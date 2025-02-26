Roasted Strawberry and Basil Lemonade Recipe

Strawberry lemonade is one of our favorite summertime treats, and it's even more refreshing when elevated with a few sprigs of fresh basil. Sometimes, however, we like to make it during a different season of the year, only to find that the strawberries taste a little flat. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has come up with a solution to this problem in her strawberry and basil lemonade recipe: She roasts the strawberries in the oven.

As Rosenhouse explains, "It's hard to find perfectly ripe strawberries, especially if you're buying them out of season," but goes on to say, "Roasting is an easy way to intensify the flavor of the berries, even if they're slightly under-ripe." The reason why she sprinkles the berries with sugar before cooking them is that this helps them release their natural juices. As these combine with the sugar during the cooking process, a caramelized syrup forms which adds yet another layer of flavor to the lemonade. If you prefer your lemonade on the tart side, you can always reduce the amount of simple syrup added to the lemon juice but don't omit the sugar used to coat the strawberries before roasting.