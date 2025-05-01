Our Buzz-Worthy Coffee Granita Recipe
If you're a fan of iced coffee, you're going to love this indulgent, refreshing coffee granita. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "I couldn't get enough of this granita — with a robust coffee flavor in icy form, contrasted by a creamy dollop of whipped cream and a hint of cocoa, it's the perfect dessert for a warm day."
Granita originated in Sicily as a semi-frozen dessert made with sugar, water, and a variety of natural flavorings. Depending on the region, you may see the texture of granita change from smooth and almost sorbet-like to chunky and icy, depending on how often it's stirred during freezing, or whether it's blended or churned. Classic flavors range from lemon, almond, pistachio, strawberry, and chocolate to coffee and more.
When Italian immigrants brought their culinary traditions to America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, granita came along with them. It later evolved into Italian ice, which was easier to mass produce. But in the early 2000s, traditional granita made a comeback on high-end restaurant menus.
Gather the ingredients for coffee granita
The beauty of granita isn't just its flavor, but how easy it is to prepare, with a short ingredient list and prep time. To make coffee granita, you'll need to start with freshly brewed coffee or espresso, whether you brew it at home or pick one up at your favorite coffee shop. Using hot coffee helps dissolve the sugar more easily, but if you choose to use cold brew or a chilled coffee, just continue to whisk until the sugar fully dissolves. Granulated sugar sweetens the mixture for flavor and the right consistency after freezing, so try not to cut back if you can, although you can swap with other types of sugars as desired, to taste.
In addition to those base ingredients, Kahlua or coffee liqueur adds depth and helps keep the mixture semi-frozen, vanilla adds an aromatic touch, and salt boosts the overall flavor. To top off the granita, heavy cream is whipped with confectioners' sugar and crème fraîche for a creamy and slightly tangy topping that perfectly contrasts the refreshing coffee-flavored crystals. A dusting of unsweetened cocoa powder is a nice, simple finish, but feel free to jazz up the dessert with some chocolate shavings for an elegant twist.
Step 1: Whisk to combine the coffee and sugar
In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the hot coffee or espresso, sugar, Kahlua or coffee liqueur, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or paste, and half the salt until the sugar is dissolved.
Step 2: Freeze the granita
Pour the coffee into a 9x13-inch pan and freeze, uncovered, for 1 hour.
Step 3: Scrape and mix the granita
Remove from the freezer, and use a fork to scrape the mixture until evenly mixed.
Step 4: Freeze and scrape again
Freeze for another 30-45 minutes and scrape again.
Step 5: Repeat the process
Repeat the freezing and scraping once more, or until the granita is completely frozen and fluffy. Cover and freeze until ready to use.
Step 6: Whip the cream
To prepare the topping, whip the cream, confectioners' sugar, remaining vanilla and salt, and optional crème fraîche to medium peaks.
Step 7: Add the granita to glasses
Portion the granita into glasses.
Step 8: Top and serve
Top each with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa, if desired, before serving.
Ingredients
- 2 cups freshly brewed coffee or espresso
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons Kahlua or coffee liqueur
- ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
Optional Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons crème fraîche
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder or chocolate shavings
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|174
|Total Fat
|10.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|33.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|17.0 g
|Sodium
|59.2 mg
|Protein
|1.0 g
How far ahead can you prepare coffee granita?
Granita is an ideal make-ahead dessert, especially since it's meant to be stored in the freezer. For the best texture, follow the recipe as directed, stirring the mixture as it freezes to achieve those light, airy crystals. Once the mixture is fully frozen, wrap it tightly or transfer it to a chilled airtight container and store it for up to two weeks. While it can be stored for an extended period, it's best to serve it to guests within 3 to 5 days for the freshest texture and flavor. Prepare the whipped cream fresh immediately before serving.
If you notice the granita has become solid in the freezer, scrape it again with a fork to restore its fluffy texture, letting it stand at room temperature for a few minutes if needed. This can often be the case if temperature fluctuations in the freezer cause the granita to melt and re-freeze.
What are some ways to change up coffee granita?
Once you master how to make granita (which certainly isn't difficult to do), you can take this dessert in numerous directions based on your tastes or the occasion. Use flavored coffee (like hazelnut, vanilla, or spiced options) for an even more complex flavor. In the place of Kahlua, you can use hazelnut liqueur, amaretto, Bailey's, or Grand Marnier. You can even incorporate spices, like cardamom, cinnamon, or nutmeg, or add orange zest for a citrusy touch.
When serving, swap the whipped cream for a dairy-free topping like coconut cream if preferred, or a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk for a luxurious addition akin to Vietnamese coffee. You can also pair the granita with vanilla ice cream for an indulgent touch. Top the granita with chocolate shavings, chocolate-covered espresso beans, or caramelized cacao nibs for a sophisticated finish, or a few flakes of sea salt to elevate the flavors.