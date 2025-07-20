Our Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca Recipe Is Refreshingly Light

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If water isn't quite cutting it when it comes to hydrating you, make this cucumber lime agua fresca recipe to naturally saturate your body with refreshing electrolytes without loads of sugar. Cucumbers are made up of about 95% water, making them the perfect base for this replenishing and refreshing drink. Combine those with tangy lime juice, a pinch of salt, and a touch of maple syrup, and you've got a delicious drink that tastes good any time of day. This cucumber agua fresca is perfect for a day by the pool, backyard entertaining, post-workout revitalization, gardening on a hot day, or just getting through a busy day.

"Fresh produce drinks are my kind of vitamin water," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "Making them yourself means you know what's in them and you can get creative with what you put in." While this particular recipe calls for making the drink in a blender, Hahn notes that if you have a vegetable or fruit juicer you can juice the cucumbers to eliminate the step of straining the liquid with a mesh bag.