Our Baked Garlic Parmesan Fries Are Crisp And Buttery
Is there anything more satisfying than sharing a plate of fries with the table? Silly question — of course there is: having a plateful of garlic Parmesan fries all to yourself. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse baked up this savory, umami-rich batch of oven fries with just 16 minutes of hands-on prep. And trust us, they easily rival any deep-fried version you've had before.
These fries are baked at a high temperature for maximum crispiness, after being tossed with garlic-infused olive oil and seasoned simply with salt and pepper. The result is golden, crisp-tender fries packed with flavor. A double hit of Parmesan — first grated and tossed with the hot fries, then optionally shaved and used to garnish the fries before serving — offers a nutty, salty richness that takes them over the top. Serve with mayo, aioli, or your favorite dipping sauce, or just enjoy them straight from the pan. Either way, don't expect leftovers.
Gather the ingredients for baked garlic Parmesan fries
To make these garlic Parmesan oven fries, you'll need only a handful of ingredients, starting with the star of the show: russet potatoes. Russets are ideal for French fries thanks to their high starch content, which helps create a fluffy interior and crisp, golden exterior after baking. Whether or not you peel them is up to you, but we say skip it — why waste time when fries are calling?
For even browning and a crave-worthy crispness, the potatoes are coated with olive oil (but not just any olive oil). Rosenhouse infuses the oil with minced garlic, adding a rich, savory depth to the fries even before baking. The fries are seasoned simply with salt and pepper, then baked until golden.
Once the fries are out of the oven, they're tossed with reserved browned garlic, a sprinkling of grated Parmesan, and chopped fresh parsley for a pop of color and brightness. If you want to really take things over the top, garnish with shaved Parmesan before serving for an elegant touch.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare the garlic
Peel and mince the garlic cloves.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Heat ¼ cup of oil in a small saucepan until shimmering.
Step 4: Cook the garlic
Turn off the heat and add in the garlic. Cook until lightly golden brown.
Step 5: Set aside
Remove the garlic from the oil using a slotted spoon; transfer to a small bowl or ramekin and set aside.
Step 6: Cool the oil
Set the oil aside to cool.
Step 7: Cut the fries
Slice the potatoes into ¼-inch planks, then fries.
Step 8: Coat with oil
Transfer the fries to a large bowl and toss with the cooled oil to coat.
Step 9: Line baking sheets
Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 10: Divide the fries
Divide the fries between the baking sheets, spacing them in an even layer.
Step 11: Season the fries
Season them generously with salt and pepper.
Step 12: Bake the fries
Bake the fries for 30 to 35 minutes or until crisp and golden brown on the exterior, rotating the baking sheets from top to bottom halfway through baking.
Step 13: Toss with oil, Parmesan, and garlic
Remove the fries from the oven and immediately top them evenly with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, grated Parmesan, and reserved garlic. Toss to combine.
Step 14: Transfer to a serving plate
Transfer the fries to a serving plate.
Step 15: Garnish and serve
Garnish the fries with parsley and shaved Parmesan if desired, and serve immediately.
What can I serve with baked Parmesan fries?
These fries are tossed with garlic-infused olive oil and baked at a high temperature for maximum crispiness, for golden, crisp-tender fries packed with flavor.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|367
|Total Fat
|22.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|1.2 g
|Sodium
|508.9 mg
|Protein
|7.6 g
What's the secret to great oven fries?
When it comes to truly great oven fries, a few key tips can make all the difference. First, start with the right potato: Russets are ideal thanks to their high starch and low moisture, which help create fries that are crisp on the outside and tender inside. Cut the fries as uniformly as possible for even cooking, and use two baking sheets to avoid overcrowding, which can cause the fries to steam and become soggy.
Oven fries typically rely on a small amount of oil for added richness and browning, so take time to toss the fries carefully to make sure each piece has a light coating of oil. While you can soak the cut potatoes in cold water before using to remove excess starch, Rosenhouse isn't a fan of this method. "Sometimes I feel like soaking does more harm than good — even after drying, the fries always have a little extra moisture that detracts from the crispness they can achieve without bothering to soak." Lining the baking sheets with parchment paper makes tossing the fries and cleanup a breeze, and baking at a high temperature helps them achieve that golden brown finish and crisp texture you want from a good fry.
How to store and reheat leftover French fries
If you do find yourself with leftover fries (which is highly unlikely), cool and store them in a zip-top bag or an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two or three days. When ready to serve, preheat the oven to 425 F, and transfer the fries to a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake the fries until crisp and heated through, tossing them once during cooking.
You can also reheat leftover fries in a hot skillet or air fryer. Re-season as desired before serving, and serve immediately after reheating for the crispiest texture. The one thing you shouldn't do is attempt to reheat your fries in the microwave, which may get the fries hot, but will also leave them soggy. If you don't want to enjoy the leftover fries as-is, you can also incorporate them into a breakfast hash, omelet, lunch wrap, and more.