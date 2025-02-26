Roasted Strawberry And Basil Lemonade Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse and Chowhound Staff
pink lemonade garnished with strawberries and basil Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Strawberry lemonade is one of our favorite summertime treats, and it's even more refreshing when elevated with a few sprigs of fresh basil. Sometimes, however, we like to make it during a different season of the year, only to find that the strawberries taste a little flat. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has come up with a solution to this problem in her strawberry and basil lemonade recipe: She roasts the strawberries in the oven.

As Rosenhouse explains, "It's hard to find perfectly ripe strawberries, especially if you're buying them out of season," but goes on to say, "Roasting is an easy way to intensify the flavor of the berries, even if they're slightly under-ripe." The reason why she sprinkles the berries with sugar before cooking them is that this helps them release their natural juices. As these combine with the sugar during the cooking process, a caramelized syrup forms which adds yet another layer of flavor to the lemonade. If you prefer your lemonade on the tart side, you can always reduce the amount of simple syrup added to the lemon juice but don't omit the sugar used to coat the strawberries before roasting. 

Gather the ingredients for roasted strawberry and basil lemonade

lemons, sugar, strawberries, and basil Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

The main ingredients needed for the lemonade are lemons and sugar. You'll also need strawberries and salt, plus fresh basil to use as a garnish, and to possibly infuse into the simple syrup if desired. You might also choose to make your lemonade boozy at the end, in which case you'll want to have some vodka on hand.

Step 1: Turn on the oven

oven temperature gauge Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

Step 2: Prepare the berries

chopped strawberries in clear bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Hull and quarter the strawberries, reserving a few for garnishing, if desired.

Step 3: Season the berries

chopped strawberries in white baking pan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Transfer strawberries, 2 tablespoons sugar, and salt to a small baking dish and stir to combine.

Step 4: Cook the berries

cooked strawberries in white baking pan Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Roast, uncovered, for 20 to 24 minutes or until the strawberries are tender and just starting to brown along the edges. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Make the simple syrup

clear liquid in metal pot Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

In a small pot, stir to combine remaining ½ cup sugar with ½ cup water and bring to a simmer. Optional: For an aromatic basil flavor, add 5 to 6 basil leaves to the syrup and cover. Set aside to infuse for 15 minutes.

Step 6: Puree the berries

pureed strawberries in food processor Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Puree strawberry mixture in a small food processor or blender until smooth.

Step 7: Strain the berries

hand stirring pureed strawberries in metal bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Strain strawberry puree into a small bowl.

Step 8: Add lemon juice and syrup

hand stirring squeezing a lemon into a strainer Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Strain in the juice of 2 lemons and mix in the simple syrup.

Step 9: Stir in some water

pink lemonade in a glass pitcher Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Pour mixture into a large pitcher and stir in remaining 2 cups water.

Step 10: Add ice cubes to glasses

drinking glasses filled with ice Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Fill 4 glasses halfway up with ice cubes.

Step 11: Divide the lemonade between glasses

pink lemonade in ice-filled glasses Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Pour lemonade into each glass.

Step 12: Garnish the lemonade

pink lemonade garnished with strawberries and basil Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Garnish with lemon slices, strawberries, and/or basil sprigs as desired and serve immediately.

Step 13: Add alcohol if desired

clear liquid from shot glass being poured into pink lemonade Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

Optional: Top each glass with a shot of vodka before serving.

Roasted Strawberry and Basil Lemonade Recipe

Roasted strawberries ensure optimal sweetness in this strawberry and basil lemonade recipe, which comes with the optional boozy upgrade.

Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
4
Servings
pink lemonade garnished with strawberries and basil
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ pound fresh strawberries
  • ½ cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
  • ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 ½ cups cold water, divided
  • 2 lemons
  • 4 sprigs fresh basil, for garnishing

Optional Ingredients

  • 5-6 leaves fresh basil, for simple syrup
  • Lemon slices, for garnishing
  • 4 shots vodka

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 F.
  2. Hull and quarter the strawberries, reserving a few for garnishing, if desired.
  3. Transfer strawberries, 2 tablespoons sugar, and salt to a small baking dish and stir to combine.
  4. Roast, uncovered, for 20 to 24 minutes or until the strawberries are tender and just starting to brown along the edges. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
  5. In a small pot, stir to combine remaining ½ cup sugar with ½ cup water and bring to a simmer. Optional: For an aromatic basil flavor, add 5 to 6 basil leaves to the syrup and cover. Set aside to infuse for 15 minutes.
  6. Puree strawberry mixture in a small food processor or blender until smooth.
  7. Strain strawberry puree into a small bowl.
  8. Strain in the juice of 2 lemons and mix in the simple syrup.
  9. Pour mixture into a large pitcher and stir in remaining 2 cups water.
  10. Fill 4 glasses halfway up with ice cubes.
  11. Pour lemonade into each glass.
  12. Garnish with lemon slices, strawberries, and/or basil sprigs as desired and serve immediately.
  13. Optional: Top each glass with a shot of vodka before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 152
Total Fat 0.3 g
Saturated Fat 0.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 39.6 g
Dietary Fiber 2.3 g
Total Sugars 35.0 g
Sodium 66.6 mg
Protein 0.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
How can I change up this strawberry basil lemonade?

pink lemonade garnished with lemon slices, strawberries and basil Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

There are several different ways to change up this lemonade, starting with adjusting the level of sweetness. You would do this by either reducing or increasing the amount of simple syrup used as you see fit. You can also use a different type of fruit, either in combination with or as a replacement for the strawberries. Among the possibilities are other berries such as blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries, while stone fruits including apricots, cherries, nectarines, peaches, and plums will also work.

The lemons, too, could be replaced with limes, while the basil could be exchanged for a different kind of herb. Mint is traditional for flavoring lemonade, but other choices include thyme, tarragon, and lavender. If you're thinking of going with the alcoholic option, you needn't stick with vodka, since light rum would add some complementary sweetness. You could also combine the lemonade with sparkling wine for a fresh spin on the mimosa or mix it with a light-bodied beer to make a fruit-flavored shandy.

Can I prepare this strawberry lemonade ahead of time?

pink lemonade garnished with lemon slices, strawberries and basil Katie Rosenhouse/Chowhound

If you would like to prepare the lemonade in advance, be aware that it will really only last for about two days in the refrigerator. If you would like to store it for a longer period of time, however, you can always freeze it in ice cube trays. If you choose to go this route, partially thawed cubes could be used to make fun and tasty strawberry lemonade slushies.

Several components of this drink can be prepared in advance, too. The fruit puree can be made whenever the fruits you want to use are in season, then frozen for later use. (Check out these tips for longer-lasting strawberries.) You can also prepare the simple syrup ahead of time, either plain or infused. Plain simple syrup will last in a lidded jar in the refrigerator for up to a month, while flavored syrup can last about two weeks. Simple syrup, too, can also be frozen, although in this case, you'll want to use plastic containers. You might even want to make a double batch of simple syrup since this ingredient can also be used to elevate cocktails and prevent dry muffins and other baked goods.

