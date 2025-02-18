12 Different Ways To Cook Sweet Potatoes Beyond Baking
Let's be honest — a perfectly baked sweet potato is basically nature's dessert. Sticky-sweet with caramelized edges, crispy skin, and steamy, velvet-soft flesh — you don't even need butter, but if you add it you've got instant recipe gold. And that's not even mentioning the nutrition factor. A simple baked sweet potato is a win on all accounts. But if that's the only way you've been cooking them, you're missing out.
Sweet potatoes — not to be confused with yams — are more than just an easy bake-and-eat situation. They hold their own in both sweet and savory dishes, bring a lush, creamy texture to soups and doughs, and crisp up beautifully when fried, grilled, or air-fried. They're also nutritional powerhouses, loaded with fiber, vitamin A, potassium, and vitamin C, meaning they're doing good work while tasting like a treat.
So, if you're ready to level up your sweet potato game, this guide explores 12 essential cooking techniques — each with expert-backed tips, tricks, and a recipe to put your skills to the test.
1. Fry sweet potatoes for crispy, golden perfection
Sweet potato fries, anyone? If you walk into a restaurant and just order a plate of those deep-orange, caramelized gems, with or without sauce, we wouldn't blame you. But even better is making them right at home. When frying sweet potatoes, it's important to note their naturally higher sugar content. This means they brown faster than white potatoes, making the right oil temperature, seasoning, and prep all essential.
One method is pan-frying, which uses less oil in a shallow pan. To pan-fry, cook thin slices or shredded sweet potatoes in a cast-iron or nonstick skillet with just enough oil to crisp up the edges. But for the most traditional french fry results, deep-frying is king. This method fully submerges the potatoes, leading to a more even, golden crisp. For crispy fries, go with our favorite double-fry method — or you may even find that the crispiest fries get triple cooked. You could even play around with this cold-frying method for crispy fries.
And to really level up the crunch, toss the sweet potatoes in cornstarch or arrowroot powder before frying — this absorbs excess moisture and boosts texture. For another layer of flavor on the finished product, try a dusting of smoked paprika, garlic powder, cinnamon, or spicy cayenne.
2. Boil sweet potatoes for ultra-creamy dishes
Boiling might not be the flashiest way to cook sweet potatoes because you don't get the developed flavors and textures, but it's a game-changer for certain recipes. If you've ever had velvety mashed sweet potatoes, pillowy gnocchi, or even a fluffy sweet potato shepherd's pie, boiling is the secret weapon. Unlike roasting, which concentrates sweetness and creates caramelized edges, boiling locks in moisture — making it the best method for ultra-creamy textures.
One technique is to boil the sweet potatoes whole with the skin on to retain nutrients and prevent excess water absorption. For speedier cooking, peel and cube them, but expect some nutrient loss. Choosing smaller sweet potatoes also speeds things up. Like pasta water, a pinch of salt enhances flavor, and you can add a bay leaf to bring subtle depth to savory dishes. If you are concerned about mushy potatoes, a splash of vinegar in the water helps maintain structure.
Once you have fork-tender boiled sweet potatoes, the possibilities are endless. Mash them with butter and maple syrup, blend them into soups for a creamy finish, or sneak them into baked goods for extra moisture. Just be sure to let them steam off before mashing — too much water leads to a gluey texture. Master this, and you'll never underestimate boiling again.
3. Steam sweet potatoes for a light, nutrient-packed dish
Steaming a sweet potato might sound like something a dietitian tells you to do, but it has its place in your arsenal of palate-approved techniques. This method locks in the most nutrients while keeping the texture light, soft, and fluffy. It also helps sweet potatoes hold their shape and keep their color — perfect for dicing into sleek, golden cubes when creating potato salads and bowls with a bright, beautiful presentation.
Steaming a sweet potato is easy. If you have a stainless steel steamer basket, just set it over boiling water, cover, and let the magic happen. In 15 to 20 minutes, you'll have perfectly tender sweet potatoes without losing all that vitamin C and potassium to the cooking water. Just like when boiling, you can preserve more nutrients and retain sweetness when you steam with the skin on. Once steamed, peel and dice, or for optimal nutritional benefit, serve your steamed sweet potatoes with the skin on.
Toss the chopped sweet potatoes into salads, grain bowls, or tacos. Mash them up with butter and cinnamon for a subtly sweet side, or blend them into an ultra-smooth soup. To boost the somewhat one-note flavor, add melted butter, olive oil, or a drizzle of nutty tahini, and sprinkle with flaky salt, fresh herbs, or za'atar.
4. Grill sweet potatoes for smoky, sweet, charred flavors
Grilling sweet potatoes? Oh yes. Don't be intimidated, even beginners can grill like a master. This method takes those natural sweet potato sugars to new heights, creating crispy edges, deep caramelization, and a subtle smokiness that no other technique can match. Whether you're throwing on slices, wedges, or skewers, the key is high heat, the right oil, and a little patience.
The best way to grill sweet potatoes is to slice them into thick rounds or wedges, toss them in a high-heat oil like avocado or grapeseed, and place them directly on the grates over medium-high heat (about 400 F). In five or so minutes per side, they'll develop those gorgeous grill marks and crisp, golden edges. Another option is to wrap whole sweet potatoes in foil and cook them over indirect heat. This traps in moisture while allowing the skins to crisp up beautifully. The ultra-soft sweet potato flesh will be perfect for mashing onto toast or stuffing into tacos.
Finishing touches will make grilled sweet potatoes really shine. Their smoky depth begs for bold, colorful pairings and unique sweet potato toppings. Try maple, garlic butter, chimichurri, chunky guacamole with pomegranate seeds, or a sassy miso glaze. For an extra punch of flavor, sprinkle them with smoked paprika, cumin, or a drizzle of hot honey before serving.
5. Blend sweet potatoes for silky perfection
Blending isn't technically a way to cook sweet potatoes, but it's the key to unlocking a silky smooth texture. Once baked, steamed, or boiled, blending creates a luxurious puree that is perfect for soups, sauces, hummus, pie filling, and even smoothies. Yes, smoothies. And bonus, if you know someone who claims they don't like sweet potatoes — say toddlers and picky eaters — blending disguises both texture and appearance, making it easier to sneak in extra nutrients. Feel free to reveal the secret ingredient after they fall in love with the recipe.
For soups, blend cooked sweet potatoes with broth, milk, or unsweetened plant-based milk alongside aromatics like garlic, ginger, or smoked paprika. A high-speed blender — like a Vitamix or an immersion blender — will give you the smoothest results. For a savory-sweet spin on the fluffiest hummus ever, blend cooked sweet potatoes with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. Top with freshly chopped parsley, paprika, and a drizzle of EVOO for a stunning presentation.
And yes, sweet potato smoothies are a thing. For a dessert-like sip, blend still-warm cooked sweet potato flesh with oat milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup, and vanilla. Not into warm smoothies? Cool the sweet potato flesh and blend with ice or vanilla ice cream for an untraditional milkshake. Also try blending sweet potatoes into your fave mac and cheese sauce, pancake batter, or even brownie mix.
6. Saute sweet potatoes for speed and flavor
Often looked at as one step down from a full fry, sauteing sweet potatoes in a bit of oil is a fast and flavor-packed method that delivers caramelized or crispy edges and a tender center. From a breakfast hash and taco filling to a sweet-leaning side dish, this technique offers up an oven-free cooking option. Prep work is key. Cut potatoes small — think diced cubes, thinly sliced rounds, or shreds — so they cook evenly and quickly. Since sweet potatoes are firm, a splurge-worthy chef's knife is a must.
To cook, warm a cast-iron skillet or pot over medium-high heat. The right pot or pan will do wonders. Try carbon steel or a multitasking Staub Dutch oven pot. Add your favorite high-heat cooking oil and let the chunks cook, stirring occasionally until golden brown and caramelized. For extra crispiness, let them sit undisturbed for a minute before stirring — this helps build texture on the edges.
Sweet potatoes love bold spices — try cumin, cinnamon, and smoked paprika, or finish with a splash of orange juice and zest or balsamic glaze for acidity. For a creamy twist, stir in a splash of coconut milk or broth halfway through cooking to soften the potatoes and enhance their richness. Add maple syrup, brown sugar, or kid-approved marshmallows for extra sweetness. Our fave cinnamon compound butter trick is also a win.
7. Air-fry sweet potatoes for crispy texture with less oil
If you love fried sweet potatoes but want a lighter, faster option, the air fryer is your best friend. Air-frying delivers crispy sweet potato fries with just a fraction of the oil used in traditional frying. The secret to getting them extra crispy? Try a little cornstarch — toss sweet potato wedges or cubes with a tablespoon of cornstarch and a drizzle of oil, then air fry at 375 to 400 F. Shake the basket halfway through for even crisping. Pro-tip: Don't overcrowd the basket — giving the pieces space is the key to prevent steaming them.
You can even roast whole sweet potatoes in the air fryer faster than in the oven, cutting down on cook time while still getting that caramelized, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Finish with everything bagel seasoning, za'atar, or a drizzle of maple syrup for a sweet-savory hit. Or try a coating of cinnamon sugar paired with a frosting dip, to turn air-fryer sweet potatoes into dessert.
8. Hasselback sweet potatoes for pretty presentation and skin-on nutrition
If you've never hasselbacked a sweet potato, you're seriously missing out. This technique isn't just about looks — those thin, evenly spaced slices maximize crispiness and flavor absorption, creating an irresistible contrast of crunchy edges and creamy centers. This presentation-worthy dish is perfect for dinner parties and holiday feasts.
To get it right, place a sweet potato between two chopsticks or wooden spoons and slice ⅛-inch apart, stopping just before cutting all the way through. This keeps the potato intact while allowing heat to penetrate deep, cooking it evenly and quickly.
A generous brush of melted butter or olive oil seeps into every crevice, amplifying both flavor and creating a crispy-edged texture. For an extra layer of flavor, sprinkle on brown sugar, smoked paprika, or garlic powder before roasting at 400 F for about 50 minutes. Nutrition bonus: Hasselback style is a delicious way to serve skin-on sweet potatoes. For restaurant-worthy flavor and presentation, top with a tasty sauce like maple tahini or add texture with chopped nuts or pomegranate pearls.
9. Turn sweet potatoes into dough for breads & pasta
Sweet potatoes and flour? A match made in dough heaven. Thanks to their natural starch and moisture, sweet potatoes create soft, pillowy dough perfect for gnocchi, breads, pancakes, and even fluffy golden cinnamon rolls.
For sweet potato gnocchi, mix mashed sweet potatoes with flour and a pinch of salt, shaping them into light pillows of pasta. Unlike traditional gnocchi which can be dense, sweet potatoes add a delicate, melt-in-your-mouth texture that pairs beautifully with brown butter or sage. More into baking? Mashed sweet potatoes folded into dough create extra moisture and a soft, slightly sweet crumb — think ultra-tender dinner rolls, sweet potato biscuits, or a fun twist on cinnamon rolls. Try not to overwork it, mixing just until combined for an airy dough.
Depending on whether you're going the sweet or savory route, flavor pairings could include a contrast of cheddar and chives, or a classic combo of cinnamon and maple syrup. Cream cheese frosting on top of rolls pairs beautifully.
10. Bind with sweet potatoes for sturdier veggie burgers
Mashed sweet potatoes are a game-changer for homemade veggie burgers. Their starchy, slightly sticky texture acts as a natural binder, helping ingredients like black or white beans, lentils, and quinoa hold together. Plus, they add moisture, nutrition benefits, and subtle sweetness, making every bite more flavorful and satisfying.
To get the best texture, bake or steam the sweet potatoes first — boiling can make them too watery. Then, mash and mix with your chosen ingredients before shaping into patties. A little panko or oat flour helps absorb excess moisture and firm up the texture. For cooking, pan-sear the patties in a little oil over medium heat for a few minutes per side until golden brown, or bake at 375 F for 20 to 25 minutes for a firmer texture. For extra crispiness, lightly coat the patties in breadcrumbs before cooking.
Try toppings like sliced or mashed avocado, caramelized onions, or a smoky chipotle mayo. Sweet potato burgers also pair perfectly with whole-grain buns, lettuce wraps, or even served with a salad.
11. Shred sweet potatoes for crispy, golden perfection
Shredding sweet potatoes transforms them from soft and starchy to crispy and golden. When finely shredded, they cook quickly and develop a delicate crunch, making them perfect for hash browns, fritters, and latkes. Let's face it, sweet potatoes are the ingredient swap you need to try to sweeten up your latke or hash brown game. Plus, you'll be getting a nutrition boost by using sweet potatoes instead of traditional white potatoes. For the best results, use a box grater or food processor, then squeeze out excess moisture with a clean kitchen towel. This prevents sogginess so the sweet potatoes crisp up beautifully. A little cornstarch or flour also helps bind them together.
For classic hash browns, fry shredded sweet potatoes in a thin layer of oil, pressing them down with a spatula for maximum crispiness. For latkes or fritters, mix with a little flour, egg, or an egg substitute, then pan-fry until golden brown. For a boost of flavor, add grated onion and a touch of garlic powder for savory hash browns, or mix in cinnamon and maple syrup for a sweeter breakfast fritter.
12. Freeze sweet potatoes before baking for a texture upgrade
If you truly just love the classic art of baking your sweet potatoes, this freezer trick is worth trying at least once. Just like freezing cookie or bread dough enhances texture, freezing sweet potatoes before roasting unlocks a whole new level of creaminess, sweetness, and caramelization. Here's how it works: When sweet potatoes freeze, their cell walls break down, releasing more moisture as they cook. This leads to a soft, melt-in-your-mouth interior while still achieving those crispy, caramelized edges.
Simply wash and dry whole sweet potatoes, then freeze them for at least three hours or overnight. When ready to cook, roast at 425 F for 50 to 60 minutes — no need to thaw, just pop them straight into the oven and let the magic happen. Freezing works best on whole potatoes, but thick wedges or slices also benefit from the extra caramelization.
For a finishing touch, try whipped honey butter or a dusting of cinnamon sugar for a dessert vibe, or go savory with Greek yogurt and fresh herbs. Or simply spoon dive into the simplicity of a plain, as-is, baked sweet potato — promise, we do it too.