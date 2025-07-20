Our Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca Recipe Is Refreshingly Light
If water isn't quite cutting it when it comes to hydrating you, make this cucumber lime agua fresca recipe to naturally saturate your body with refreshing electrolytes without loads of sugar. Cucumbers are made up of about 95% water, making them the perfect base for this replenishing and refreshing drink. Combine those with tangy lime juice, a pinch of salt, and a touch of maple syrup, and you've got a delicious drink that tastes good any time of day. This cucumber agua fresca is perfect for a day by the pool, backyard entertaining, post-workout revitalization, gardening on a hot day, or just getting through a busy day.
"Fresh produce drinks are my kind of vitamin water," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "Making them yourself means you know what's in them and you can get creative with what you put in." While this particular recipe calls for making the drink in a blender, Hahn notes that if you have a vegetable or fruit juicer you can juice the cucumbers to eliminate the step of straining the liquid with a mesh bag.
Gather the ingredients for cucumber lime agua fresca
To make this recipe, you only need a handful of ingredients. To start, pick up some cucumbers. We're looking for large, standard cucumbers here instead of English cucumbers. Then you'll need water, maple syrup, lime juice, and sea salt. If you want to use fresh limes, you'll need two soft and juicy limes, or three limes if they are on the harder side.
Ingredients
- 3 large cucumbers
- 4 cups water
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
Directions
- Peel the cucumbers.
- Chop the cucumbers.
- Add the cucumbers and water to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Using a mesh bag, strain the mixture over a pitcher or bowl.
- Stir in the maple syrup, lime juice, and salt.
- Serve the agua fresca over ice.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|118
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|21.2 g
|Sodium
|336.1 mg
|Protein
|2.1 g
What is the history of agua fresca?
Agua fresca, generally speaking, refers to a broad spectrum of drinks that feature fruit blended with water. Certain variations of agua fresca date all the way back to the Aztec empire, meaning that they've been popular in Mexico for quite some time. Back in Aztec times, they would use native produce including edible flowers, cactus fruit, and squash blossoms to make early renditions of agua fresca, and even all these years later, fresh produce remains the focal point of any good agua fresca.
Agua frescas are still popular today and are a prominent staple served in Mexico and Central America in local markets and cafes, though you can easily find the drink served in some form across the globe. Flavor combinations like strawberry basil, watermelon mint, and cucumber lime are all very popular and common, again highlighting fresh fruit as the central focus of the drink. Other variations of agua fresca include horchata, agua de Jamaica, and agua de Tamarindo. Horchata is a popular, creamy, cinnamon-spiced version of the drink, whereas agua de Jamaica showcases hibiscus flowers for a floral and herbal touch.
Can I make this agua fresca in advance?
The cucumber lime agua fresca is an excellent hydration drink that can be made ahead. The flavors will meld together as the drink chills in the fridge. You'll want to store the drink in a sealed glass pitcher or individual jars with lids, and it will be fresh and delicious for up to three days. It will naturally separate because of the high water content, so just give it a good shake or stir before serving.
This recipe is perfect for serving at a summer gathering and lends itself well to batching. You can double or triple the ingredients and store sealed in the fridge. If you want to make it further ahead, you can the drink for up to two months. For this method, it is best to freeze the cucumber water mixture before adding the lime juice, salt, and maple syrup. Once the blended cucumber and water has been strained, pour it into ice cube trays, freeze, and transfer to a resealable bag and store in the freezer. When you are ready to serve it, pour the cubes into a large pitcher to thaw in the fridge. Once thawed, add the remaining ingredients. If you want a slushy version, add the ice cubes to a blender for an icy cold agua fresca.