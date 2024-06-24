Coconut Baked Donuts Recipe

If you always seek out the toasted coconut donut in your assorted dozen, then you'll be glad to know that you can make a tasty version at home. Unlike traditional fried donuts, these baked coconut donuts are both healthier and much easier to make. No need to fiddle with oil temperatures and much less risk of splatters and burnt fingers. These donuts are fluffy and light, with a pleasant chewiness from the shredded coconut. The use of coconut milk and coconut oil makes them extra moist and flavorful.

Recipe developer Milena Manolova wanted this recipe to be not only delicious but also easy to make. You simply whip up a quick batter and pipe it into a donut pan. This fun kid-friendly recipe comes together quickly so you can share freshly baked donuts with friends or family. Bonus points: These tender flavorful donuts are dairy-free.

If you don't have a donut tray for baking, don't worry, you can make these in a muffin tray, Manolova says. The shape might not be donut-like but the taste will be just as good. Make sure they are cooked through, as the cooking time may be a bit longer due to the depth of the batter. Insert a toothpick into the center to check for doneness.