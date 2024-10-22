Spooky Pumpkin Curry Halloween Soup Recipe

Planning a fa-boo-lous party this Halloween or needing something comforting while entertaining little ghouls at the door? This spooky pumpkin curry Halloween soup — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is all treat and no tricks! Creamy pumpkin puree and coconut milk are blended with a healthy dose of curry powder, a sprinkle of cardamom, ginger, and cayenne, and the soup is topped with a tangy yogurt web and devilish black olive spiders. A garnish of roasted green pumpkin seeds adds just the right amount of crunch to this eye-catching, festive, and seasonal soup.

The sweet pumpkin and spicy curry flavors harmonize to create a warm and satisfying blend that is not only perfect for this spooky season but also complements Thanksgiving or other fall and holiday menus once the trick-or-treating is over. The soup takes little time to prepare and is made ultra smooth with the help of a high-speed or immersion blender. The best part is getting creative with your creepy design for a most spook-tacular celebration!