Grilled Flank Steak Tacos with Stone Fruit Salsa Recipe

Few things taste as good as a juicy steak straight off the grill. Now, imagine that charred, tender meat wrapped in a portable taco with a summery salsa of sweet stone fruits and tangy, fresh tomatoes. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares this recipe for grilled flank steak tacos with stone fruit salsa that's guaranteed to wow on the hottest of summer evenings!

Flank steak is marinated until super tender, and then it's given a quick cook over flames to sear and crisp up the outside while keeping the meat tender and moist in the center. Slices of the grilled meat are piled into warmed corn tortillas with ripe avocado, and the tacos are topped with a vibrant salsa made from sweet cherries, ripe plums, grilled red onion and poblano peppers, cherry tomatoes, peppery arugula, and fresh thyme. A marinade made from olive oil, red wine vinegar, fresh lime juice, garlic, and chili powder flavors both the meat and acts as a dressing for the salsa. This recipe comes together quickly for an easy and impressive presentation.