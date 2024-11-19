Chicken, Mushroom, and Winter Squash Pot Pie Recipe

The intoxicating smell of a freshly baked pot pie emerging from the oven is nothing short of divine. Flaky pastry and creamy, savory filling create the ultimate one-pan comfort meal. Pot pies have homey connotations, but this lattice-topped chicken, mushroom, and winter squash pot pie from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird puts a sophisticated spin on the timeless classic.

A rich filling of boneless and skinless chicken thighs, fresh and dried mixed mushrooms, butternut squash, English peas, and aromatic vegetables and herbs balances the umami of mushrooms with the sweetness of winter squash and peas. The flavorful filling is topped with an impressive lacquered puff pastry crust, made with the ease of purchased frozen dough. Once baked, this pot pie creation is elegant enough for a dinner party centerpiece or a special holiday meal, yet perfect for cozy dinners any night of the week. Kinnaird shares some tips for advance preparation as well as for learning to work like a pro with the often intimidating puff pastry dough.