Our 36 Best Recipes Of 2025
2025 was, in short, quite the year; artificial intelligence gained traction, talks of trade wars and tariffs gave our wallets quite the scare, we got a new pope, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl (but are we surprised?). Although food doesn't make the headlines quite like the stock market, global conflict, and sports do, a lot happened in the food and dining world over the past 12 months. Our Chowhound team has been quite busy — not just reporting the latest food recalls or the newest TikTok cooking trend but also developing and testing recipes that our readers can gather around, celebrate, and, most important of all, enjoy.
As a celebration of all the tasty dishes that 2025 has to offer, we created a list of some of our favorite in-house recipes that our team has churned out this calendar year. Some are buzzy and others are homey, but they all boast bold flavors, offer approachable instructions, and are worth making in 2025 and beyond.
1. French Onion Chicken and Rice Casserole
The colder months of the year warrant a tray (or two) of this tasty French onion casserole. It brings together hearty and sweet caramelized onions, white rice, chicken, and stock for a flavorful, unfussy dinner that you can enjoy on a weeknight or the weekend. Serve it with fresh greens and be sure to pack up the leftovers for easy lunches.
2. The Best Shepherd's Pie
Just because it's 2025 doesn't mean that vintage and timeless recipes have gone out of style. This shepherd's pie recipe is filled with the classic flavors you love, including cheesy Parmesan potatoes, lamb, root vegetables, and more. Piping the potatoes onto the top of the tray before baking gives them a very sophisticated look that's perfect for a winter dinner party.
3. Pomodori Con Riso (Roman Baked Stuffed Tomatoes)
While some of our top hits in 2025 were all about homey and vintage flavors, that doesn't mean there weren't any funky, fresh, and internationally inspired dishes to be had, including this pomodori con riso. The thing we love most about it is its versatility; it makes use of all that delicious summer produce but is also hearty enough to enjoy during the fall and winter.
4. Our Buzz-Worthy Coffee Granita
Most people associate the hot summer months with ice cream, but we're here to propose an even better alternative: granitas. This caffeinated-but-cool recipe offers a frosty take on coffee and comes with a creamy topping. The espresso or strongly brewed coffee base is spiked with coffee liqueur, though you could forgo it if you're looking for a non-alcoholic treat to cool off with.
5. Gourmet McDonald's McMuffin-Inspired Breakfast Sandwich
The McDonald's McMuffin turned 50 this year, so what better way to celebrate than with this homemade twist on a fast food favorite? Our version gets its flavorful kick from onion chutney, truffled cheese, bacon, and compound butter. Not only do you get a more flavorful and homemade alternative, but you also don't have to sit in a drive-thru line to get your hands on it!
6. Sweet and Spicy Peach Chicken Quesadillas
2025 saw a lot of sweet and savory pairings, including this one, which unites summery peach and savory chicken. The charred, grilled protein is the perfect foil to the boldly flavored peach pico de gallo, the latter of which is added to the quesadillas and served on the side. The two types of cheese really tie this recipe together with a beautiful, Tex-Mex-inspired bow.
7. Buffalo Chicken and Gorgonzola Meatballs
Forget Buffalo chicken pizza or sliders — this recipe offers an even better, party-friendly alternative. The meatballs are rich in protein, thanks to ground chicken, and come with a hefty dose of flavor from the mild blue cheese filling. The extra bold and piquant sauce is just what this dish needed to earn a spot on your list of tailgate must-haves.
8. Matcha Pistachio Popsicles
Matcha didn't lose any popularity in 2025. This recipe brings it together with another ingredient that held onto eaters' attention this year: pistachio. While not in Dubai chocolate form, this frozen, non-dairy treat (made with coconut cream) is delicious nonetheless. The earthy matcha plays well against the nutty pistachios, resulting in a low-effort, refreshing pop perfect for sipping poolside.
9. Smoked Salmon Sandwich Recipe With All The Fixings
Forget the boring tuna salad sandwich; 2025 was filled with bold, straight-from-the-sea flavors, including the ones in this smoked salmon sandwich. Not only is it packed with smoky, delectable salmon, but it's also contrasted with beautiful and bright fillings: a dilly cream cheese, cucumbers, sliced veggies, arugula, and capers. It's the perfect lunch; it won't weigh your palate down, and the prep takes a matter of minutes.
10. Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis De Nata)
There was no shortage of great dessert recipes this year, including these classic and beautiful custard tarts. The tarts are baked in a small muffin tin, making them easy to eat or serve at an Iberian-inspired gathering. If you've never prepared a custard before, fear not; this recipe walks you through step by step, ensuring that you get just the right consistency for the filling and the perfect hue on the homemade tart shells.
11. The Bear-Inspired Gourmet Hamburger Helper
This gourmet Hamburger Helper recipe will have you saying, "Yes, chef!" In honor of the return of the hit show, "The Bear," we whipped up a flavorful and homey take on a vintage boxed classic. It starts with a box of Cheeseburger Macaroni Hamburger Helper but ends with a buttery, crunchy, and homemade-ish rendition that would make chef Sydney proud.
12. Italian Deli Grinder Salad
In 2025, we abandoned the notion that salad had to be considered boring. This version takes inspiration from an Italian grinder sandwich; not only does it have the traditional selection of meats (Genoa salami, capicola, and prosciutto), but it also adds tons of fresh veggies and croutons made with stale Italian bread. It would be an excellent lunch salad or one to take to the beach.
13. Honey Apple Crumb Cake
2025 may be on its way out the door, but time clearly hasn't lessened our obsession with crumb cakes. This fruit-studded one is perfect for serving during Rosh Hashanah, but we wouldn't blame you if you make it throughout the year — it's just that good. The apple slices are fanned out artistically between layers of honeyed batter and finished with a delectably buttery crumb topping and extra honey. It's sweet — but not too sweet — and can even be enjoyed for breakfast.
14. Steak with Whiskey Cream Sauce
Beef: It's what's for dinner (still). This flavorful dinner recipe marries a tender filet (though you could always swap it out for a cheaper cut) with an aromatic, punchy, and creamy whiskey sauce. It's upscale enough to make for a great date-night dish, or when you're just looking to treat yourself to something a little more upscale. Pair it with classic steakhouse sides like potatoes and roasted asparagus.
15. Southern-Style Homemade Cornbread Dressing
Stuffing ... or dressing? 2025 didn't see an end to this argument, but it did see yet another recipe worth trying. Rather than using stale bread or breadcrumbs, this recipe walks you through making a delicious batch of cornbread, which is baked, cubed, and mixed with bacon fat (and bacon pieces), vegetables, and stock. You won't miss your store-bought stuffing after trying it, and we reckon your Thanksgiving will never be the same.
16. Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
You don't have to wait until Easter to get your hands on a carrot cake thanks to this playful and unique take on the classic dessert. It swaps the classic layer cake format for carrot-infused cookies sandwiching a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. For extra texture, our cookies are mixed with walnuts, shredded coconut, and raisins, though you could forgo these additions if you're looking for a softer, more cake-like base.
17. Blackberry and Pine Nut Cheesecake
You may be familiar with New York-style cheesecake, but you probably won't be able to look at it the same after trying this unique rendition. The classic graham cracker crust is studded with crushed pine nuts and flavored with chocolate, which acts as the perfect pairing for the creamy cheesecake, plump blackberries, and candied pine nuts on top. It's by no means a "simple" dessert, but it's definitely worth the effort.
18. Aromatic Smothered Pork Chops
Upscale (but actually, low-effort) dinners were "in" in 2025, which is why we had to include this aromatic smothered pork chop recipe on our favorites list. There is just so much flavor to be had in this dish, from the mushrooms and the sliced Turkish figs (bye-bye applesauce) to the shallots and Dijon-spiked sauce. It's homey, yet also elevated — perfect when you're craving restaurant-quality fare from the comfort of your own home.
19. Spanish Romesco-y Tuna Casserole
Elevated vintage dishes were at the forefront of our culinary minds in 2025, as shown by this twist on boring tuna casserole. Gone are the days of mushy pasta, flavorless canned tuna, and something vaguely crunchy on top. This take dials up the flavor with the help of Spanish Manzanilla olives with pimientos, Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, and anchovies. The cauliflower adds an extra dose of nutrients and makes this dish even heartier.
20. Homemade Peanut Butter Pie
We always forget about how delicious peanut butter pie is until we make one ourselves. If you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, you're in for a treat. While this recipe is made with a classic graham cracker crust, you could add cocoa powder to give it a more Reese's-adjacent kick. Or add a drizzle of chocolate sauce before serving for an even better contrast to the rich, nutty filling.
21. Simple Classic Fried Chicken
It never hurts to revisit the classics, which is why this simple fried chicken recipe is one of our favorites. Tender, buttermilk-dredged chicken is fried in lard, creating the perfect crispy coating and soft, juicy interior. This main dish can be served with a whole host of sides, including mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. It's so versatile and a must-have recipe for any home cook.
22. Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese and pepperoni pizza are favorite comfort foods for many, so why not combine the two under one roof (read: between two slices of bread)? This pepperoni pizza grilled cheese is bound to be a kid-favorite — and adults will love it too. It swaps out the classic Kraft Singles for fresh mozzarella and adds a layer of tomato sauce, crispy pepperoni, and basil between the two slices of hearty bread. It would be excellent served alongside an herby take on tomato soup.
23. Sonoran Hot Dog with Salsa Verde Mayo
Fusion dishes were also on the docket for our team in 2025. This unique take on the classic American hot dog adds Mexican-inspired additions, including a bacon-wrapped frank, pinto beans, and a punchy homemade salsa verde mayo. We recommend topping them with jalapeños, mustard, onions, and tomatoes, though it's clear that the mayo's flavor will take center stage.
24. DIY Peelable Mango Gummy Candy
Peelable candy may have had a chokehold on TikTok in 2024, but that doesn't mean it disappeared entirely in 2025. Although the candy is meant to be peeled before it's eaten, the shells of these sweets are perfectly edible. Although it will require that you master gelatin and allocate enough time for the candies to cool before peeling and enjoying them, the flavor is worth the effort.
25. Triple Chocolate Chunk Pizookie
Our cast-iron skillets saw a lot of use this year, including for pizookies. This recipe brings together massive pieces of several different types of chocolate — dark, milk, and white — for a decadent, kid-friendly dessert fit for feeding a crowd. We recommend topping it with ice cream to make it even more delicious. A drizzle of hot fudge or chocolate sauce probably wouldn't hurt either.
26. High Protein Marry Me Chicken Pasta
The focus on macronutrients — especially protein — didn't cease in 2025, and you may even forget that this marry me chicken pasta recipe is packed with tons of it. Our recipe uses chickpea pasta, but you could also swap it out for a lentil, black bean, or higher-protein noodle alternative. Although it's nutrient-dense, it also doesn't skimp on flavor, thanks to ingredients like red pepper flakes, sun-dried tomatoes, grated Parmesan, and basil.
27. Elevated Russian Chicken
You don't have to pay a visit to Moscow to get your hands on this Russian chicken dish. It's a statement dish in itself; our version swaps out the Russian dressing for a flavorful medley of apricot jam, cognac, wine, and horseradish. Make a meal out of it by serving it with potatoes, beans, or a salad.
28. Ultra Cheesy Juicy Lucy
"Juicy Lucy" isn't derogatory. In fact, our version of it actually gives it a good reputation. This burger, which is well-known among Minneapolitans, is stuffed with not just American cheese, but also cheese curds (the squeakier, the better). Before serving, it's topped with caramelized onions, which add just the right amount of sweetness to complement the sharp cheese within.
29. High-Protein Pancake Bread
The high-protein trend didn't skip dessert. However, after trying our version, you'll want to leave Trader Joe's pancake bread on its shelves for good. As its name suggests, this bread tastes like a pancake in loaf form; it's loaded with protein powder and Greek yogurt for macros and rounded out with maple syrup, cinnamon, and butter for flavor. Enjoy it for breakfast or as a hearty, filling snack to power you through your workday.
30. Triple Anise Chicken Salad
We're so glad to see that underutilized flavors, like anise, got some time in the spotlight in 2025. This chicken salad, as its name suggests, is packed with it; there are fennel bulbs and fronds as well as plenty of flavor from tarragon, dried cherries, a sour cream and mayo dressing, and chopped walnuts. It would be perfect served on a crusty ciabatta, though it would also be excellent plopped atop a fresh bowl of greens.
31. Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls
You don't have to make a trip to your favorite Tex-Mex (heavy on the "Tex") steakhouse to get your hands on the best part of your meal: the rolls. This recipe not only prepares a ton of plush, soft, and slightly sweet rolls — which can be used as a side, as sliders, and more — but it also comes with directions for the only thing better than the rolls: the cinnamon butter.
32. 'BBQ in a Bowl' Chicken Salad
Bowls are still popular in 2025, though it's not just Chipotle that's cashing in on the trend. Our "BBQ in a Bowl" recipe makes it easy to stuff your face trough-style with all your barbecue favorites, including corn, barbecued chicken, sweet potatoes, and slaw. All of the components are united by one tangy, mayonnaise-and-ketchup-based dressing. No grill is required, making this a great dish to enjoy during the winter months when you've got a hankering for a summer barbecue.
33. Elevated Tuna Salad Sandwich
You don't have to settle for boring tuna salad any longer thanks to this recipe. The quick-pickled celery and onion add a tangy, sour bite while the roasted grape tomatoes and fresh dill add a summery lightness to this childhood favorite. Pile it on a crusty baguette, layer it up with fresh greens for extra crunch, and serve it alongside crispy kettle chips for a simple-yet-elevated lunch.
34. Viral Trader Joe's Lobster Pasta
Yes, Trader Joe's lobster pasta did, in fact, go viral this year. But just because trends come and go doesn't mean they're worth forgetting. This one, flavored with both lobster meat and lobster bisque, shouldn't go anywhere. The seafood-forward flavor is light, especially when it's married with aromatics, tomatoes, and Parmesan, making it a summer evening must-have. Serve it with garlic bread and salad for an even more well-rounded meal.
35. Irresistible Chocolate Toffee Bark
We don't use the word "irresistible" lightly here. If you've never made toffee before, let alone touched a candy thermometer, fear not; this recipe walks you through every step of making the candy and adorning it with slivered almonds and melted chocolate. It's a great treat to gift to others — if you can resist eating the whole tray yourself.
36. Elevated Irish Whiskey Ginger Cocktail
Fun cocktails are so in, and this elevated Irish whiskey ginger sipper is no exception. Not only is it filled with bold flavors from the orange juice, spicy ginger beer, and oaky whiskey along with a cozy brown sugar and baking spice syrup, but it also gets a sophisticated touch from the candied sage leaf garnish. It's simple yet complex, making it a great way to toast to the New Year.