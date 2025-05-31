Revamp Your Bourbon Smash For The Summer With This Recipe

Refreshing, fruity, and just lightly sweetened, this peach and raspberry bourbon smash is everything you want in a summer cocktail. Juicy, ripe peaches and fresh raspberries add a vibrant burst of flavor and color to the drink, balanced by a mellow honey syrup, bright mint, and the smoky depth of bourbon. The result is a tangy, boozy drink that's as easy to whip up as it is eye-catching.

What sets this cocktail apart is its balance — the natural sweetness of the ripe fruit and honey contrasts with the richness of the bourbon, with fresh lemon juice for added acidity and mint for an herbaceous, refreshing touch. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This playful twist on a classic smash is the perfect cocktail to brighten up a hot afternoon by the pool, or to cool down by a fire pit on a warm summer night. Fruity and naturally sweetened, it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser."