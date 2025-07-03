16 Cocktails That Are Perfect For Brunch

For the past four years, I've been an investor in a bar in Southern California alongside a few fellow executive chefs. Initially joining as an investor, I never expected to find myself behind the bar, crafting cocktails and developing recipes — but anyone who has owned even a small part of a bar knows that's inevitable. Before opening, I worked at several bars throughout Los Angeles to gain experience in cocktail preparation and bar management. What I quickly discovered, beyond the excellent tips, was the American public's extreme love for "brunch-style" cocktails.

While there's no specific category of brunch-style cocktails in bartending, it usually refers to drinks that are either warm and comforting or light, refreshing, and easy to drink. Typically, cocktails served at brunch have a lower alcohol content, making them gentler on the palate early in the morning.

In my opinion, the key to choosing the perfect brunch cocktail isn't about your favorite liquor but about what pairs best with the food. If you're drinking an Irish coffee on the sweeter side of the menu and order a stack of pancakes, it's a great choice. Sipping on a Bloody Mary? That's the ideal time to order a savory option like eggs Benedict or a breakfast burrito. Whatever route you take, use this list as your guide to find some cocktails that are perfect for brunch.