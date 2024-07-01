Deconstructed Watermelon Gazpacho Salad Recipe

Fresh, juicy watermelon is one of the best summertime refreshers. Watermelon has a subtle flavor that not only makes for the sweetest of natural treats but also adds complexity to savory preparations. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her take on a deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad that evokes all of the great flavors of a summery Spanish gazpacho combined with the satisfying toothsomeness of a fresh and crunchy salad.

The key to making this salad is using the freshest and most perfectly ripe produce available. Watermelon and cucumber are naturally hydrating ingredients that both have a juicy-crunchy texture that plays against the creaminess of whimsical avocado balls. Scallions add an earthy, zesty element, zippy jalapeño adds a kick of heat, while fresh basil and mint leaves keep everything bright. The dressing, made with good-quality extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar, and fresh lime juice gives the salad its uniquely evocative gazpacho flavor. This is an eye-catching dish that is perfect for summer picnics or warm weather al fresco dining. It makes a delightfully cooling light lunch for a hot day, and it also pairs well with grilled fish or meats and a cold glass of sherry.