Mango sticky rice is a beloved Thai treat that contrasts chewy sweet rice and creamy coconut sauce with tangy fresh mango. Although it is simple in its ingredients, mango sticky rice usually takes a bit of time to prepare. Sweet rice grains have a hard outer shell that is traditionally softened by soaking and steaming before eating. This shortcut mango sticky rice recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — incorporates a vigorous method of massaging the sweet rice to eliminate the traditional steps of soaking and steaming the grains. In this alternate version, you will get a mini workout by rubbing the grains together while rinsing to create friction that helps break down that tough exterior. The result is a perfect-textured dessert that cooks up in a fraction of the time but with all of the delicious flavor.

Kinnaird also enhances her dessert by using coconut sugar rather than traditional white sugar. The coconut sugar has a naturally caramelized flavor that gives additional depth to both the rice and the coconut milk-based sauce. A touch of lime zest brightens up the flavors and black sesame seeds add crunch and visual flair. The full combination provides the perfect balance of soft, creamy, and juicy textures and bright, tangy, and sweet flavors.