Extra Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

The humble potato is the ultimate culinary chameleon. You can bake it, fry it, mash it, or puree it. Potatoes lend themselves to unlimited seasonings and flavors, as well as show-stopping presentations like duchess potatoes or fondant potatoes. In essence, potatoes are the ultimate comfort food, and the comfort level is taken to the next level when they're combined with gooey melting cheese. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird gives us the best of both worlds with these impressive extra cheesy Hasselback potatoes. With their signature accordion-cut presentation, Hasselback potatoes are beloved for their crispy edges and tender, fluffy interior. They might seem like they require impressive knife work, but although they look challenging, Kinnaird shares pro tips for easily achieving this elegant look.

With their multitude of nooks and crannies, Hasselback potatoes are perfect for infusing with a variety of flavors and toppings. Kinnaird stays true to the Scandinavian origin of this dish by using Jarlsberg cheese, which has a nutty flavor and lovely melting quality. This cheese, in addition to fresh thyme, chives, garlic, grated Parmesan, and a blend of butter and olive oil, creates a rich and savory flavor combination that is delicious to pair with a variety of meats or vegetables.