Traditional Croque Madame Recipe

The ingredient list for croque madame may be simple, but each component adds incredible depth and flavor. Start with your choice of rustic bread — something simple in flavor to let the robust flavors of the sandwich shine. A layer of Dijon mustard brings a tangy kick to wake up the flavors, while thinly sliced ham and Gruyere cheese give the sandwich its signature French flair and nutty richness. If Gruyere isn't available, try Emmental, Comté, or even Swiss cheese.

Once assembled, the sandwich is toasted in butter until golden and crisp, then generously topped with a creamy béchamel sauce. This sauce, made from a roux of butter and flour, is loosened up with milk and seasoned with salt and pepper. For a twist, you could add a pinch of nutmeg or swap in half-and-half for an extra creamy sauce.

To finish the croque madame, a perfectly fried egg is layered on top, with a sprinkle of chopped chives for a pop of color and freshness. You can also switch up the egg preparation — poached eggs create an even more delicate texture. The result is a luxurious, melty sandwich that's perfect for an indulgent breakfast, brunch, or lunch.