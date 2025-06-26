Tuscan Chicken Is The Creamy, Cheesy Weeknight Dinner Recipe You Need

What's for dinner tonight? It's the question that nearly everyone asks themselves once afternoon fades into evening, and for those with kids, the question may come even earlier (and over and over again). Thanks to this classic creamy Tuscan chicken recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, the heavily anticipated dinner question no longer has to be something you dread. "It's hard to find a dish that me, my husband, and my 4-year-old all love, and this one was a total winner," Rosenhouse says. And, something tells us that it'd be just as big of a hit with your family, too.

So, what makes Tuscan chicken (not to be mistaken for Marry Me Chicken) such a winning dinnertime entree? Well, for starters, it's hard to beat the rich, creamy flavors that this dish has to offer. "The creamy sauce is beautifully balanced and incredibly deep in flavor, especially considering how quick this dish is to pull together," Rosenhouse says. For context, the exact amount of time you need to pull this dish together is a mere 30 minutes. She also highlights the fact that this Tuscan chicken recipe really is simple enough for a weeknight meal, but you can easily dress it up with more fresh herbs and perhaps some freshly-grated Parmesan cheese to make it a little more sophisticated, and it would be perfect to serve to dinner party guests.