Traditional Croque Madame Recipe
Croque madame is a beloved French café classic that elevates a simple ham and cheese sandwich into a truly decadent experience. This iconic sandwich layers toasted bread with thinly sliced ham and melted Gruyere cheese, topped generously with a luxurious béchamel sauce before being broiled until golden and bubbling. Unlike its close relative, the croque monsieur, the croque madame is finished with a fried or poached egg, its soft yolk mimicking a lady's hat while adding to the dish's richness. As the yolk breaks, it mingles with the creamy béchamel and melty cheese, creating a luscious mix of flavors and textures that's hard to forget. Ideal for an indulgent breakfast, brunch, or lunch, the croque madame pairs perfectly with a light side salad to balance its rich flavors.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The first time I tried a croque madame was outdoors at a French café, and I can still remember that first bite. For me, it's an incredible sandwich that outranks any other." Despite being such a delicious, decadent dining experience, it's not all too difficult to make a croque madame at home — no Parisian cafe required.
Gather the ingredients for a traditional croque madame
The ingredient list for croque madame may be simple, but each component adds incredible depth and flavor. Start with your choice of rustic bread — something simple in flavor to let the robust flavors of the sandwich shine. A layer of Dijon mustard brings a tangy kick to wake up the flavors, while thinly sliced ham and Gruyere cheese give the sandwich its signature French flair and nutty richness. If Gruyere isn't available, try Emmental, Comté, or even Swiss cheese.
Once assembled, the sandwich is toasted in butter until golden and crisp, then generously topped with a creamy béchamel sauce. This sauce, made from a roux of butter and flour, is loosened up with milk and seasoned with salt and pepper. For a twist, you could add a pinch of nutmeg or swap in half-and-half for an extra creamy sauce.
To finish the croque madame, a perfectly fried egg is layered on top, with a sprinkle of chopped chives for a pop of color and freshness. You can also switch up the egg preparation — poached eggs create an even more delicate texture. The result is a luxurious, melty sandwich that's perfect for an indulgent breakfast, brunch, or lunch.
Step 1: Prepare the bechamel
Prepare the bechamel: In a saucepan, heat 2 tablespoon butter over medium heat until melted.
Step 2: Add flour
Add flour and cook, whisking, for 1 minute.
Step 3: Whisk in milk
Reduce heat to low and slowly add milk, whisking to combine, until mixture is smooth.
Step 4: Cook until thickened
Continue to cook until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Step 5: Add salt and pepper
Stir in ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. Set aside.
Step 6: Heat butter
In a clean pan, heat ½ tablespoon butter over medium heat until melted.
Step 7: Toast bread
Place 2 slices of bread in the pan and toast until lightly golden brown.
Step 8: Top with ham and cheese
Turn off heat. Top each slice of bread in pan evenly with mustard, then ham, then cheese.
Step 9: Top with bread
Coat remaining slices of bread evenly with mustard and place, mustard-side down, over cheese.
Step 10: Transfer to a baking sheet
Transfer sandwiches to a small baking sheet and melt ½ tablespoon butter in pan.
Step 11: Flip and toast
Flip sandwiches and place into the pan to toast the remaining sides.
Step 12: Transfer back to baking sheet
Transfer back to a small baking sheet.
Step 13: Turn on oven to broil
Turn on oven to broil setting.
Step 14: Top with bechamel
Spoon bechamel evenly over sandwiches. (Optional: Top with additional 2 ounces of Gruyere cheese.)
Step 15: Broil
Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the bechamel is toasted in spots, then transfer to plates.
Step 16: Heat remaining butter
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in pan over medium heat.
Step 17: Fry eggs
Add eggs and fry until whites are set but yolks are runny.
Step 18: Top sandwiches
Top sandwiches with fried eggs and chives. Serve immediately.
Traditional Croque Madame Recipe
Ultra rich, creamy, and cheesy, this traditional croque madame makes for the perfect elevated lunch or brunch entree.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional to taste
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional to taste
- 4 slices rustic bread
- 4 ounces thinly sliced ham
- 1 ½ cups grated Gruyere cheese, plus extra for optional topping
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
Directions
- Prepare the bechamel: In a saucepan, heat 2 tablespoon butter over medium heat until melted.
- Add flour and cook, whisking, for 1 minute.
- Reduce heat to low and slowly add milk, whisking to combine, until mixture is smooth.
- Continue to cook until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
- Stir in ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. Set aside.
- In a clean pan, heat ½ tablespoon butter over medium heat until melted.
- Place 2 slices of bread in the pan and toast until lightly golden brown.
- Turn off heat. Top each slice of bread in pan evenly with mustard, then ham, then cheese.
- Coat remaining slices of bread evenly with mustard and place, mustard-side down, over cheese.
- Transfer sandwiches to a small baking sheet and melt ½ tablespoon butter in pan.
- Flip sandwiches and place into the pan to toast the remaining sides.
- Transfer back to a small baking sheet.
- Turn on oven to broil setting.
- Spoon bechamel evenly over sandwiches. (Optional: Top with additional 2 ounces of Gruyere cheese.)
- Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the bechamel is toasted in spots, then transfer to plates.
- Heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in pan over medium heat.
- Add eggs and fry until whites are set but yolks are runny.
- Top sandwiches with fried eggs and chives. Serve immediately.
What is the difference between a croque monsieur and a croque madame?
The croque monsieur and croque madame are like cousins — two iconic French sandwiches beginning with the same foundation of toasted bread layered with savory ham and nutty Gruyere cheese, then generously topped with a velvety bechamel sauce. The distinction lies in the crowning touch: the croque madame is finished with a fried or poached egg, said to resemble a lady's hat, which is how it earned its name. The egg adds a layer of extra richness, with the creamy yolk mingling with the bechamel and cheese for a truly irresistible bite.
While both sandwiches are satisfying on their own, the croque madame's egg topping makes it especially indulgent, ideal for brunch or anytime you want a little extra flair. Both are often served with a light side salad to balance their richness, but are obviously more than enough on their own.
What should I serve with a croque madame?
A croque madame is a rich, indulgent sandwich, so pairing it with light, refreshing sides helps balance its creamy bechamel, melted cheese, and savory ham. A simple mixed green salad with a light vinaigrette is an ideal complement, bringing brightness and acidity that cuts through the richness. Roasted asparagus or green beans work nicely as well, adding an earthy, fresh element to the meal, while pickled vegetables can add a fresh tang and crunch.
For a brunch twist, a fresh fruit salad with berries, citrus, or melon offers a sweet, refreshing contrast. If you're looking for a French-inspired side, consider a Dijon-style potato salad, or sauteed mushrooms for a touch of rustic flair. These hearty yet subtle sides enhance the croque madame without overpowering it, making for a satisfying and well-balanced meal that will definitely impress your guests to no end.