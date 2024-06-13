The Best White Wine Blends For Any Budget

If there's one thing I've learned in all my years in the wine business, it's that the wine world has always loved a great red blend, whether in the celebrated regions of Bordeaux or in the hearty red blends from regions like California and Washington State. But I've also learned that white blends deserve their moment in the spotlight, too.

Preferring wine blends over varietal types of white wines makes sense. Different grape varieties carry different characteristics, whether it's their ability to ripen in cooler temperatures or withstand warmer ones, their specific aromatic profile, or their relative acidity levels. When a single grape variety is standing on its own, all aspects that make a great wine need to be there from the get-go. However, in periods of problematic weather events, low-yield harvests, uneven ripening, or just plain finicky grapes, it helps a winemaker to have several levers to pull to create an ideal wine. Where one grape is overly acidic, another might bring softness. Where another is aromatic but lacking structure, another might bring a much-needed burst of freshness. The kaleidoscope of flavors and textures in white wine grapes is vast, which makes the possibilities for exciting white wine blends endless.

In this round-up, we explore some truly delicious white wine blends for all budgets — some offbeat and unique, and some made from classic wine grape partners in crime. The result is a lip-smacking wine shopping list to stock your cellar and fridge with this season and beyond.