Pumpkin spice has been around for nearly a century (the blend was created by McCormick in 1934), and people have been adding it to coffee since the '90s. By now, seeing pumpkin-flavored drinks offered in coffee shops is as sure a sign of fall as seeing the leaves start to turn colors, and developer Milena Manolova agrees that "Pumpkin spice latte is the perfect fall beverage." She describes her take on the recipe as "warming, cozy, and creamy, with an extra pumpkin flavor that adds natural sweetness to the drink. This latte is perfect to enjoy wrapped in a blanket in front of a fireplace or by the window watching the rain. Because it's made with the classic mix of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, it's the most comforting drink for a fall or winter day."
One thing that sets this drink apart from some other lattes is that not only is it flavored with a pumpkin pie spice blend, but it also contains real pureed pumpkin. As you'll only be using a small amount, you can freeze the leftover canned pumpkin for use in baked goods including pumpkin pie, pumpkin scones, or pumpkin bread, all of which would pair well with this beverage. You could also use that leftover pumpkin in a savory dish such as our Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup.
The base of the latte is milk and espresso, while pumpkin puree, sugar, pumpkin spice, and vanilla bring the fall flavor. Add a dollop of whipped cream to the top and your drink is all set to go.
Easy At-Home Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe
Our easy at-home pumpkin spice latte recipe combines espresso, pumpkin puree, steamed milk, and the classic warming spice combo for the perfect cozy fall drink.
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 4 tablespoons pumpkin puree
- 2 teaspoons natural sugar
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin spice mix
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 shots espresso
- ½ cup whipped cream
Optional Ingredients
- Cinnamon stick for garnish
- Star anise for garnish
Directions
- In a saucepan, over medium heat, combine the milk, pumpkin puree, natural sugar, pumpkin spice mix, and vanilla.
- Cook for about 3-4 minutes, until it's just about to boil.
- Add an espresso shot each to 2 glasses or cups.
- Pour the hot milk over the espresso.
- Top with whipped cream and enjoy!
Can this recipe use dairy-free milk and be made vegan?
While this recipe calls for milk, it doesn't really specify a type, and that's because you can use any kind of milk that appeals to you. Whole, 2%, or skim will all work, as would any of the plant-based milks: soy, almond, coconut, oat, etc. With these latter non-dairy milks, you can opt to use either a plain or sweetened variety, although in the latter case, you may want to reduce or omit the amount of sugar in the recipe.
If your goal is to make a vegan PSL, you'll of course need to replace the whipped cream, as well. Whipped toppings made with non-dairy milk are commercially available, and some of these may even come in pumpkin spice flavor. You can also DIY it by whipping a can of coconut cream and adding sweetener and vanilla extract to taste, or else by blending powdered sugar with whipped aquafaba and a pinch of cream of tartar for stability.
Can I use other types of coffee?
This recipe is made with espresso, but if you don't have an espresso maker, you can substitute coffee, instead, or even use instant coffee or instant espresso powder if need be. While the coffee itself may not be as strong, there's a lot more going on in this drink, flavor-wise, so the substitution won't make as much difference as it would in a more coffee-forward beverage. You can also use decaf coffee if you'd prefer to make your PSL a low-octane one.
Another way to change up the drink would be by using a flavored coffee. Vanilla-flavored coffee would work well, as would coffee with a hint of cinnamon to echo that found in the pumpkin spice. Hazelnut coffee would add a layer of nutty flavor, while chocolate coffee would make for a delightful mocha twist. If you want to go all-in on a mocha PSL, you can even add some cocoa powder or chocolate syrup to the drink. It's also possible to make a tea-based PSL by using chai in place of the espresso.