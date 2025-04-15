We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, nothing is more satisfying for a light meal than a flavorful salad, especially one layered with complex flavors and textures. This breaded and baked goat cheese salad recipe – courtesy of Chowhound developer Julie Kinnaird – pays tribute to a classic French appetizer of hearty greens and warm breaded goat cheese. Rather than frying the cheese patties as is traditional, Kinnaird bakes them for an easy and mess-free preparation, which also has a lighter flavor. Kinnaird gives this recipe a Provençal flair by infusing the breading with herbes de Provence and dressing the salad with a traditional mustard vinaigrette. A topping of dried tart cherries and toasted walnuts gives the salad some extra sweetness and crunch.

What makes this recipe special is the contrast of temperatures. Fresh goat cheese rounds are breaded and baked until golden and soft inside and served atop a cool mix of slightly bitter greens, which are tamed by a touch of honey in the dressing. Thinly sliced fennel adds a fresh crunch and a bit of anise flavor that helps tie all of the ingredients together. Pair the salad with some crusty bread and a glass of French rosé, and you will quickly be transported to the lavender fields of Provence.