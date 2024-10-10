There's nothing like a creamy pile of mashed potatoes, and it's exponentially better once you add bacon to the mix. Chowhound recipe developer Milena Manolova brings us this super bacony mashed potatoes recipe that screams comfort food from all angles. This recipe doesn't require much more effort than making standard mashed potatoes, except you'll get the added texture and flavor boost from crispy bits of bacon. Plus, you'll use the excess bacon drippings to infuse the mashed potatoes with salty richness, resulting in a stellar taste.

These minimal tweaks take a standard mashed potato side dish to a whole new level, offering just enough novelty to keep your taste buds piqued, without going overboard. Serve these bacon mashed potatoes with the usual suspects like meat and stews, or pair them with fried eggs for the ultimate comfort meal. As for leftovers, just turn them into loaded mashed potato balls for a savory treat a few days later.