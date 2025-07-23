Give Classic Bourbon Balls A Peachy Twist With This Recipe

We have Southern cuisine to thank for countless flavor-packed dishes, including sweet treats like these bourbon balls. "For an adults-only treat that's perfectly bite-sized, balanced in flavor, and, of course, boozy, bourbon balls definitely top my list," Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse raves. First produced at a candy store in Kentucky in the 1930s, the original recipe was inspired by the governor's penchant for pairing chocolate with a sip of bourbon. The alcohol-infused orbs originally consisted of pecans, chocolate, powdered sugar, butter, and bourbon, ground together and rolled into fudgy balls that are somewhere between a no-bake cookie and candy.

However, bourbon balls are also an excellent template for all sorts of fun customizations. Case in point, Rosenhouse created these peachy bourbon balls that will satisfy your sweet tooth while introducing a novel combination that's hard to resist. Vanilla wafers, pecans, peach preserves, and bourbon make up the bulk of the balls, resulting in a subtly bright fruity and nutty taste rounded out by warm vanilla and bourbon aromas. Rosenhouse also offers suggestions for garnishing them for even more texture and attractive presentation. "They're just as delicious to have on hand for a quick after-dinner treat as they are perfect for just about any occasion," Rosenhouse tells us. They keep well too, so make a batch for impromptu visitors or to curb your post-dinner dessert cravings.