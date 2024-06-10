Springy Asparagus And Lemon Ricotta Tart Recipe

Savory tarts are not only delicious and eye-catching but make perfect warm weather fare. This springy asparagus and lemon ricotta tart — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — highlights the best of early harvest produce with tender asparagus stalks, peppery radishes, and fragrant tarragon. The tart comes together quickly with the use of frozen puff pastry, which bakes up light and flaky to contrast the creamy lemon and black pepper–flavored ricotta filling. A layer of aged Spanish Manchego cheese adds a tart and nutty flavor that ties all of the components together.

Working with puff pastry might seem intimidating at first, but it's a breeze once you know a few key pointers. This recipe also serves as a perfect template for changing up ingredients and flavors. This tart is a perfect brunch centerpiece and tastes divine straight out of the oven or at room temperature. It can be sliced and transported for picnics or prepared in the morning when the weather is cool and served later for dinner!