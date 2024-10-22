Spooky Pumpkin Curry Halloween Soup Recipe
Planning a fa-boo-lous party this Halloween or needing something comforting while entertaining little ghouls at the door? This spooky pumpkin curry Halloween soup — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is all treat and no tricks! Creamy pumpkin puree and coconut milk are blended with a healthy dose of curry powder, a sprinkle of cardamom, ginger, and cayenne, and the soup is topped with a tangy yogurt web and devilish black olive spiders. A garnish of roasted green pumpkin seeds adds just the right amount of crunch to this eye-catching, festive, and seasonal soup.
The sweet pumpkin and spicy curry flavors harmonize to create a warm and satisfying blend that is not only perfect for this spooky season but also complements Thanksgiving or other fall and holiday menus once the trick-or-treating is over. The soup takes little time to prepare and is made ultra smooth with the help of a high-speed or immersion blender. The best part is getting creative with your creepy design for a most spook-tacular celebration!
Gather the spooky pumpkin curry Halloween soup ingredients
This rich and satisfying soup comes together with ease using canned pumpkin puree, low-sodium chicken broth, and full-fat coconut milk as the base. Yellow onion and garlic are cooked in flavorful virgin coconut oil, which also soaks up a spice mix of curry powder, coriander, ginger, cayenne white pepper, and a bit of sea salt. To make the spooky spiderweb design, you can use a plant-based plain yogurt if you want to keep the recipe dairy-free, or opt for plain sour cream. You'll form spooky spiders from pitted black olives and roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) add some crunch to the creamy soup.
Step 1: Heat the coconut oil
In a large pot, melt the coconut oil over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the onion and garlic
Saute the onion and garlic until soft (about 5 minutes).
Step 3: Add the spices
Add the curry powder, salt, white pepper, coriander, ginger, and cayenne. Cook and stir for about 1 minute, until the spices are fragrant.
Step 4: Add the broth
Add the broth, bring back to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cook, uncovered, for about 20 minutes.
Step 5: Stir in the pumpkin and coconut milk
Stir in the pumpkin and coconut milk and cook for 5 minutes longer.
Step 6: Blend the soup
Transfer the contents to a high-speed blender or use an immersion blender to process the soup until it's smooth and creamy, taking care with the hot liquid.
Step 7: Cover the soup
Return the soup to the pot, cover, and keep warm while you make the garnishes.
Step 8: Start making the spider garnish
Cut 2 black olives into halves lengthwise to make spider bodies.
Step 9: Make the spider legs
Cut 4 additional black olives lengthwise into 8 strips each to make spider legs.
Step 10: Scoop the yogurt or sour cream into a pastry bag
Scoop the yogurt or sour cream into a disposable pastry bag or zip-top bag, twisting the end to seal.
Step 11: Ladle the soup into bowls
Ladle the soup into warmed bowls.
Step 12: Cut the tip off the pastry bag
Cut off the tip of the pastry bag or the corner of the zip-top.
Step 13: Pipe a spiral design on the soup
Carefully pipe a spiral decoration over the soup.
Step 14: Make a spiderweb design
Use a cocktail pick or the tip of a chopstick to make a spiderweb design.
Step 15: Place the olive spider on the web
Carefully place a spider body and 8 legs on the web.
Step 16: Add the pumpkin seeds, and serve
Sprinkle the soup with a few pumpkin seeds, if desired, or serve them on the side.
Olive spiders and a coconut yogurt web make this pumpkin curry soup perfect for Halloween dinner parties. It's still a lovely fall soup without the decorations.
Can this soup and the garnishes be prepared in advance?
You can prepare the spooky pumpkin curry Halloween soup up to three days in advance. Once you puree the soup, allow it to cool completely, transfer it to an air-tight container, and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. Reheat the soup gently in a pot on the stovetop over medium-low heat so that it does not scorch while you bring it back to a good serving temperature.
The spiderweb, black olive spiders, and pumpkin seeds should be added just before serving. However, Kinnaird has experimented with saving an intact soup with garnishes and all, refrigerating it for a day, then rewarming it in a microwave. The soup was equally delicious and she simply stirred the garnishes right in! The black olive spiders can be prepped in advance by cutting up the olives into their appropriate components, wrapping them in plastic, and refrigerating them until you're ready to assemble and serve.
What is the best way to serve this pumpkin curry soup when it isn't Halloween?
Spooky pumpkin curry Halloween soup isn't just for ghosts and ghouls! Although Kinnaird loves making this recipe for Halloween festivities, it is also a perfect fall or Thanksgiving soup. For these occasions, she likes to add just a dollop of yogurt or sour cream to the warm soup. Stirring this in adds extra richness and a bit of tang. Try adding some chopped fresh chives as a colorful and flavorful garnish. The chives will enhance the flavor of the soup and add a bit of freshness.
Roasted pumpkin seeds are optional, but Kinnaird never leaves them off. She loves the little bit of crunch and toasted flavor as a contrast to the creaminess of the soup. Try roasting your own seeds while carving pumpkins at Halloween, then freezing them for later use. You can also experiment with using homemade pumpkin puree and chicken stock if you have a bit more time to devote to the project!