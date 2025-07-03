16 Cocktails That Are Perfect For Brunch
For the past four years, I've been an investor in a bar in Southern California alongside a few fellow executive chefs. Initially joining as an investor, I never expected to find myself behind the bar, crafting cocktails and developing recipes — but anyone who has owned even a small part of a bar knows that's inevitable. Before opening, I worked at several bars throughout Los Angeles to gain experience in cocktail preparation and bar management. What I quickly discovered, beyond the excellent tips, was the American public's extreme love for "brunch-style" cocktails.
While there's no specific category of brunch-style cocktails in bartending, it usually refers to drinks that are either warm and comforting or light, refreshing, and easy to drink. Typically, cocktails served at brunch have a lower alcohol content, making them gentler on the palate early in the morning.
In my opinion, the key to choosing the perfect brunch cocktail isn't about your favorite liquor but about what pairs best with the food. If you're drinking an Irish coffee on the sweeter side of the menu and order a stack of pancakes, it's a great choice. Sipping on a Bloody Mary? That's the ideal time to order a savory option like eggs Benedict or a breakfast burrito. Whatever route you take, use this list as your guide to find some cocktails that are perfect for brunch.
1. Bloody Mary
Anyone feeling slightly sick at a brunch knows the perfect remedy: a Bloody Mary. This popular cocktail typically follows a pretty standard formula: vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, and various spices, including smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, celery salt, and cracked black pepper. It can be garnished with a variety of different ingredients such as parsley sprigs, sliced celery, bacon, green olives, and citrus wedges. Other than a mimosa, a Bloody Mary is probably one of the most popular brunch cocktails out there.
The quintessential sweet taste of the vodka mixed with the salty, savory, tangy flavor of the tomato juice is the perfect combination. The horseradish and dashes of hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce supply the cocktails with a warm, comforting aroma. The reason why Bloody Marys are considered a good hangover cure is that the tomato juice helps you stay hydrated and provides loads of electrolytes and antioxidants. Whether you're hungover from the night before or have a little stomach bug, a Bloody Mary is always a good decision. If you want to try making Bloody Marys at home, try using this tasty recipe from Helena Nichols.
2. Espresso martini
In recent years, the espresso martini has been the go-to order at innovative cocktail bars and brunch restaurants alike. For the uninitiated, the espresso martini is a martini shaken with a shot of brewed espresso, vodka, and sometimes coffee liqueur. It was invented in London in the early 1980s by Dick Bradsell, a beloved bartender at the famous Soho Brasserie. The story goes that a model requested Bradsell to make her a cocktail to wake her up, thus creating the tasty espresso martini.
Since then, the cocktail has been a smash hit and can easily be ordered nowadays at most brunch places and bars. The cocktail is known for having a balanced blend of strong, rich coffee flavor with a touch of sweetness and a smooth finish. Providing a jolt of energy, it's perfect to sip on in the morning after devouring a plate of Eggs Benedict or a tower of buttermilk pancakes. Next time you're falling asleep at the table, try ordering an espresso martini and let caffeine do its job.
3. Screwdriver
A bartender's favorite cocktail at brunch will always be the one and only, screwdriver. It's a simple and uncomplicated cocktail, consisting only of ice-cold vodka and freshly squeezed orange juice. It's typically served in either a highball or a rocks glass with a sprig of mint and a slice of orange. This popular cocktail was first crafted by American workers on an oil rig in the Persian Gulf who were trying to disguise their liquor in orange juice. Without any bartending tools or spoons, the workers mixed the drink with a screwdriver, hence its namesake.
The cocktail has a punchy, citrusy, slightly sour flavor with sweet undertones from the vodka. It's always best with freshly squeezed orange juice, but you can easily make it with store-bought as well. To switch it up a bit, you can also incorporate a dash of the Mexican spice blend, Tajin, or muddle a few herbs such as basil or mint into the glass. Serve this tasty cocktail the next time you're hosting a brunch, lunch, or casual get-together.
4. Mimosa
Few drinks in the world define brunch quite like a mimosa. Consisting of the simple, yet delicious combination of champagne and orange juice, it's one of the most popular cocktails to order at a brunch and has been a staple for years. It's known for its light, bubbly, and citrusy flavor. It gets its name from the gorgeous yellow flower, the mimosa. Traditionally, the cocktail is made with Champagne; however, you can replace it with Prosecco or Cava, depending on your taste preferences.
The mimosa was first created in the Ritz Hotel in Paris during the mid-1920s by the famous bartender Frank Meier. The word on the street is that the cocktail evolved from the Buzz Fizz, which was created at Buck's Club in London in 1921. Unlike the mimosa's orange juice-forward profile, the Buzz Fizz was champagne-heavy with just a dash of citrus. Meier wanted to create a lighter version of the cocktail — thus, the mimosa was born.
5. Michelada
You want to know a delicious way to take a cheap beer to the next level? Try turning it into the classic Mexican cocktail, the michelada. This quintessential brunch cocktail is well-known for its refreshing quality and spicy, tangy, savory flavors. It typically includes a combination of ice-cold Mexican lager, lime juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, and Clamato juice, a unique beverage made from tomato juice and clam broth. Don't worry, the Clamato doesn't add any intense fishy flavor — instead, it supplies the cocktail with a rich umami flavor.
Beyond the Clamato and crisp beer, a crucial element of the cocktail is the salted rim, further enhancing the salty, savory taste. Feel free to get a little creative by adding chili powder, granulated sugar, or Tajin on the rim instead. It can be garnished with a variety of ingredients, including whole chili peppers, cooked shrimp, lime wedges, olives, bacon, or celery sticks. This is a perfect cocktail to order at brunch if you don't want that punchy kick from the vodka. Try it the next time you're craving a savory, salty cocktail.
6. Mudslide
A Mudslide is a creamy cocktail, similar to a White Russian but with the addition of Irish cream. Mudslides typically follow the same recipe, including vodka, coffee liqueur (like Kahlúa), and Irish cream, and are often garnished with a drizzle of chocolate ganache and a dollop of whipped cream. The cocktail has a luscious, thick, milkshake-like consistency with a sweet, creamy, decadent taste.
The mudslide was created on the tropical island of Grand Cayman. The story goes that in the 1970s, a bartender at the Wreck Bar needed to create a white Russian but didn't have any heavy cream, and decided to substitute it with Irish cream. After countless happy customers, the mudslide found its way into cocktail history and has been a hit ever since. If you're craving something super creamy and sweet, then a mudslide is an excellent choice, whether you're on a tropical beach or at a brunch filled with friends.
7. Hugo Spritz
Looking for a lighter spritz to sip on beyond the typical Aperol or Campari spritz? Hugo Spritz is calling your name. This unique Northern Italian spritz is made with a combination of Prosecco, soda water, fresh mint, and St. Germain, an elderflower liqueur. Just like how tequila is the pinnacle ingredient in a margarita, the St. Germain in the Hugo is the defining ingredient that makes it shine. The St. Germain supplies an elegant floral flavor with a touch of sweetness, and the Prosecco provides that delicious crisp, sparkling finish. Bartenders typically garnish it with a sprig of fresh mint, lime wedges, or a sliced green apple.
While it's most commonly enjoyed before a meal to stimulate the appetite, it can also be sipped on at brunch. Its bright, refreshing flavor provides a delightful contrast to rich brunch staple menu items like crispy chicken and waffles, indulgent breakfast burritos, and decadent eggs Benedict.
8. Bellini
If mimosa's aren't for you, try the next best thing, the Bellini. This classic Italian cocktail is similar to a mimosa but instead combines Prosecco and peach juice. The cocktail was invented in 1948 at the famous Harry's Bar in Venice. The owner, Giuseppe Cipriani, invented the cocktail by puréeing a white peach and adding a spoonful of it to a glass of Prosecco. He named the cocktail after the Venetian Renaissance painter Giovanni Bellini. The light pink color of the cocktail reminds Cipriani of a painter's artwork.
Since its creation, the Bellini has become a staple cocktail around the globe. In Italy, it's commonly served as an aperitif, whereas in the United States, it's popular on brunch menus. The delicate, sweet flavor of the Prosecco mixed with fruity, tart flavors of the peach juice is heavenly. Next time you're brunching and craving something different from your usual mimosa, give the Bellini a try.
9. Greyhound
Similar to a Screwdriver, a Greyhound cocktail is a simple, classic mixed drink made with either vodka or gin and a splash of grapefruit juice. This cocktail is known for its tart, tangy, citrusy flavor provided by the grapefruit juice. Whether it's vodka or gin, the alcohol gives the cocktail a smooth, clean, and dry taste that perfectly combats the subtle sweetness of grapefruit juice.
Its simplicity and refreshing nature make it an excellent cocktail for brunch, lunch, or bar hopping. When crafting minimal cocktails with just a few ingredients, quality is crucial, so each component needs to shine. When grocery shopping, be sure to pick up a bag of fresh, plump grapefruits instead of pre-squeezed packaged juice and a good bottle of high-quality vodka or gin. Keep the garnishes easy with a sprig of mint or a slice of grapefruit. You can also switch up the recipe and add a salted rim, creating its sister cocktail, the Salty Dog.
10. French 75
Elevate your brunch from basic to beautiful with a few simple touches. Start by adding fresh flowers as a centerpiece, use cloth napkins instead of paper ones, serve drinks in proper glassware, and most importantly, fill that glassware with the classic cocktail, the French 75. This delicious champagne cocktail combines gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne, and is the perfect way to enhance your brunch experience.
If you haven't tried one before, the French 75 offers a lovely, bright, and refreshing flavor profile. The herbaceous flavor of the gin, the tartness of the lemon juice, the sweetness of the simple syrup, and the crisp, bubbly champagne create an amazing combination. The cocktail was named after the famous 75-millimeter cannon used by the French in World War I. The cannon's power is reflected in the French 75's lively kick.
11. Irish coffee
If espresso martinis aren't your thing, don't fret, the Irish coffee is another delightful caffeinated cocktail you can sip on at your next brunch. This classic cocktail consists of a combination of Irish whiskey, coffee, sugar, with a lightly whipped cream topping. Traditionally, it's served hot in a stemmed glass. You can easily recognize the cocktail from its quintessential cream layer floating on top of the coffee and whiskey, which is achieved by gently pouring the cream over the back of a spoon.
It has a strong and assertive coffee flavor with a distinctive warmth from the Irish whiskey. The smooth richness of cream and sugar helps to alleviate the slightly bitter flavor, making it even more delectable. It's often enjoyed in Ireland on a cold and windy morning or after dinner as a nightcap. If you're hosting a brunch during the cold winter season, an Irish coffee is an excellent cocktail to enjoy, which will surely warm you and your guests right away.
12. White Russian
Another brunch alternative to the espresso martini is the delectable White Russian. Somewhat similar to an Irish coffee, a white Russian is a cocktail made with vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream served with ice in an old-fashioned glass. It has a lovely, rich, creamy flavor with subtle bitterness from the coffee liqueur. The heavy cream helps alleviate the slightly warm, burning flavor from the vodka, making it the key to its velvety, drinkable finish.
Typically, bartenders use either Kahlúa, which is a coffee liqueur hailing from Mexico, often made from Arabica coffee, rum, and vanilla. Kahlúa has subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and vanilla beans, which supply the cocktail with an intense, rich, and sweet flavor. Occasionally, it can also be made with Tia Maria, a Jamaican coffee liqueur. This has a much stronger coffee flavor and sweetness compared to Kahlúa, providing the cocktail with a more assertive flavor.
13. Pimm's Cup
When planning your summer and spring brunch cocktails, the Pimm's Cup should be at the top of your list. Popular in the United Kingdom, a Pimm's Cup is made with lemonade or ginger ale, lime juice, and most importantly, a splash of Pimm's No. 1. For those who don't know, Pimm's No. 1 is a gin-based British spirit, often called "fruit cup", that's flavored with various herbs, spices, and fruits. The spirit is commonly served at summer gatherings throughout the United Kingdom and is well-known for its fruity and refreshing flavor.
It is typically garnished with an array of fresh mint sprigs and fruit like melon balls, sliced citrus, and apples. Beyond the delicious flavor, the cocktail has made quite a name for itself, becoming one of the signature cocktails of the famous Wimbledon tennis match.
14. Kir Royale
A Kir Royale is a classic French cocktail made with Crème de Cassis (a blackcurrant liqueur), topped with champagne or sparkling wine. The Crème de Cassis gives the cocktail an elegant pink hue and a sweet, fruity flavor. It is traditionally served in a champagne flute with either a lemon twist or a fresh blackberry as a garnish.
The cocktail is named after Félix Kir, a French priest and former mayor of Dijon, France. Kir was a leader in the French resistance during World War II. During this time, the Germans stole endless bottles of red wine from France, so Kir decided to use Crème de Cassis mixed with white wine to make it resemble red wine. The drink became popular throughout France, and over time, the white wine was replaced with champagne.
While it is typically served at social gatherings and celebrations, it can easily be made for a brunch as well. The bright, bubbly flavor of champagne combined with the tangy tartness of the blackcurrant liqueur pairs beautifully with a morning brunch spread while adding a touch of elegance.
15. Bee's Knees
Another popular cocktail that's perfect for brunch is a Bee's Knees. A Bee's Knees is a classic cocktail made with a splash of gin, fresh lemon juice, and a drizzle of honey. The cocktail has a bright, lively flavor with a delicate balance of sweetness and tartness. The honey in the drink provides a smooth, creamy finish, while the gins add a delightful botanical flavor. To balance everything, the lemon cuts through the sweetness, adding a pleasant acidity.
The Bee's Knees were created during the 1920s Prohibition era in the United States. During that time, people made a concoction known as "bathtub gin," which was essentially homemade alcohol brewed in bathtubs. The honey and lemon in the cocktail helped mask the harsh flavors of the bathtub gin, thus creating the Bee's Knees. Fortunately, today we have access to high-quality gins instead of the rough, bootleg liquor that characterized that era.
16. Paloma
If tequila is your liquor of choice, there's a variety of cocktails you can order. Everybody usually goes for the classic margarita; however, after many taco Tuesdays, it can get a bit dull. To mix things up, you should try a Paloma instead. This refreshing cocktail is made with tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda. It's usually served in a highball glass with a salted rim and lime wedges. Most bartenders use blanco, but you can also opt for reposado or añejo, depending on your taste.
The cocktail offers an amazing, refreshing blend of sweet and tart flavors with a smooth warmth from the tequila. Some people describe the taste as biting into a fresh grapefruit that's been drizzled with a bit of tequila. In Mexico, it's served in bars across the country, and recently, it has gained popularity in the United States. Its refreshing, fruity flavor makes it a perfect choice for serving during a summertime brunch.