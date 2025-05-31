Revamp Your Bourbon Smash For The Summer With This Recipe
Refreshing, fruity, and just lightly sweetened, this peach and raspberry bourbon smash is everything you want in a summer cocktail. Juicy, ripe peaches and fresh raspberries add a vibrant burst of flavor and color to the drink, balanced by a mellow honey syrup, bright mint, and the smoky depth of bourbon. The result is a tangy, boozy drink that's as easy to whip up as it is eye-catching.
What sets this cocktail apart is its balance — the natural sweetness of the ripe fruit and honey contrasts with the richness of the bourbon, with fresh lemon juice for added acidity and mint for an herbaceous, refreshing touch. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This playful twist on a classic smash is the perfect cocktail to brighten up a hot afternoon by the pool, or to cool down by a fire pit on a warm summer night. Fruity and naturally sweetened, it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser."
Gather the ingredients for a peach and raspberry bourbon smash
To make a peach and raspberry bourbon smash, start with fresh, ripe peaches and raspberries. The juicier the fruit, the easier it will be to muddle and the more flavorful and sweet your cocktail will be. While a homemade honey syrup adds a floral complexity to the drink, you can also swap it for agave or simple syrup if preferred.
Fresh mint brings brightness and depth to the drink, while a squeeze of fresh lemon adds a tart, citrusy note that keeps the flavor balanced and refreshing. When it comes to bourbon, choose one you enjoy sipping — it should be smooth and flavorful, but don't break the bank. A mid-range bourbon works perfectly, offering that signature warmth without overpowering the other ingredients.
To chill and finish the drink, shake with ice cubes for a well-chilled, slightly diluted base. Then serve over crushed ice for a frosty finish that makes this cocktail incredibly cool and satisfying on a hot day.
Step 1: Prepare the honey syrup
In a small saucepan, bring the honey and water to a simmer.
Step 2: Chill the syrup
Transfer to a small container and chill until cold, at least 10 minutes.
Step 3: Slice the fruit
Slice the lemon half into wedges. Pit and dice the peaches, reserving a couple of slices for garnishing the drink, if desired.
Step 4: Add syrup to a cocktail shaker
Transfer the chilled honey simple syrup to a cocktail shaker.
Step 5: Muddle the fruit
Add the mint leaves, lemon wedges, and peaches to shaker, and muddle until the peaches have broken down.
Step 6: Add the raspberries and bourbon
Add the raspberries, reserving a few to garnish the drink if desired, bourbon, and 1 cup of ice to the shaker.
Step 7: Cover and shake
Cover and shake until frost forms on the exterior of the shaker.
Step 8: Fill glasses with ice
Crush the remaining ice; fill glasses with half of the crushed ice.
Step 9: Strain the drink
Strain the cocktail into the glasses.
Step 10: Top with crushed ice
Top with remaining crushed ice.
Step 11: Garnish and serve
Garnish with peach slices, raspberries, and/or mint sprigs as desired and serve.
What pairs well with this bourbon smash?
Peach and Raspberry Bourbon Smash Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons water
- ½ fresh lemon
- 2 small fresh peaches
- 8 mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh raspberries, divided
- 4 ounces bourbon
- 3 cups ice, divided
Optional Ingredients
- 2 mint sprigs, for garnishing
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|255
|Total Fat
|0.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|21.5 g
|Sodium
|21.5 mg
|Protein
|2.4 g
What is a bourbon smash?
The smash is a refreshing cocktail made by muddling (smashing) ingredients like fresh herbs or fruits to release their natural juices or oils into the drink. This method infuses the drink with vibrant flavors, along with color and even texture, depending on whether it's strained after mixing. Smashes are versatile drinks, and you may come across versions made with bourbon, whiskey, gin, tequila, and more.
The drink has its roots in the classic mint julep. This refined cocktail involved gently stirring in fresh mint for a fresh, herbal flavor. The smash turned this concept on its head by smashing and shaking in the mint for a more fun, flavorful, and relaxed twist. As the drink evolved, fresh fruit and other types of herbs began to be added in, creating a year-round cocktail that was perfect for highlighting seasonal ingredients. This bourbon version incorporates the classic flavors of a mint julep — bourbon, fresh mint, and a sweetening syrup — while adding ripe peaches, raspberries, and fresh lemon juice for a bright, colorful, summery twist.
How can I change up a peach and raspberry bourbon smash?
The smash is a versatile drink, and this peach and raspberry version is no different. Swap the raspberries for blackberries, blueberries, or strawberries, and the peaches for nectarines, apricots, pitted fresh cherries, and more. It's a great way to make good use of your latest farmer's market haul. You can even make this drink year-round by using thawed, frozen fruit in the place of fresh.
If you aren't a fan of fresh mint, use basil, rosemary, thyme, or other preferred herbs. Whiskey, rum, tequila, or brandy can be swapped in for bourbon, and lime, orange, grapefruit, or other citrus juices can work nicely in the place of lemon.
To make this cocktail even easier to prepare, skip the honey syrup and use maple syrup, agave, or a standard simple syrup, if you happen to have some on hand. You can even turn this cocktail into a refreshing mocktail by substituting the bourbon with unsweetened iced tea. No matter how you choose to prepare it, keep the balance of flavors in mind for a cocktail that's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.