12 Different Ways To Cook Sweet Potatoes Beyond Baking

Let's be honest — a perfectly baked sweet potato is basically nature's dessert. Sticky-sweet with caramelized edges, crispy skin, and steamy, velvet-soft flesh — you don't even need butter, but if you add it you've got instant recipe gold. And that's not even mentioning the nutrition factor. A simple baked sweet potato is a win on all accounts. But if that's the only way you've been cooking them, you're missing out.

Sweet potatoes — not to be confused with yams — are more than just an easy bake-and-eat situation. They hold their own in both sweet and savory dishes, bring a lush, creamy texture to soups and doughs, and crisp up beautifully when fried, grilled, or air-fried. They're also nutritional powerhouses, loaded with fiber, vitamin A, potassium, and vitamin C, meaning they're doing good work while tasting like a treat.

So, if you're ready to level up your sweet potato game, this guide explores 12 essential cooking techniques — each with expert-backed tips, tricks, and a recipe to put your skills to the test.