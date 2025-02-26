Roasted Strawberry And Basil Lemonade Recipe
Strawberry lemonade is one of our favorite summertime treats, and it's even more refreshing when elevated with a few sprigs of fresh basil. Sometimes, however, we like to make it during a different season of the year, only to find that the strawberries taste a little flat. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has come up with a solution to this problem in her strawberry and basil lemonade recipe: She roasts the strawberries in the oven.
As Rosenhouse explains, "It's hard to find perfectly ripe strawberries, especially if you're buying them out of season," but goes on to say, "Roasting is an easy way to intensify the flavor of the berries, even if they're slightly under-ripe." The reason why she sprinkles the berries with sugar before cooking them is that this helps them release their natural juices. As these combine with the sugar during the cooking process, a caramelized syrup forms which adds yet another layer of flavor to the lemonade. If you prefer your lemonade on the tart side, you can always reduce the amount of simple syrup added to the lemon juice but don't omit the sugar used to coat the strawberries before roasting.
Gather the ingredients for roasted strawberry and basil lemonade
The main ingredients needed for the lemonade are lemons and sugar. You'll also need strawberries and salt, plus fresh basil to use as a garnish, and to possibly infuse into the simple syrup if desired. You might also choose to make your lemonade boozy at the end, in which case you'll want to have some vodka on hand.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Prepare the berries
Hull and quarter the strawberries, reserving a few for garnishing, if desired.
Step 3: Season the berries
Transfer strawberries, 2 tablespoons sugar, and salt to a small baking dish and stir to combine.
Step 4: Cook the berries
Roast, uncovered, for 20 to 24 minutes or until the strawberries are tender and just starting to brown along the edges. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Make the simple syrup
In a small pot, stir to combine remaining ½ cup sugar with ½ cup water and bring to a simmer. Optional: For an aromatic basil flavor, add 5 to 6 basil leaves to the syrup and cover. Set aside to infuse for 15 minutes.
Step 6: Puree the berries
Puree strawberry mixture in a small food processor or blender until smooth.
Step 7: Strain the berries
Strain strawberry puree into a small bowl.
Step 8: Add lemon juice and syrup
Strain in the juice of 2 lemons and mix in the simple syrup.
Step 9: Stir in some water
Pour mixture into a large pitcher and stir in remaining 2 cups water.
Step 10: Add ice cubes to glasses
Fill 4 glasses halfway up with ice cubes.
Step 11: Divide the lemonade between glasses
Pour lemonade into each glass.
Step 12: Garnish the lemonade
Garnish with lemon slices, strawberries, and/or basil sprigs as desired and serve immediately.
Step 13: Add alcohol if desired
Optional: Top each glass with a shot of vodka before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|152
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|35.0 g
|Sodium
|66.6 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g
How can I change up this strawberry basil lemonade?
There are several different ways to change up this lemonade, starting with adjusting the level of sweetness. You would do this by either reducing or increasing the amount of simple syrup used as you see fit. You can also use a different type of fruit, either in combination with or as a replacement for the strawberries. Among the possibilities are other berries such as blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries, while stone fruits including apricots, cherries, nectarines, peaches, and plums will also work.
The lemons, too, could be replaced with limes, while the basil could be exchanged for a different kind of herb. Mint is traditional for flavoring lemonade, but other choices include thyme, tarragon, and lavender. If you're thinking of going with the alcoholic option, you needn't stick with vodka, since light rum would add some complementary sweetness. You could also combine the lemonade with sparkling wine for a fresh spin on the mimosa or mix it with a light-bodied beer to make a fruit-flavored shandy.
Can I prepare this strawberry lemonade ahead of time?
If you would like to prepare the lemonade in advance, be aware that it will really only last for about two days in the refrigerator. If you would like to store it for a longer period of time, however, you can always freeze it in ice cube trays. If you choose to go this route, partially thawed cubes could be used to make fun and tasty strawberry lemonade slushies.
Several components of this drink can be prepared in advance, too. The fruit puree can be made whenever the fruits you want to use are in season, then frozen for later use. (Check out these tips for longer-lasting strawberries.) You can also prepare the simple syrup ahead of time, either plain or infused. Plain simple syrup will last in a lidded jar in the refrigerator for up to a month, while flavored syrup can last about two weeks. Simple syrup, too, can also be frozen, although in this case, you'll want to use plastic containers. You might even want to make a double batch of simple syrup since this ingredient can also be used to elevate cocktails and prevent dry muffins and other baked goods.