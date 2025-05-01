Our Buzz-Worthy Coffee Granita Recipe

If you're a fan of iced coffee, you're going to love this indulgent, refreshing coffee granita. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "I couldn't get enough of this granita — with a robust coffee flavor in icy form, contrasted by a creamy dollop of whipped cream and a hint of cocoa, it's the perfect dessert for a warm day."

Granita originated in Sicily as a semi-frozen dessert made with sugar, water, and a variety of natural flavorings. Depending on the region, you may see the texture of granita change from smooth and almost sorbet-like to chunky and icy, depending on how often it's stirred during freezing, or whether it's blended or churned. Classic flavors range from lemon, almond, pistachio, strawberry, and chocolate to coffee and more.

When Italian immigrants brought their culinary traditions to America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, granita came along with them. It later evolved into Italian ice, which was easier to mass produce. But in the early 2000s, traditional granita made a comeback on high-end restaurant menus.