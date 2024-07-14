Classic Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Caramelized Walnuts Recipe

There's nothing like a carrot cake cupcake recipe, and even better yet when there's a couple of twists in the mix to keep things fresh and exciting. This recipe for carrot cake cupcakes is a very familiar one, but there's a change in how we handle the walnuts — unlike in many recipes out there, the nuts will get the caramelized treatment. It's a small change but it makes a big difference in the overall texture. "The secret is to caramelize the walnuts," says recipe developer Milena Manolova. "It sounds like nothing special but the extra crunch and sweetness from the caramelization are game changers."

Don't you hate when you try carrot cake and the carrot itself is nowhere to be found? Well, this is not the case here. You can taste and see carrots in each bite, which not only adds to the flavor but also keeps the cupcakes moist and tender. Of course, you'll also find classic cream cheese frosting on top of each cupcake, and along with a few extra caramelized walnuts sprinkled on top, this cupcake recipe is like those ones you've tried and enjoyed before, but slightly better.