Almond Chai Chia Pudding Recipe

Aromatic, spiced chai is one of the world's most celebrated classic teas. A delicious combination of warming spices and black tea is steeped in lightly sweetened hot milk, making a mug of warm chai the ideal comfort drink. This recipe for almond chai chia pudding, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, has all the elements of chai mixed into an easy-to-prepare and dairy-free chia seed pudding, which is perfect as a tasty breakfast, snack, or dessert.

The vegan pudding is thickened by tiny black chia seeds, which gel and create the creamy pudding texture when they are added to rich chai-infused almond milk. The pudding is sweetened with a chai syrup, made from simmering ground cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger with maple syrup. The dish is finished with golden toasted slivered almonds for a bit of contrasting crunch to the soft-textured pudding. This recipe sets up in just a few hours in the refrigerator, or can be made ahead to chill overnight. Who wouldn't want chai chia pudding for breakfast?