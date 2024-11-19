Chorizo Chickpea Salad With Feta Recipe

Although we think this chorizo chickpea salad with feta is wonderful just as it is, there are plenty of ways you can adapt the recipe depending on your own personal preferences or any dietary restrictions. If you don't have the time or the means to fry the chorizo, ready-sliced Spanish chorizo can be used in its place. It won't give you quite the same texture or taste, but it still creates a really delicious salad. You can also leave the chorizo out for a vegetarian version, and the salad will still be plenty substantial from the chickpeas and feta.

This recipe uses ingredients such as tomatoes, arugula, and red onion to add freshness as well as flavor, and these can easily be substituted or augmented with different vegetables. Cucumber can add a refreshing crunch, as can diced red pepper, and the arugula can easily be switched with spinach or mixed greens. The chickpeas can also be substituted with other legumes or grains; our favorite options are butter beans or cooked quinoa.

Switching up your salad dressing is another really simple yet effective way to add variety to your salads. While this recipe uses a simple balsamic dressing, a herby lemon vinaigrette would pair wonderfully with the ingredients. Alternatively, if you prefer your sauces to be creamy, a classic ranch dressing would make a delicious accompaniment.