Easy Kale Caesar Salad Recipe
It's hard not to love a good Caesar salad. The dish is classic for a reason — the umami-rich dressing, Parmesan cheese, crisp lettuce and crunchy croutons combine into a simple but irresistible dish. This kale-based variation, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, offers a nutrient-dense twist on the classic Caesar, which is traditionally made with romaine lettuce. Kale not only adds an earthy flavor, but also boosts the salad's nutritional profile with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, all without compromising on taste.
Shards of grated Parmesan cheese and warm, freshly toasted croutons are tossed into the hearty kale for a side dish you'll want to make on repeat. The dressing is a twist on the traditional Caesar dressing, incorporating an egg yolk, garlic gloves, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice for a bold, tangy flavor, mellowed by a generous dose of olive oil. This creamy dressing perfectly complements the slightly bitter kale, balancing its flavor with a rich, savory kick.
Serve this kale Caesar salad with grilled chicken for a satisfying main course, or alongside roasted potatoes and any other protein of your choice for a well-rounded meal. It's a dish that's as comforting as it is vibrant for a fresh take on a timeless classic.
Gather the ingredients for kale Caesar salad
To make this kale Caesar salad, start by shaving and grating a fresh block of Parmesan cheese to infuse flavor into the dressing and croutons, and provide bites of nutty, cheesy goodness throughout the salad. Fresh kale serves as the base, offering a hearty texture and fresh flavor that pairs perfectly with the rich dressing.
For the croutons, a baguette is cut into cubes and tossed with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper, then toasted to golden perfection before being coating with grated Parmesan. These croutons add the ideal crunchy contrast to the tender salad.
The dressing comes together easily in a small food processor or blender. An egg yolk forms the creamy base, but if you're wary of using raw eggs, feel free to swap with pasteurized egg yolks, mayonnaise, or Greek yogurt for the same creamy consistency. Garlic, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper round out the dressing's bold flavor, while anchovy paste imparts a deep savory note that's quintessential to Caesar dressing (although it can be left out if preferred).
Finally, olive oil emulsifies the mixture, creating a smooth, velvety dressing that beautifully coats each kale leaf, ensuring every bite is packed with flavor.
Step 1: Grate the Parmesan
Finely grate half the Parmesan cheese, and shave the remaining cheese using a peeler or box grater. Set aside.
Step 2: Chop the kale
Remove the kale stems and roughly chop the leaves.
Step 3: Transfer to a serving bowl
Transfer kale to a large serving bowl and set aside.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 5: Prepare the croutons
Prepare the croutons: Transfer baguette cubes to a small baking sheet.
Step 6: Toss to coat
Toss to coat with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper.
Step 7: Bake
Bake croutons for 6 to 8 minutes, until golden brown.
Step 8: Toss with Parmesan
Remove from oven and toss with ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese. Set croutons aside.
Step 9: Prepare the dressing
Prepare the dressing: In a small food processor or blender, blend to combine the egg yolk, garlic, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 10: Add olive oil
Add ½ cup of the olive oil and blend until smooth and emulsified.
Step 11: Add remaining oil and cheese
Add remaining olive oil and remaining grated Parmesan cheese. Blend until smooth.
Step 12: Toss salad
Toss kale with dressing to coat.
Step 13: Add shaved Parmesan and croutons
Add shaved Parmesan and warm croutons to salad, and serve immediately.
Easy Kale Caesar Salad Recipe
Swapping out romaine lettuce in favor of kale, this easy Caesar salad recipe captures the umami-rich essence of the classic dish.
Ingredients
- For the salad
- 1 (4-ounce) block Parmesan cheese
- 1 bunch fresh kale
- For the croutons
- ½ baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the dressing
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons anchovy paste
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup olive oil
Directions
- Finely grate half the Parmesan cheese, and shave the remaining cheese using a peeler or box grater. Set aside.
- Remove the kale stems and roughly chop the leaves.
- Transfer kale to a large serving bowl and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Prepare the croutons: Transfer baguette cubes to a small baking sheet.
- Toss to coat with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper.
- Bake croutons for 6 to 8 minutes, until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and toss with ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese. Set croutons aside.
- Prepare the dressing: In a small food processor or blender, blend to combine the egg yolk, garlic, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
- Add ½ cup of the olive oil and blend until smooth and emulsified.
- Add remaining olive oil and remaining grated Parmesan cheese. Blend until smooth.
- Toss kale with dressing to coat.
- Add shaved Parmesan and warm croutons to salad, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|529
|Total Fat
|47.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|44.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|1.7 g
|Sodium
|452.0 mg
|Protein
|11.5 g
Is it safe to eat raw egg in Caesar dressing?
While using a raw egg yolk (or a coddled egg) for Caesar dressing is the traditional way of preparing it, some modern versions avoid this on account that consuming raw eggs can lead to foodborne illnesses, particularly from Salmonella bacteria. If you're serving this salad to children, pregnant women, or anyone with a weakened immune system, there are safer alternatives to avoid this risk. And, even if none of these factors apply to you or those you'll be serving the salad to, it's still best to ensure that you use pasteurized eggs when making dressing.
Pasteurized eggs are an excellent option if you can find them in your local grocery store, or pasteurizing at home can be another good alternative, although a slight risk of foodborne illness does remain. For a raw egg-free option, consider substitutes like mashed avocado, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or sour cream. Needed only in such a small quantity, these options will help you achieve the rich, creamy dressing you're looking for, while eliminating any health risks. Plus, experimenting with these substitutions can add a unique twist to the classic salad, helping you make it your own.
How does this recipe differ from the original Caesar salad recipe?
This kale Caesar salad differs from the original Caesar salad in a few key ways, offering a modern twist on the beloved classic. The original Caesar salad was created in 1924 at a restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico by chef Caesar Cardini. Rumor has it that the salad came together spontaneously when the kitchen was short on supplies on a particularly busy night, and needless to say, the unique combination of ingredients became a hit both in Tijuana and soon across the world.
While the original Caesar called for romaine lettuce for a crisp texture and mild flavor, this version swaps in kale for a heartier and more nutrient-dense result. Kale's slightly bitter flavor and chewy texture give the salad a robust and satisfying foundation. The dressing remains similar, but uses lemon instead of lime, coats the toasted croutons with Parmesan, and skips the Worcestershire sauce in the original. Despite these updates, the spirit of the Caesar salad remains intact — a boldly flavored, satisfying dish that works as both a side or hearty main course.