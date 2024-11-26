Classic Foolproof Crème Brûlée Recipe

Crème brûlée is one of those desserts that's irresistibly luscious, rich, and indulgent. It's incredible how such a simple treat, made with just a few basic ingredients, can capture the essence of perfection. If you've had crème brûlée, you know the most delightful moment comes when you tap your spoon against the caramelized sugar crust. That satisfying crack gives way to the velvety custard beneath — thick and creamy like vanilla pudding, with a perfect balance of sweetness, deep vanilla flavor, and just a hint of salt to round it all out.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "When I was working in restaurants, crème brûlée was almost always on the dessert menu, whether it was a seasonal offering or crowd-pleasing vanilla, chocolate, or espresso options. It's endured for a reason — crème brûlée is an incredibly satisfying dessert that just never goes out of style." If dining out at a restaurant that serves crème brûlée isn't exactly an option, or you're looking to impress dinner guests with an all-out dessert, this classic and foolproof recipe will yield perfect custards time and time again.