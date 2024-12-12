Easy Kale Caesar Salad Recipe

It's hard not to love a good Caesar salad. The dish is classic for a reason — the umami-rich dressing, Parmesan cheese, crisp lettuce and crunchy croutons combine into a simple but irresistible dish. This kale-based variation, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, offers a nutrient-dense twist on the classic Caesar, which is traditionally made with romaine lettuce. Kale not only adds an earthy flavor, but also boosts the salad's nutritional profile with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, all without compromising on taste.

Shards of grated Parmesan cheese and warm, freshly toasted croutons are tossed into the hearty kale for a side dish you'll want to make on repeat. The dressing is a twist on the traditional Caesar dressing, incorporating an egg yolk, garlic gloves, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice for a bold, tangy flavor, mellowed by a generous dose of olive oil. This creamy dressing perfectly complements the slightly bitter kale, balancing its flavor with a rich, savory kick.

Serve this kale Caesar salad with grilled chicken for a satisfying main course, or alongside roasted potatoes and any other protein of your choice for a well-rounded meal. It's a dish that's as comforting as it is vibrant for a fresh take on a timeless classic.