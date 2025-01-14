Classic Creamy Potato Leek Soup Recipe
There's something incredibly comforting about potato leek soup—especially when it's made from scratch in just 25 minutes of cooking time, with fresh, simple ingredients. This rich and velvety soup combines the earthy sweetness of leeks with the hearty texture of russet potatoes, simmered with chicken stock and finished with a touch of heavy cream for a smooth, creamy finish. A touch of butter, garlic, and a fresh bay leaf provide added depth.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "The beauty of this soup lies in its simplicity—just a handful of ingredients come together to create a crave-worthy dish you'll want to make on repeat throughout the colder months." Whether you're looking for a cozy dinner on a chilly night or for a flavorful starter, this soup is the perfect combination of indulgence and elegance. Garnish with chives, crumbled bacon, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes for an extra layer of flavor that takes each spoonful over the top.
Gather the ingredients for classic creamy potato leek soup
This creamy potato leek soup comes together quickly with pantry staples and only a few specialty ingredients. The most important items are the leeks and potatoes. If you're unfamiliar with leeks, you'll know them by their long, thick stalks and panel-like leaves. Be sure to clean them thoroughly to remove any dirt or debris before using. Rosenhouse opted for russet potatoes for this recipe. Their high starch content helps to create a light and smooth texture in the final soup, reducing the likelihood of gumminess. Unsalted butter and heavy cream add richness to the dish, while chicken stock acts as a liquid base that enhances the savory notes. A hint of garlic adds to the flavor, and a bay leaf adds a subtle herbal note you won't notice unless it's missing. Salt and pepper bring it all together, enhancing the overall flavor of the dish.
To finish the soup, optional garnishes can really take it over the top. Chives add a pop of color and a fresh, mild oniony note. Crumbled bacon introduces a nice salty kick, and crushed red pepper flakes add a hint of heat, if desired. These garnishes offer both flavor and texture, making the soup feel like a complete, satisfying dish, but you can also serve this versatile soup sans garnishes or with a sprinkling of shredded cheese or other favorite toppings.
Step 1: Chop the leeks
Roughly chop the white and light green portions of the leeks.
Step 2: Melt the butter
In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 3: Cook the leeks
Add the leeks and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened.
Step 4: Peel and chop the potatoes
In the meantime, peel and chop the potatoes into 1-inch cubes.
Step 5: Saute garlic
Once the leeks are softened, add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.
Step 6: Add potatoes and stock
Add the potatoes, bay leaf, chicken stock, salt, and pepper.
Step 7: Cook until tender
Cook covered over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 12-15 minutes.
Step 8: Remove bay leaf
Remove the bay leaf.
Step 9: Blend the soup
Blend the soup until smooth using an immersion blender (or standard blender in batches).
Step 10: Stir in cream
Return soup to the pot if needed, and stir in the cream.
Step 11: Season to taste
Heat through, stirring, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Serve hot, garnished with chives and bacon, and/or red pepper flakes, if desired.
Classic Creamy Potato Leek Soup Recipe
This simple and classic recipe for potato leek soup yields a perfectly velvety and flavorful soup topped with bacon and chives, in about only half an hour.
Ingredients
- 4 large leeks
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 2 pounds (about 2 large) russet potatoes
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 (32-ounce) carton chicken stock
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional to taste
- ¼ teaspoon ground white or black pepper, plus additional to taste
- 1 cup heavy cream
Optional Ingredients
- Fresh chives, for garnishing
- Crumbled bacon, for garnishing
- Crushed red pepper flakes, for garnishing
Directions
- Roughly chop the white and light green portions of the leeks.
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the leeks and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened.
- In the meantime, peel and chop the potatoes into 1-inch cubes.
- Once the leeks are softened, add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.
- Add the potatoes, bay leaf, chicken stock, salt, and pepper.
- Cook covered over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 12-15 minutes.
- Remove the bay leaf.
- Blend the soup until smooth using an immersion blender (or standard blender in batches).
- Return soup to the pot if needed, and stir in the cream.
- Heat through, stirring, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot, garnished with chives and bacon, and/or red pepper flakes, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|424
|Total Fat
|24.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|69.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|7.4 g
|Sodium
|407.5 mg
|Protein
|9.4 g
Tips for the best potato leek soup
To ensure your potato leek soup has a creamy texture and great flavor, there are a few key tips to keep in mind. First, wash your leeks and potatoes thoroughly before using. Leeks have layers that can trap dirt and debris, so be sure to rinse and drain them well. Similarly, clean the potatoes before peeling to prevent any potential grittiness in your soup. When it comes to potatoes, avoid swapping in waxy varieties, as they may result in a gummy texture. Be mindful when blending the soup—extended blending can cause it to develop a gluey or gummy consistency.
Always taste and season your soup before serving; potatoes need plenty of salt to bring out their flavor, and this potato soup is no exception. Add the cream toward the end of cooking as directed to prevent curdling, and serve warm with fresh garnishes for the most comforting results.
How to store and reheat potato leek soup
Storing potato leek soup properly is essential for maintaining its flavor and texture. After serving, or if you're making the soup ahead, allow it to cool completely before covering it tightly or transferring it to an airtight container. Cooling the soup helps prevent condensation, which could alter its texture. Store the soup in the refrigerator for up to four days, but for the best and freshest flavor, enjoy it within two days. If you want to store it longer, freeze the soup in large or individual portions for up to three months. When freezing, be sure to leave room at the top of the container for expansion. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.
When you're ready to reheat the soup, warm it on the stovetop over low heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through. If the soup has thickened during storage, adjust the consistency by adding a splash of chicken broth or water. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, as the flavors can change after storing. Finally, garnish with chives, crumbled bacon, or any other toppings of your choice right before serving. This will restore its freshness and add a nice contrast to the creamy soup.