The Paper Plane is a modern classic cocktail that teeters at the perfect balance between bitter, sweet, and refreshing. Bringing with it an evocative name and a cocktail pedigree, it introduces many skeptics to the role that bitter liqueurs play in the world of mixology. In 2008, innovative New York bartender Sam Ross introduced the world to the Paper Plane, a refreshing and perfectly balanced cocktail that quickly became a staple in bars across the world. This seemingly simple drink combines bourbon whiskey with bitter and sweet elements, creating a flavor profile that appeals to both cocktail enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, the unique thing about the Paper Plane is that it surprisingly manages to make converts out of the more disparate groups of cocktail enjoyers. Love bourbon or whiskey? This cocktail is for you. A fan of Aperol spritz? You're going to love this bittersweet sipper, which gets its color from this Italian liqueur. Are you a fan of negronis, or someone who — like us — is strangely excited about good amaros? Then the Amaro Nonino that stars in this drink is going to be a revelation. Any way you like to enjoy a cocktail, there's a good chance that the Paper Plane is going to become a new favorite.