Our Butter Beans Recipe Will Transport Your Tastebuds To Italy
Butter beans are a beloved ingredient in the South, cooked down with ham hocks until creamy and rich. Butter beans, or large lima beans, are also found in many Mediterranean and South American recipes. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her Italian-style butter beans recipe, which features ingredients from both the north and south of Italy. After the dried beans are given a quick-soak, they are cooked with aromatic garlic, shallots, green bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, tinned anchovies, white wine, and spicy Calabrian peppers. Tuscan kale and buttery Castelvetrono olives add a verdant hue, while fresh sage and thyme add a classic Italian herbaceous aroma. Kinnaird also adds white balsamic vinegar, lemon, and freshly grated Parmesan to round out the bright flavors.
Kinnaird says that this dish was inspired by a menu item from her time working in a traditional Tuscan trattoria. The kitchen would cook down large white beans until they were almost falling apart, then puree them with plenty of olive oil and add vine-ripened tomatoes, grilled shrimp, and a sprinkle of fresh sage and Parmesan. She says that these Italian-style butter beans remind her of those warm, comforting bites of creamy and nutty beans. She likes adding some heat and layers of contrasting flavors and textures to this dish. This is a great recipe to make ahead, as the ingredients will marinate and become even more intense after a couple of days in the refrigerator.
Gather the Italian-style butter beans ingredients
Dried butter beans are relatively easy to find amongst other dried varieties, but may be labeled as "large lima beans." These will be treated with a quick soak for this recipe for a creamy and tender result. Fresh garlic, shallot, and green bell pepper are sauteed in olive oil to give this dish an aromatic depth of flavor. Red, orange, or yellow bell peppers will also work, but Kinnaird likes the herbaceous flavor of the green. Ripe fresh tomatoes are an important base ingredient. You can use on-the-vine or other good Italian varieties of tomato, such as Roma or Genovese. Minced anchovies add a bit of salty umami richness, and dry white wine reduces down in the dish to add acidity and a citrusy brightness. Buttery and meaty castelvetrano olives add extra substance and pungency, and lemon juice and white balsamic vinegar balance the sweetness of the ripe tomatoes. Jarred Calabrian chilies and freshly ground black pepper add both heat and spice, and don't forget the salt for both cooking the beans and rounding out the flavor balance of the finished dish. Lacinto (Tuscan) kale is a sturdy variety that adds a hearty green element to the dish as well as nutritional value. Fresh sage and thyme add some herbal flair, and freshly grated Parmesan gives a nutty finish.
Step 1: Sort and rinse the beans
Sort and rinse the beans to remove any debris.
Step 2: Cover the beans with water in a pot
Place the beans in a large pot and add water to cover by 3 inches.
Step 3: Quick soak the beans
Bring the beans just to a boil, then cover and remove from heat. Let the beans sit for 1 hour.
Step 4: Rinse and return the beans to the pot
Rinse the beans once more and return to the pot with water to cover by 1 inch.
Step 5: Simmer the beans
Bring the beans to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
Step 6: Add salt to the beans
Add 1 teaspoon of salt to the beans and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until soft.
Step 7: Reserve some of the cooking liquid
Remove 1 cup of the bean cooking liquid from the pot and set aside.
Step 8: Drain the beans
Drain the beans and set aside.
Step 9: Heat olive oil in a large pan
In a large pan heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat.
Step 10: Add the garlic, shallot, and green bell pepper
Add the garlic, shallot, and green bell pepper, cooking and stirring occasionally for 5 minutes until softened.
Step 11: Add the tomatoes and anchovies
Add the tomatoes and anchovies and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 12: Add the wine
Carefully add the wine and allow the mixture to reduce for 1 minute.
Step 13: Add the cooked beans, olives, lemon juice, vinegar, chiles, pepper, and salt
Add the cooked butter beans, olives, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, chiles, pepper, and remaining teaspoon salt.
Step 14: Cover and simmer
Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 15: Add the kale, sage, and thyme
Add the kale, sage, and thyme along with the reserved bean cooking liquid. Continue to simmer until reduced slightly (about 10 minutes).
Step 16: Serve the beans garnished with the Parmesan and remaining olive oil
Serve the beans in shallow bowls and drizzle with the remaining olive oil and grated Parmesan.
What can I serve with these Italian-style butterbeans?
Italian-Style Butter Beans Recipe
Dried beans are cooked with aromatics, tomatoes, anchovies, spicy Calabrian peppers, kale, and olives in our hearty vibrant Italian-style butter bean recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups dried butter beans (large lima beans)
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large shallot, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, diced
- 2 pounds ripe tomatoes (about 6 medium on-the-vine tomatoes), cores removed and chopped
- 2 anchovy filets, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, halved
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon jarred Calabrian chile peppers
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 bunch Tuscan (lacinto) kale, tough stems removed, chopped
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
Directions
- Sort and rinse the beans to remove any debris.
- Place the beans in a large pot and add water to cover by 3 inches.
- Bring the beans just to a boil, then cover and remove from heat. Let the beans sit for 1 hour.
- Rinse the beans once more and return to the pot with water to cover by 1 inch.
- Bring the beans to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
- Add 1 teaspoon of salt to the beans and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until soft.
- Remove 1 cup of the bean cooking liquid from the pot and set aside.
- Drain the beans and set aside.
- In a large pan heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the garlic, shallot, and green bell pepper, cooking and stirring occasionally for 5 minutes until softened.
- Add the tomatoes and anchovies and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Carefully add the wine and allow the mixture to reduce for 1 minute.
- Add the cooked butter beans, olives, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, chiles, pepper, and remaining teaspoon salt
- Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Add the kale, sage, and thyme along with the reserved bean cooking liquid. Continue to simmer until reduced slightly (about 10 minutes).
- Serve the beans in shallow bowls and drizzle with the remaining olive oil and grated Parmesan.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|393
|Total Fat
|21.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|8.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.4 g
|Total Sugars
|11.5 g
|Sodium
|1,158.1 mg
|Protein
|13.3 g
What are some tips for cooking dried beans?
If you've ever attempted cooking with dried beans that were not first given a soak, you probably ended up with rock-hard beans despite hours of cooking. Dried beans are a wonderfully inexpensive pantry staple with a long shelf life, but it's necessary to reconstitute them to make them enjoyable to eat. Use good-quality beans that are not several years old, and carefully rinse the beans of any debris, such as rocks or other organic material.
Kinnaird's preferred method for achieving evenly cooked beans is to soak the dried beans in water overnight (8-12 hours). However, if she doesn't have time to plan ahead, she employs the quick-soak method. A quick soak uses just barely boiled water to quickly start penetrating the skins, which cuts hours out of the soaking time. An instant-pot will also speed up the cooking time significantly.
Once your beans are soaked, they must be cooked before proceeding with your recipe. Cook your beans in a pot of water that covers them by a few inches. The cooking time will vary depending on the type of bean as well as its age. Once you smell a nice, earthy aroma from the cooked beans and they are getting tender, add some salt for flavor. Waiting until the end of the cook to add the salt helps to prevent the bean skins from getting tough again. Once your beans are tender, give them another rinse and use them for your favorite recipes.
What substitutions can I make in this recipe?
Kinnaird says that the beauty of this recipe is that it is perfect for putting your own culinary stamp on the ingredients and flavor profile. If you enjoy kalamata olives over green, make that switch for a slightly different take on the briny and buttery elements of the Castelvetranos. Try mixing in some Swiss chard, collard, or even mustard greens in place of the kale. Fresh rosemary or basil are great pairings to or substitutes for the sage. And if you find yourself out of tomato season, using good-quality diced canned or boxed Italian tomatoes is perfect for making this recipe in the winter months.
If you just don't have time to cook the beans, use an equal amount of canned butter beans. Kinnaird says it is important to rinse the beans before adding them to the dish to remove extra salt from the packaging and perhaps avoid some intestinal distress. Also, if you prefer a less spicy condiment to the Calabrian chilies, use something with heat, such as mild peppadew or sweetie drop peppers.