Classic Foolproof Crème Brûlée Recipe
Crème brûlée is one of those desserts that's irresistibly luscious, rich, and indulgent. It's incredible how such a simple treat, made with just a few basic ingredients, can capture the essence of perfection. If you've had crème brûlée, you know the most delightful moment comes when you tap your spoon against the caramelized sugar crust. That satisfying crack gives way to the velvety custard beneath — thick and creamy like vanilla pudding, with a perfect balance of sweetness, deep vanilla flavor, and just a hint of salt to round it all out.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "When I was working in restaurants, crème brûlée was almost always on the dessert menu, whether it was a seasonal offering or crowd-pleasing vanilla, chocolate, or espresso options. It's endured for a reason — crème brûlée is an incredibly satisfying dessert that just never goes out of style." If dining out at a restaurant that serves crème brûlée isn't exactly an option, or you're looking to impress dinner guests with an all-out dessert, this classic and foolproof recipe will yield perfect custards time and time again.
Gather the ingredients for classic foolproof crème brûlée
It's hard to believe that such a sophisticated dessert can be made with just a handful of ingredients, and mostly pantry staples at that. Egg yolks and granulated sugar start as the base for the dessert, along with heavy cream, vanilla bean extract (or paste), and kosher salt to enhance the flavor. Vanilla bean paste (like this Nielsen-Massey version that Rosenhouse swears by) adds flecks of vanilla bean throughout the crème brûlée for a nice touch.
After baking, the top of each crème brûlée is caramelized with a layer of raw sugar, creating a crisp, golden crust. If you prefer, you can substitute raw sugar with an even layer of granulated sugar. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint before serving for a traditional touch, offering a pop of color and tanginess that balances the richness of the custard.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Prepare ramekins
Place 4 ramekins in a rimmed baking dish. Set aside.
Step 3: Whisk egg yolks and sugar
In a medium bowl set over a kitchen towel, whisk to combine egg yolks and ¼ cup sugar. Set aside.
Step 4: Heat cream
In a small pot, heat heavy cream, ¼ cup sugar, vanilla, and salt to a light simmer. Turn off heat.
Step 5: Whisk to combine
Slowly whisk the hot liquid into the egg yolk mixture until everything is fully incorporated.
Step 6: Cook over low heat
Return the mixture to the pot and cook, whisking, over low heat for 1 minute.
Step 7: Strain
Strain mixture into a large liquid measuring cup.
Step 8: Pour into ramekins
Pour mixture evenly into ramekins.
Step 9: Fill baking dish
Fill the baking dish ½ way up the ramekins with boiling water. (Optional: Use a blowtorch to very lightly torch the tops of the custard to eliminate air bubbles.)
Step 10: Bake
Bake crème brûlée for 30 to 35 minutes or until only slightly jiggly in the center. (If your ramekins are wider and shorter, they may need less time.)
Step 11: Cool
Transfer ramekins to a wire rack and cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Step 12: Cover and chill
Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight until firm.
Step 13: Top with sugar
Before serving, sprinkle an even layer of raw sugar over one ramekin.
Step 14: Caramelize
Use a blowtorch or preheated broiler to caramelize the top. Repeat with remaining ramekins.
Step 15: Garnish and serve
Garnish with raspberries and mint, if desired, and serve immediately.
What are tips to achieve perfect crème brûlée?
For such an impressive dessert, making crème brûlée is actually quite simple. Keeping some key tips in mind can ensure the best results every time. For the best-tasting crème brûlée, start with high-quality ingredients like pure vanilla extract or paste, fresh cream, and eggs to ensure the best flavor and texture. Gently heat the cream and slowly temper the egg yolks for a smooth, velvety custard, and strain the mixture before pouring into ramekins to remove any possibility of curdled bits. Bake in a hot water bath at a low temperature to allow for an even, gentle bake that produces the creamiest results, but be careful not to overbake — remove the custards from the oven when they still jiggle slightly in the center to maintain the smoothest texture.
After baking, chill the crème brûlée thoroughly to set completely before topping with sugar. To caramelize, use a blowtorch if you have one, or preheat your broiler and add the sugar just before caramelizing to prevent it from dissolving. Take care to coat the tops evenly with sugar — if the layer is uneven, you'll have trouble getting it to turn perfectly golden brown before other portions scorch. Serve the crème brûlée immediately for a crisp, caramelized topping and chilled, creamy center.
Can I make crème brûlée ahead of time?
You can make crème brûlée ahead of time, and in fact, preparing it in advance is a great way to get ahead of your party prep. After baking, cool the custard and chill for at least an hour in the fridge before covering with plastic wrap. This will help reduce the likelihood of condensation forming on the surface. If you do find condensation on the tops before you're ready to serve, just blot with paper towels to remove before adding the sugar topping. You can store the crème brûlée in the refrigerator for up to three days before serving (just be sure to not store in the freezer).
When you're ready to serve, add the sugar and caramelize as directed. If you have leftovers, don't let them go to waste — while the topping may soften and turn into more of a caramel sauce than a crisp topping, the custard itself will still be just as delicious. To revive that satisfying crack, just blot off the original sugar layer, add a fresh layer of sugar, and caramelize again using a blowtorch or broiler.