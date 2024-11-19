Chorizo Chickpea Salad With Feta Recipe
Spanish chorizo is the kind of ingredient that adds heaps of flavor and richness to any meal, taking a dish from disappointing to delicious in the space of just a few minutes. This intensely flavored pork sausage from Spain is heavily seasoned, predominately with paprika, and can be consumed cold on a charcuterie board, or fried to crispy perfection. When added to a salad it not only amps up the flavor but turns it into a complete meal.
This chorizo chickpea salad with feta, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is everything you could want in a salad. Hearty and filling, it can be enjoyed on its own as a satisfying lunch option or served alongside a variety of dishes to make a delicious and nutritious dinner. To give this salad recipe the perfect balance of both flavors and textures, chorizo is pan-fried in thick slices until crisp and golden. It is then tossed with fresh tomatoes, fiber-rich chickpeas, sweet red onion, peppery arugula, and briny feta. Add a simple balsamic, mustard, and honey dressing to create a scrumptious salad that tastes so good you'll forget just how nutritious it actually is.
Gather the ingredients for this chorizo chickpea salad with feta recipe
To begin this chorizo chickpea salad with feta recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the salad, you will want Spanish chorizo, tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, basil leaves, arugula, and feta cheese. For the dressing, you will additionally need olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt and pepper.
Step 1: Heat a pan
Heat a large pan to a medium heat and add the sliced chorizo in a single layer.
Step 2: Fry the chorizo
Dry fry the chorizo for 6 to 8 minutes until the slices are crisp and golden on the outside.
Step 3: Set the chorizo aside
Remove from the heat.
Step 4: Begin the dressing
Add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt and pepper to a bowl or jar with a lid.
Step 5: Mix the dressing
Whisk or shake well to combine.
Step 6: Set aside
Set the vinaigrette aside.
Step 7: Assemble the salad
In a large bowl add the chorizo, chopped tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, arugula, and feta.
Step 8: Add the dressing
Drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss to coat.
Step 9: Serve
Serve the salad.
Chorizo Chickpea Salad With Feta Recipe
Crispy flavor-packed fried Spanish chorizo takes this arugula, feta, and chickpea salad to the next level and turns it into a complete and satisfying meal.
Ingredients
- ½ pound Spanish chorizo, sliced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 (14-ounce) can chickpeas, drained
- ¼ cup roughly-torn basil leaves
- 2 packed cups arugula
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- Heat a large pan to a medium heat and add the sliced chorizo in a single layer.
- Dry fry the chorizo for 6 to 8 minutes until the slices are crisp and golden on the outside.
- Remove from the heat.
- Add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt and pepper to a bowl or jar with a lid.
- Whisk or shake well to combine.
- Set the vinaigrette aside.
- In a large bowl add the chorizo, chopped tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, arugula, and feta.
- Drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss to coat.
- Serve the salad.
How can this chorizo chickpea salad be adapted?
Although we think this chorizo chickpea salad with feta is wonderful just as it is, there are plenty of ways you can adapt the recipe depending on your own personal preferences or any dietary restrictions. If you don't have the time or the means to fry the chorizo, ready-sliced Spanish chorizo can be used in its place. It won't give you quite the same texture or taste, but it still creates a really delicious salad. You can also leave the chorizo out for a vegetarian version, and the salad will still be plenty substantial from the chickpeas and feta.
This recipe uses ingredients such as tomatoes, arugula, and red onion to add freshness as well as flavor, and these can easily be substituted or augmented with different vegetables. Cucumber can add a refreshing crunch, as can diced red pepper, and the arugula can easily be switched with spinach or mixed greens. The chickpeas can also be substituted with other legumes or grains; our favorite options are butter beans or cooked quinoa.
Switching up your salad dressing is another really simple yet effective way to add variety to your salads. While this recipe uses a simple balsamic dressing, a herby lemon vinaigrette would pair wonderfully with the ingredients. Alternatively, if you prefer your sauces to be creamy, a classic ranch dressing would make a delicious accompaniment.
What can be served alongside this salad?
This chickpea chorizo salad with feta is hearty enough to make a filling and satisfying dish all by itself. With plenty of protein and fiber, you can enjoy this salad as a lunch option and feel satisfied all day long. However, that's not the only way this chorizo salad can be enjoyed. To start simply, this recipe is a great option for any bring-and-share dinners, as it pairs with a wide variety of different dishes and flavors. Similarly, it makes a great dish for a barbecue and can be enjoyed as part of a wider salad bar.
For a simple dinner option, this salad makes a great accompaniment to serve alongside meat or fish. These garlic butter chicken thighs are full of flavor and pair well with the fresh and punchy flavors of the chorizo salad. Alternatively, these chile-rubbed salmon skewers are sweet and spicy, and perfect when served alongside the textures and tastes of crispy chorizo and salty feta. If you are more of a pasta lover, this salad recipe can be enjoyed alongside a variety of pasta dishes such as this baked creamy red pepper penne pasta recipe, to create a satisfying meal for you and your loved ones.