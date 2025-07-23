Give Classic Bourbon Balls A Peachy Twist With This Recipe
We have Southern cuisine to thank for countless flavor-packed dishes, including sweet treats like these bourbon balls. "For an adults-only treat that's perfectly bite-sized, balanced in flavor, and, of course, boozy, bourbon balls definitely top my list," Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse raves. First produced at a candy store in Kentucky in the 1930s, the original recipe was inspired by the governor's penchant for pairing chocolate with a sip of bourbon. The alcohol-infused orbs originally consisted of pecans, chocolate, powdered sugar, butter, and bourbon, ground together and rolled into fudgy balls that are somewhere between a no-bake cookie and candy.
However, bourbon balls are also an excellent template for all sorts of fun customizations. Case in point, Rosenhouse created these peachy bourbon balls that will satisfy your sweet tooth while introducing a novel combination that's hard to resist. Vanilla wafers, pecans, peach preserves, and bourbon make up the bulk of the balls, resulting in a subtly bright fruity and nutty taste rounded out by warm vanilla and bourbon aromas. Rosenhouse also offers suggestions for garnishing them for even more texture and attractive presentation. "They're just as delicious to have on hand for a quick after-dinner treat as they are perfect for just about any occasion," Rosenhouse tells us. They keep well too, so make a batch for impromptu visitors or to curb your post-dinner dessert cravings.
Gather the ingredients for peachy bourbon balls
To make these peachy bourbon balls, you'll need vanilla wafer cookies, pecan pieces (toasted), confectioners' sugar, peach preserves, bourbon, and kosher salt. If desired, get ground ginger to add to the mixture, and melted white chocolate, crushed pecans, or shredded coconut for coating.
Step 1: Grind the wafers
In a food processor, grind the vanilla wafer cookies to fine crumbs.
Step 2: Add the pecans
Add the pecan pieces and pulse lightly until pea-sized.
Step 3: Empty the food processor
Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.
Step 4: Mix in sugar, preserves, bourbon, salt, and ginger
Add ½ cup confectioners' sugar, the peach preserves, bourbon, kosher salt, and ginger if using, and mix with gloved hands to combine.
Step 5: Make balls
Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls and transfer them to a plate.
Step 6: Wrap and freeze
Wrap with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 1 hour or until firm.
Step 7: Prep a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet or large plate with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 8: Roll the balls in sugar
Coat the balls with the remaining ½ cup confectioners' sugar.
Step 9: Add other coatings if desired
If desired, you can also coat the balls with melted white chocolate, then roll into crushed nuts or shredded coconut to coat.
Step 10: Place balls on baking sheet and chill
Transfer the coated balls to the lined baking sheet and refrigerate until set.
Step 11: Serve or store balls
Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
What other sweet treats can I offer with bourbon balls?
Peachy Bourbon Balls Recipe
Our peachy bourbon balls combine vanilla wafers, pecans, peach preserves, and bourbon for a subtle fruitiness rounded out by warm vanilla and bourbon aromas.
Ingredients
- 60 vanilla wafer cookies
- ½ cup pecan pieces, toasted
- 1 cup confectioners' sugar, divided
- ¼ cup peach preserves
- ¼ cup bourbon
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- ⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
- 3 ounces white chocolate, melted
- Crushed pecans and shredded coconut, for coating
Directions
- In a food processor, grind the vanilla wafer cookies to fine crumbs.
- Add the pecan pieces and pulse lightly until pea-sized.
- Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.
- Add ½ cup confectioners' sugar, the peach preserves, bourbon, kosher salt, and ginger if using, and mix with gloved hands to combine.
- Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls and transfer them to a plate.
- Wrap with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 1 hour or until firm.
- Line a small baking sheet or large plate with parchment paper; set aside.
- Coat the balls with the remaining ½ cup confectioners' sugar.
- If desired, you can also coat the balls with melted white chocolate, then roll into crushed nuts or shredded coconut to coat.
- Transfer the coated balls to the lined baking sheet and refrigerate until set.
- Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|104
|Total Fat
|3.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|1.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|11.3 g
|Sodium
|58.6 mg
|Protein
|0.8 g
Can I make bourbon balls ahead of time?
Aside from their delicious taste and bite-sized format, one of the advantages of bourbon balls is that they can be made in advance. "Bourbon balls can easily be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen depending on how long you plan to store them," Rosenhouse states. If you want to get a head start on your baking tasks for an event or simply want to have an extra treat on hand, these peachy bourbon balls are the way to go. Their eye-catching appearance and easy-to-grab size make them a great option for potlucks, parties, or any other occasion when you want to share something sweet with a crowd. They also make a nice gift if attractively packaged, and pair well with an assortment of cookies and other sweet treats.
For optimal results, Rosenhouse instructs, "Prep as directed, coating the balls with any toppings you prefer, and transfer them to an airtight container to keep them from bumping around." You can store them in the short term or slightly longer term, depending on your needs, as they'll keep in the fridge for up to a week or in the freezer for around two months. If they're frozen, Rosenhouse recommends leaving them at room temperature to thaw before serving.
How can I change up these bourbon balls?
Rosenhouse's peachy bourbon balls are already a fun spinoff from the original recipe, but the options for customization don't stop there. "You can get creative with these bourbon balls in a few key ways," she states, "Swap the vanilla wafer cookies with any type of cookie you prefer, from graham crackers to gingersnaps, shortbread cookies, and more." To ensure you have the right amount of ground cookie crumbs if you're using a different shape and size of cookie, Rosenhouse recommends measuring out about 2 ½ cups.
Meanwhile, pecans are part of the original concoction, but Rosenhouse says you can leave them out or swap in a different nut if desired. Of course, these peachy bourbon balls require peach preserves, but if you want to stray from the recipe, Rosenhouse says, "Substitute any jam or preserves in the place of peach, and add spices as desired." Let that inspire other fruity combinations and try tasty pairings like apple and cinnamon, raspberry and almond, apricot and pistachio, or even fig preserves with walnuts. Although bourbon balls get their name from the liquor in question, try your hand at rum or whiskey balls for a novel variation.