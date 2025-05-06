Aromatic Smothered Pork Chops Recipe

Pork chops are culinary chameleons. You can fry them, bake them, or grill them with endless flavors and textures. The key to enjoying a succulent and flavorful pork chop is ensuring that it's packed with flavor and does not dry out during the cooking process. One way to guarantee both of these outcomes is to blanket the chops with a rich and umami-packed sauce. This recipe for aromatic smothered pork chops — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – features brined and pan-seared boneless pork chops with a braise of mixed mushrooms, shallots, and plenty of fresh thyme. Dried figs add sweetness, while a touch of mustard and red wine vinegar gives a piquant accent. Everything cooks in one pan for ease of preparation and keeping all of the flavors infused together.

The trick to the juiciest chops is the brining process. Apple cider vinegar, fresh orange juice, brown sugar, kosher salt, and fragrant aniseed infuse the pork with flavor while helping to tenderize the meat and boost its moisture. Kinnaird says that she loves to brine pork chops because they're a relatively lean cut and act like sponges to absorb flavors. Carefully drying the chops before searing helps to create a nice caramelization on the meat that is one of the most beloved aspects of a great pork chop.