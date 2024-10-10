Super Bacony Mashed Potatoes Recipe
There's nothing like a creamy pile of mashed potatoes, and it's exponentially better once you add bacon to the mix. Chowhound recipe developer Milena Manolova brings us this super bacony mashed potatoes recipe that screams comfort food from all angles. This recipe doesn't require much more effort than making standard mashed potatoes, except you'll get the added texture and flavor boost from crispy bits of bacon. Plus, you'll use the excess bacon drippings to infuse the mashed potatoes with salty richness, resulting in a stellar taste.
These minimal tweaks take a standard mashed potato side dish to a whole new level, offering just enough novelty to keep your taste buds piqued, without going overboard. Serve these bacon mashed potatoes with the usual suspects like meat and stews, or pair them with fried eggs for the ultimate comfort meal. As for leftovers, just turn them into loaded mashed potato balls for a savory treat a few days later.
Gather the ingredients for super bacony mashed potatoes
For this recipe, you'll need bacon, russet potatoes (a starchy option that's perfect for mashed potatoes), salt, black pepper, fresh thyme, butter, and hot milk.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Transfer bacon to sheet
Lay out the bacon slices on the parchment paper.
Step 4: Cook bacon
Bake the bacon on the middle rack for about 20 minutes, or until crispy.
Step 5: Prep potatoes
Meanwhile, peel and slice potatoes into quarters.
Step 6: Boil water
In a large pot, boil water for the potatoes.
Step 7: Cook potatoes
Add potatoes to the boiling water and cook for about 20 minutes, or until soft.
Step 8: Cut bacon
Chop the crispy bacon.
Step 9: Reserve the bacon fat
Collect the bacon fat from the parchment paper.
Step 10: Drain potatoes and season
Drain the water from the potatoes and add salt, black pepper, and fresh thyme.
Step 11: Mash
Roughly mash the potatoes.
Step 12: Add bacon fat, butter, and milk
Add bacon fat, butter, and hot milk. Mash until the potatoes have a smooth consistency.
Step 13: Add bacon bits
Mix in most of the chopped bacon (save the rest to sprinkle on top).
Step 14: Garnish and serve
Serve, topped with the remaining bacon and extra fresh thyme, if desired.
What substitutions can I make in this bacon mashed potatoes recipe?
These super bacony mashed potatoes are proof that a single ingredient can instantly transform a dish. While bacon is the star of the show in this recipe, you can follow the same principles when incorporating other ingredients. You'll want to cook and dice whatever you add to blend it well into the creamy mash so that you taste it in every bite. For other meat variations, try pancetta, guanciale, or crispy prosciutto. Alternatively, you could stir in crumbled sausage, a bit of ground meat, or cubed steak for a different take.
Mix in shredded cheese for a salty twist, or sprinkle it on the surface and broil for a cheesy topping. On the other hand, creamy mashed potatoes go well with veggies too. Add corn, sauteed mushrooms or peppers, caramelized onions, green beans, peas, or broccoli for extra nutrition points. And if you can't decide between the options, try combining vegetables with bacon for a double whammy of flavor and textural contrast. As for the seasonings, this recipe features thyme but you could easily swap in parsley, cilantro, chives, or dill to go with the rest of your meal.
What pairs well with bacon mashed potatoes?
Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish for meat (grilled, sauteed, baked, you name it) and stews. In particular, dishes that boast a rich and saucy foundation are a great pairing for the starchy side, as it soaks up plenty of sauce without changing much in composition — you can't say the same about fries or roasted potatoes. On that note, bacony mashed potatoes would do just as well alongside a meaty main. Something like these Philly cheesesteak-style sliders would make for a great handheld companion alongside the equally meaty potatoes.
Meanwhile, if you're trying to limit your meat intake but don't want to go cold turkey, this is an excellent recipe to satisfy your savory taste buds. Paired with eggs, legumes, or other vegetables, you'll get to have your cake (well, bacon) and eat it too. And speaking of turkey, you're sure to be welcome at any future Thanksgiving feast if you bring these super bacony mashed potatoes to a holiday dinner party.