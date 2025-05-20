Give Cheesecake A Summery Twist With Blackberries And Pine Nuts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creamy, tangy cheesecake is one of the most glorious desserts around. So many versions of cheesecake abound, but it is the soft yet fluffy texture of the interior that makes them all so special. This blackberry and pine nut cheesecake – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – puts a summery twist on this classic dessert, with swirls of fresh blackberry puree and a chocolate and graham cracker crust enhanced with pine nut butter. Kinnaird takes the pine nuts one step further and candies them with a vanilla-laced caramel syrup to make a shiny and buttery brittle to top the finished cheesecake. The result is a delightful blend of flavors and textures for the perfect summertime dessert.

Kinnaird does not use a water bath to bake her cheesecake because she wants to achieve a bit of a golden brown exterior and a crisp crust, which is harder to do with the water bath. There will be some natural cracks in this cheesecake from the blackberry puree swirls, but these will settle as the cake cools and can be covered over with candied pine nuts. The key is to allow the cheesecake to fully chill before slicing so that you will have nice, clean cuts. This cheesecake will keep well for several days in the refrigerator. If you plan to bake ahead, wait to add the candied pine nuts until right before serving, as they tend to soften upon refrigeration.