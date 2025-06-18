Our Baked Garlic Parmesan Fries Are Crisp And Buttery

To make these garlic Parmesan oven fries, you'll need only a handful of ingredients, starting with the star of the show: russet potatoes. Russets are ideal for French fries thanks to their high starch content, which helps create a fluffy interior and crisp, golden exterior after baking. Whether or not you peel them is up to you, but we say skip it — why waste time when fries are calling?

For even browning and a crave-worthy crispness, the potatoes are coated with olive oil (but not just any olive oil). Rosenhouse infuses the oil with minced garlic, adding a rich, savory depth to the fries even before baking. The fries are seasoned simply with salt and pepper, then baked until golden.

Once the fries are out of the oven, they're tossed with reserved browned garlic, a sprinkling of grated Parmesan, and chopped fresh parsley for a pop of color and brightness. If you want to really take things over the top, garnish with shaved Parmesan before serving for an elegant touch.