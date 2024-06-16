Mango Sago (Mango Coconut Tapioca Pudding) Recipe

Tropical fruits always make us think of summer, and this mango sago coconut pudding couldn't be much more tropical — in the words of developer Milena Manolova, it makes for "the perfect summer dessert ... a delicious, light, and refreshing end to a meal." As befits this busy season, the dessert is also pretty effortless, as it takes just six ingredients and not too much hands-on time. It's also dairy- and gluten-free, and you could even make it vegan by swapping the honey for simple syrup or agave.

Once you've put the mango sago together, Manolova says that it'll last up to three days in the refrigerator. If you've yet to assemble the different elements, the mango puree can be refrigerated for up to four days, while the cooked tapioca can be stored for three days or frozen for longer storage. Manolova cautions, though, "Make sure the pearls are not stored in water, as this can cause them to become waterlogged and lose their flavor." She also advises cutting the cubed mango used to garnish this dessert on the day you plan to eat it, as day-old cut mango tends to turn brown. If you need to prep it in advance, though, you can coat the fruit with citrus juice to keep it from browning (this hack works with banana slices, too).