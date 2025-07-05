Our Butter Beans Recipe Will Transport Your Tastebuds To Italy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Butter beans are a beloved ingredient in the South, cooked down with ham hocks until creamy and rich. Butter beans, or large lima beans, are also found in many Mediterranean and South American recipes. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her Italian-style butter beans recipe, which features ingredients from both the north and south of Italy. After the dried beans are given a quick-soak, they are cooked with aromatic garlic, shallots, green bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, tinned anchovies, white wine, and spicy Calabrian peppers. Tuscan kale and buttery Castelvetrono olives add a verdant hue, while fresh sage and thyme add a classic Italian herbaceous aroma. Kinnaird also adds white balsamic vinegar, lemon, and freshly grated Parmesan to round out the bright flavors.

Kinnaird says that this dish was inspired by a menu item from her time working in a traditional Tuscan trattoria. The kitchen would cook down large white beans until they were almost falling apart, then puree them with plenty of olive oil and add vine-ripened tomatoes, grilled shrimp, and a sprinkle of fresh sage and Parmesan. She says that these Italian-style butter beans remind her of those warm, comforting bites of creamy and nutty beans. She likes adding some heat and layers of contrasting flavors and textures to this dish. This is a great recipe to make ahead, as the ingredients will marinate and become even more intense after a couple of days in the refrigerator.