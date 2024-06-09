Balsamic-Glazed Fried Chicken Wings Recipe

If you are looking for a delightful appetizer that brings complex, upscale flavor to the table while still scratching that game-day itch for classic bar fare, look no further. These balsamic-glazed fried chicken wings deliver on every front. Whether you are making a bite to serve before a family-style Italian dinner or filling the table with snacks for the big game, these wings are a perfect choice.

Advertisement

There isn't much better than a plate of steaming-hot wings, fresh and crisp from the fryer and coated in a salty, tangy, spicy sauce. In this recipe by A.J. Forget, we dredge the wings in a seasoned flour and deep fry them for a perfectly crisp exterior and a juicy bite. To transform the wings from barroom snack to gourmet delight, the wings are tossed in a glaze made with balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, a touch of salt and garlic, and just enough crushed red pepper to warm your mouth. The result is an appetizer that will elevate any table, be it alongside a main course of chorizo and beef chili con carne or a heaping plate of nachos.