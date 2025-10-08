Spice Up Sonoran Hot Dogs With A Salsa Verde Mayo

There are myriad styles of hot dogs out there, from the tomato and pickle-garnished Chicago dog to the ubiquitous chili cheese dog. Yet another regional specialty is the Sonoran, a unique type of hot dog that features a bacon-wrapped frank and Mexican-inspired toppings like beans and salsa verde, all stuffed into a bolillo roll. Sonoran hot dogs originated in — you guessed it — the Sonoran region of Mexico, but they're particularly popular in a state that borders Mexico: Arizona. They're about as maximalist as a hot dog can get, which is what makes them especially fun to make at home.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has just the at-home Sonoran hot dog fix with her recipe, one that comes topped off with a salsa verde mayo for optimal spicy-rich decadence. Watkins put in quite a bit of research to make sure she got this recipe right, and ended up with something that she proudly calls "a new favorite hot dog and topping combination." She specifically appreciates "the smoky bacon flavor contrast to the creamy salsa verde mayo (with that pop of fresh cilantro)." She also gives a shout-out to those fresher toppings like jalapeños, onion, and tomato, which offer a nice counter to the buttery pinto beans and fluffy bolillo roll, making for one absolutely stuffed yet well-rounded and cohesive hot dog.