Classic Creamy Potato Leek Soup Recipe

This creamy potato leek soup comes together quickly with pantry staples and only a few specialty ingredients. The most important items are the leeks and potatoes. If you're unfamiliar with leeks, you'll know them by their long, thick stalks and panel-like leaves. Be sure to clean them thoroughly to remove any dirt or debris before using. Rosenhouse opted for russet potatoes for this recipe. Their high starch content helps to create a light and smooth texture in the final soup, reducing the likelihood of gumminess. Unsalted butter and heavy cream add richness to the dish, while chicken stock acts as a liquid base that enhances the savory notes. A hint of garlic adds to the flavor, and a bay leaf adds a subtle herbal note you won't notice unless it's missing. Salt and pepper bring it all together, enhancing the overall flavor of the dish.

To finish the soup, optional garnishes can really take it over the top. Chives add a pop of color and a fresh, mild oniony note. Crumbled bacon introduces a nice salty kick, and crushed red pepper flakes add a hint of heat, if desired. These garnishes offer both flavor and texture, making the soup feel like a complete, satisfying dish, but you can also serve this versatile soup sans garnishes or with a sprinkling of shredded cheese or other favorite toppings.