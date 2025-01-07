Ultra Creamy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Recipe

Fettuccine Alfredo, despite being a pretty simple pasta dish, is a hard one to beat in terms of deliciousness and decadence. There are quite a few ways one could prepare fettuccine Alfredo, and perhaps more specifically, there are quite a few proteins that one could pair with the creamy pasta dish. Serving the pasta alone is always an option, but recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse pairs her fettuccine Alfredo with breaded chicken for a crispy twist on a classic. "It's hard not to love fettuccine Alfredo," Rosenhouse tells us, "and this extra creamy version with breaded chicken is the ultimate comfort food, whether you're treating yourself after a long day or sharing a special meal with loved ones." She recounts a memory of falling in love with chicken Alfredo at an Italian restaurant as a kid, and feels confident that this recipe does justice to the dish.

If fettuccine Alfredo was your go-to as a kid (or is as an adult), then you'll find comfort with this recipe as well, both thanks to its rich, creamy, cozy flavors and its ease of preparing. Both components — the pasta itself and the breaded chicken — come together in just 40 minutes, and the recipe yields enough to serve a family of four. No Italian restaurant is necessary here; you can whip up a comfort classic in your own kitchen, and with fridge and pantry staples at that.