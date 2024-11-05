Classic Paper Plane Cocktail Recipe
The Paper Plane is a modern classic cocktail that teeters at the perfect balance between bitter, sweet, and refreshing. Bringing with it an evocative name and a cocktail pedigree, it introduces many skeptics to the role that bitter liqueurs play in the world of mixology. In 2008, innovative New York bartender Sam Ross introduced the world to the Paper Plane, a refreshing and perfectly balanced cocktail that quickly became a staple in bars across the world. This seemingly simple drink combines bourbon whiskey with bitter and sweet elements, creating a flavor profile that appeals to both cocktail enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.
According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, the unique thing about the Paper Plane is that it surprisingly manages to make converts out of the more disparate groups of cocktail enjoyers. Love bourbon or whiskey? This cocktail is for you. A fan of Aperol spritz? You're going to love this bittersweet sipper, which gets its color from this Italian liqueur. Are you a fan of negronis, or someone who — like us — is strangely excited about good amaros? Then the Amaro Nonino that stars in this drink is going to be a revelation. Any way you like to enjoy a cocktail, there's a good chance that the Paper Plane is going to become a new favorite.
Gather the ingredients for a Paper Plane cocktail
The secret to getting the perfect paper plane cocktail is by perfectly balancing all the ingredients. The list for this spirit-forward cocktail is rather simple: start with a high-proof bourbon like Buffalo Trace or Maker's Mark, then match with equal amounts of Aperol, Amaro Nonino and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Amaro Nonino, we have a list of potential substitutes we explore below in our frequently asked questions. For garnish, a simple orange twist will match the gorgeous orange-peach color perfectly.
Step 1: Add ice
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add ingredients
Pour the bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and lemon juice into the cocktail shaker.
Step 3: Shake
Shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds.
Step 4: Pour into glass
Double strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass.
Step 5: Garnish and serve
Serve, garnished with an orange twist and a paper airplane if desired.
Requiring only four ingredients, the Paper Plane cocktail effortlessly combines bitter and sweet flavor profiles.
What is Amaro Nonino and what can you swap it out for in this Paper Plane cocktail recipe?
Amaro Nonino is a premium Italian bitter liqueur crafted by the Nonino family in Friuli, Italy. It's made from grappa, grape brandy infused with a blend of herbs, spices, and alpine flowers, resulting in a complex flavor profile that balances bitterness with sweetness and herbal notes. With its golden amber color and 35% ABV, Amaro Nonino adds depth, complexity, and some booziness to the Paper Plane cocktail.
If you're unable to find Amaro Nonino or want to experiment, several other Italian amari can be used as substitutes. Options like Ramazzotti, Montenegro, Averna, Meletti, or Cynar can work well, and each will impart its unique characteristics to the drink. Keep in mind that the resulting cocktail may taste slightly different from the original, but that these nuances will not be noticed by people new to the drink. And whatever amaro you use, don't forget to double-strain your cocktail. If you're into further substitutions, you can even play with the Aperol that gives the drink its signature hue.
What can you use in place of lemon juice in this cocktail recipe?
Lemon juice is an essential part of the original Paper Plane cocktail, giving the drink its citrusy, refreshing feel. However, we love the Paper Plane so much, we just couldn't stop ourselves but playing with other citrus juices to create some interesting variations that alter the drink's flavor profile in subtle, but fascinating, ways.
Orange juice results in a sweeter, less tart cocktail, complementing the bitter elements of amaro and Aperol for a rounder, mellower flavor. However, it lacks the sharp acidity of lemon juice. Grapefruit juice offers a middle ground, providing more bitterness and acidity than orange juice, but less sharpness than lemon. This substitution enhances the amaro's characteristics, creating a more complex, bitter-sweet profile.
Mandarin juice produces an even sweeter version than orange juice, with a delicate flavor and aroma, making the cocktail more approachable for those who find the original too tart. However, it doesn't fully balance out the other ingredients as it lacks acidity, resulting in a cocktail that appeals to sweeter drink lovers.