Broiled Salmon Burgers With Curry Remoulade Recipe

Suffering from burger boredom? These broiled salmon burgers with curry remoulade might be the answer to burger blues. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her favorite way to make tender and juicy salmon burgers topped with an easy homemade remoulade sauce and quick-pickled cucumbers. Finish them off with soft brioche buns and some fresh vegetable garnishes for a burst of flavor and texture in every bite.

These burgers are free of breadcrumbs or other binders, but hold together beautifully when cooked. Kinnaird uses a technique of pureeing part of the fish into a paste with whole-grain mustard and lemon zest. This mixture is combined with cubed salmon, shallots, capers, garlic, and smoked paprika to form the patties. These are quickly cooked under a broiler, keeping them intact and making them easy to flip while still giving a bit of char and smoky flavor. The tangy remoulade starts with a basic homemade mayonnaise recipe, which is a great technique to master and so easy to do at home. Capers, fresh tarragon and chives, shallots, and a good dose of curry powder flavor the tangy sauce to crown the burgers along with the super fast pickles.

