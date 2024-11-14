Parmesan-Crusted Salmon With Creamy Herb Sauce Recipe

Omega 3-rich salmon is one of the healthiest types of fish you can eat, and by a stroke of fortune, it also happens to be one of the tastiest. If there's one thing that can make salmon even better, though, that would be the addition of cheese. As developer Katie Rosenhouse says of her decked-out salmon recipe, "Is there a dish that can't be enhanced with a touch of Parmesan?" The Parmesan crust, she tells us, complements the rich, fatty fish with its salty savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add a "satisfying crunch." As a finishing touch, she tops off the fish fillets with a herb-enhanced bechamel sauce for optimal decadence.

Rosenhouse likes to serve this salmon with a side of green beans or asparagus, while a green salad with a tangy lemon vinaigrette like the one Ina Garten makes would also be the perfect accompaniment. If you'd like something starchy as well, rice or roasted potatoes would work, as would a side of pasta dressed with melted butter and Parmesan.