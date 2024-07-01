Deconstructed Watermelon Gazpacho Salad Recipe
Fresh, juicy watermelon is one of the best summertime refreshers. Watermelon has a subtle flavor that not only makes for the sweetest of natural treats but also adds complexity to savory preparations. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her take on a deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad that evokes all of the great flavors of a summery Spanish gazpacho combined with the satisfying toothsomeness of a fresh and crunchy salad.
The key to making this salad is using the freshest and most perfectly ripe produce available. Watermelon and cucumber are naturally hydrating ingredients that both have a juicy-crunchy texture that plays against the creaminess of whimsical avocado balls. Scallions add an earthy, zesty element, zippy jalapeño adds a kick of heat, while fresh basil and mint leaves keep everything bright. The dressing, made with good-quality extra-virgin olive oil, sherry vinegar, and fresh lime juice gives the salad its uniquely evocative gazpacho flavor. This is an eye-catching dish that is perfect for summer picnics or warm weather al fresco dining. It makes a delightfully cooling light lunch for a hot day, and it also pairs well with grilled fish or meats and a cold glass of sherry.
Gather the deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad ingredients
To make this salad, start with a medium-sized seedless watermelon. A small "pure-heart" watermelon is not quite large enough to get the roughly 6 cups of watermelon cubes that you will need. You will also need a large English cucumber. English cucumbers have a thinner skin and fewer seeds than a standard cucumber, so this is the best option since we're not peeling the whole thing. Grape or cherry tomatoes can be used, however Kinnaird prefers the firmer texture of grape tomatoes for this recipe. You will also need a few large scallions and 2 ripe but not overly soft avocados. The flesh should be firm enough to scoop with a melon baller. The dressing for the salad is made from extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lime juice, sherry vinegar, Kosher salt, and freshly cracked black pepper. The sherry vinegar adds an authentic gazpacho flavor profile. Fresh basil and mint add freshness, and the jalapeño slices and toasted slivered almonds give a shot of spice and nutty crunch.
Step 1: Remove the watermelon rind
Remove the watermelon rind by first cutting off the ends, then cutting down the sides of the melon, following the contour, until only red flesh remains.
Step 2: Cut the watermelon into slices
Cut the watermelon crosswise into ½-inch slices.
Step 3: Cut the slices into cubes
Cut each slice into rows, then turn and cut into cubes.
Step 4: Trim the cucumber
Cut the ends off the cucumber, then cut it into halves lengthwise.
Step 5: Peel or score the cucumber
Peel or use a channel knife to score the peel lengthwise.
Step 6: Remove the seeds
Cut both sections into halves lengthwise and remove the seeds using a small knife or corer.
Step 7: Slice the cucumber
Cut into thin slices crosswise.
Step 8: Add the melon and vegetables to a bowl
Add the melon, cucumber, tomatoes, and scallions to a large bowl.
Step 9: Mix to combine
Carefully mix to combine.
Step 10: Make the dressing
In a separate small bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
Step 11: Scoop out the avocado
Halve the avocados, remove the pits, and use a melon baller to scoop the flesh into balls.
Step 12: Add the avocado, herbs, and dressing to the salad
Add the avocado balls, basil, and mint to the bowl with the melon mixture and pour the dressing over all. Carefully toss, taking care not to smash the avocado.
Step 13: Cut the jalapeño
Wearing gloves, cut the stem off the jalapeño and then scoop out the seeds with a corer or small knife. Cut the jalapeno into rounds crosswise.
Step 14: Toast the almonds
Place a small skillet over medium heat and add the almonds, stirring frequently, until golden and fragrant (about 5 minutes).
Step 15: Transfer the salad to a serving bowl
Transfer the watermelon salad to a large, shallow serving bowl and garnish with the jalapeño slices and almonds. Serve immediately.
Deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad evokes all the flavors of summery Spanish gazpacho combined with the satisfying toothsomeness of a fresh crunchy salad.
Could I use these same ingredients to make watermelon gazpacho?
Whether you are in the mood for sipping on gazpacho or eating a fresh crunchy salad, this recipe is a great basis for both. Kinnaird adapted her original watermelon gazpacho recipe to create this salad and explains that just a few modifications are needed to turn this recipe into a refreshing Spanish-inspired soup.
First, you will need a high-speed blender to get the best texture for your gazpacho. You will use the same amount of cubed watermelon (6 cups) and English cucumber, but be sure to peel the entire cucumber rather than scoring it as for the salad. In place of the grape tomatoes, use 4 large vine-ripe tomatoes and bump the scallion number up to 6. Place all of these ingredients along with your stemmed and seeded jalapeño in the blender with ¼ cup each of fresh lime juice, sherry vinegar, and extra-virgin olive oil. Blend all together until smooth and season with Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste. Kinnaird likes serving the watermelon gazpacho with a bit of slivered fresh basil or mint leaves and an avocado slice for garnish.
How far in advance can I make this salad and how long will it last?
Like most salads, this deconstructed watermelon gazpacho is definitely at its fresh and crunchy best the day it is prepared. However, if you want to get a head-start on the process, there are a few ways to prep in advance. The watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes, and scallions can all be cut 1 day in advance and kept in separate air-tight containers to be combined just before serving. Just be aware that once these ingredients are cut, they will naturally start to lose some of their juices. The dressing may also be prepared up to 2 days in advance, just give it a shake before tossing it with the salad. You can also toast the slivered almonds 2 days in advance. Wait to cut the herbs and scoop the avocado until right before mixing the salad, as these items will tend to discolor more quickly.
After you have assembled your salad, it will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours, so you can put it together in the morning for an evening event. Leftovers will become pretty juicy, so if you can't finish all of the salad in one sitting, try pureeing the remainder as soup!