Easy At-Home Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Pumpkin spice has been around for nearly a century (the blend was created by McCormick in 1934), and people have been adding it to coffee since the '90s. By now, seeing pumpkin-flavored drinks offered in coffee shops is as sure a sign of fall as seeing the leaves start to turn colors, and developer Milena Manolova agrees that "Pumpkin spice latte is the perfect fall beverage." She describes her take on the recipe as "warming, cozy, and creamy, with an extra pumpkin flavor that adds natural sweetness to the drink. This latte is perfect to enjoy wrapped in a blanket in front of a fireplace or by the window watching the rain. Because it's made with the classic mix of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, it's the most comforting drink for a fall or winter day."

One thing that sets this drink apart from some other lattes is that not only is it flavored with a pumpkin pie spice blend, but it also contains real pureed pumpkin. As you'll only be using a small amount, you can freeze the leftover canned pumpkin for use in baked goods including pumpkin pie, pumpkin scones, or pumpkin bread, all of which would pair well with this beverage. You could also use that leftover pumpkin in a savory dish such as our Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup.