Bite-Sized Panzanella Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe

If you haven't tried panzanella before, it is much more delicious than the ingredients might make it sound. Stale bread soaked in vinaigrette and tomato juices, along with some crunch from fresh vegetables and herbs may sound like an unusual salad, but it makes complete sense once it hits your tastebuds. Panzanella is a very old and classic Italian preparation that is most delicious in the summer months when tomatoes are at their peak of ripeness. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird gives this classic a twist with her bite-sized panzanella stuffed tomatoes. Flavorful Campari tomatoes serve as the vessels for a panzanella made with cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, and capers. Ciabatta bread makes up the base of the salad, which is given a boost of brightness with fresh basil and mint.

Although these appetizers look complicated, they are quite easy to put together. You can even hollow out the tomatoes in advance along with the salad for easy last minute assembly. They hold up beautifully for entertaining and are brimming with eye catching color. Try serving the panzanella alongside a cheese and charcuterie board or with your favorite tapas.