Buckwheat Crepes With Salmon and Homemade crème fraîche Recipe

There's nothing quite like freshly cooked crepes wrapped around sweet or savory fillings. Delicate yet sturdy, crepes are the ultimate vehicle for folding, rolling, or stacking with your favorite ingredients. Crepes, though related to American pancakes, are different because they originated in the Brittany region of France in the 13th century and were first made with buckwheat flour, which was a standard crop in the area. Buckwheat's nutty and slightly earthy flavor lends itself to a variety of fillings and preparations.

Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her recipe for buckwheat crepes with salmon and homemade crème fraîche, inspired by her own travels through France. Silky cold-smoked salmon and creamy crème fraîche contrast with the bite of red onion, piquant capers, and fresh herbs and greens. Kinnaird pairs these savory crepes with a herbaceous cucumber dressing that rounds out the dish for perfect brunch fare.

Making crème fraîche at home is easy and economical to do — just be sure to plan a day in advance. All you need is heavy cream and a touch of buttermilk, and in 12-24 hours you'll have a thick and rich spread that has a bit less acidity than American sour cream, but can be a viable substitute. Once your crème fraîche has thickened upon sitting out at room temperature, it can be refrigerated for up to 10 days and used as you wish!