesecake batter and marbling agent should be relatively the same thickness and consistency. This will help the marbled ingredient to "float" within the cheesecake batter as opposed to sinking to the bottom. Use a light, quick touch to swirl the batter with the tip of a small knife or a wooden pick. You don't want to use a tool that is too thick or wide, as that will disrupt the pattern you are creating. Kinnaird likes doing the marbling in 2 batches for this cheesecake. This creates a better overall mix rather than trying to incorporate the swirls from the top down.
A similar technique can be used with marbling flour-based cake batter. The difference is that the flavor or color should be mixed with some of the cake batter first, then marbled in. This is so that the cake will bake evenly and not have heavy spots or patches from a marbling agent that is more dense than the cake batter. An example would be taking a small portion of vanilla cake batter, mixing in melted chocolate or cocoa powder and then marbling that back into the vanilla batter.
What are some tips for making candied nuts?
When you make a caramel syrup for your candied nuts, you heat sugar, which turns into a semi-liquid that can easily revert to its original crystal form. Many recipes result in crystallized sugar bits stuck to nuts, giving them a grainy texture and matte appearance. If you're aiming for a shiny, glossy finish to your candied nuts, there are a few tricks to help you achieve it.
One of the most important tips for making caramel syrup is to agitate the sugar as little as possible. To prevent the sugar molecules from turning back to solid form, Kinnaird adds a bit of water to the sugar while it is melting. Swirl your pot rather than stirring to prevent crystallization, or use a pastry brush dipped in water to wash down any sugar crystals from the sides of the pan and allow the syrup to cook evenly as it develops a desirable caramel color. You can also add an inhibitor into the mix. Lemon juice, honey, or corn syrup interfere with the sugar molecules' process of forming crystals and won't affect the final results of your syrup.
Aside from pine nuts, Kinnaird says that you can substitute other nuts such as whole almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, or walnuts. The important thing to remember when adding the nuts to the syrup is to stir as little as possible. The final step of briefly baking the nuts will also undo any bit of crystallization that may have occurred.