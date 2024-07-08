Grilled Romaine and Corn Salad With Herby Mustard Dressing Recipe

When the weather warms up and everyone heads outdoors, it's time to fire up the grill and get creative with summer dinners. While many people think of the grill for burgers and steaks, a whole new world opens up when you embrace the idea of bringing a smoky and caramelized flavor to romaine lettuce. It only takes a few minutes for the heat to bring out the sweetness of the romaine and crisp up the outer leaves. We are pairing the hearty lettuce with grilled corn for more caramelized flavor, a nutty taste, and a crisp, crunchy texture.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Romaine lettuce is the perfect lettuce variety to grill. The thick stem and tightly packed leaves allow the romaine wedge to hold together well on the grill grates and remain crunchy. I'm adding lots of fresh herbs to this salad, which add to the vibrant, earthy flavor." Grab an apron and fire up the grill — your new outdoor salad is happening now.