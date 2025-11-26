Irresistible Chocolate Toffee Bark Recipe
The name of this recipe is certainly fitting — chocolate toffee bark is irresistible. With crisp, toasted almonds, two layers of rich dark chocolate, and a buttery layer of toffee candy in the center that melts in your mouth, this is the type of treat that disappears faster than you expect. Each bite has the perfect balance of sweetness, crunch, and chocolatey flavor, with just a hint of nuttiness from the sliced almonds and a contrasting edge from flaky salt, if you choose to add it. While you could enjoy toffee bark year-round, it's fancy enough for gift-giving or serving as part of a holiday dessert platter.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Even better than how tasty this candy is, is that you can store it in the fridge or freezer to enjoy for weeks or months to come — if it lasts that long." Whether you're packaging this toffee up for friends or grabbing a piece whenever a craving strikes, homemade chocolate toffee bark is the ultimate sweet treat.
Gather the ingredients for irresistible chocolate toffee bark
While you might expect homemade candy to have a long ingredient list, chocolate toffee is made with just 6 key ingredients. The first is unsalted butter, which adds richness and a buttery texture and flavor to the candy. The other main component of toffee is granulated sugar. Cooked with the butter and a splash of water, the sugar mixture caramelizes and reaches 290 F — the beginning of an optimal temperature range to ensure the candy will set up firm. Vanilla extract and kosher salt are added in to round out the flavor, and baking soda aerates the toffee for a melt-in-your-mouth finish.
Once the candy is poured onto a baking sheet to set and cool completely, it's coated with melted dark chocolate on both sides, and topped with optional sliced, toasted almonds and flaky sea salt. Swap the dark chocolate for milk chocolate, or any type you prefer. You can also use chopped toasted almonds, pecan or walnut pieces, or go nut-free.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: Heat the toffee mixture
In a medium saucepan over low, heat the butter, sugar, and a splash of water (about 1 tablespoon) until melted and combined, stirring often.
Step 3: Continue to cook
Place a candy thermometer in the pan, and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reaches 290 F.
Step 4: Add the vanilla and baking soda
Turn off the heat, and stir in the vanilla, salt, and baking soda.
Step 5: Pour onto the baking sheet
Immediately pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, spreading it evenly to a little over ¼-inch thickness. Set the toffee aside to cool completely.
Step 6: Melt the chocolate
In the microwave, heat ½ of the chocolate ⅔ of the way.
Step 7: Stir
Stir to melt it the rest of the way.
Step 8: Top the toffee with chocolate
Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the cooled toffee and chill until firm.
Step 9: Flip and repeat
Flip and repeat with the remaining chocolate on the remaining side, sprinkling with almonds and sea salt, if using, before the chocolate sets.
Step 10: Chill
Chill until firm.
Step 11: Break into shards
Break the toffee into shards.
Step 12: Serve the toffee
Transfer to a serving dish and serve.
With toasted almonds, rich dark chocolate, and a buttery layer of toffee that melts in your mouth, this chocolate toffee bark is truly irresistible.
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 (10-ounce) bag dark chocolate chips, divided
Optional Ingredients
- ½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
- Flaky sea salt, for garnishing
Directions
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium saucepan over low, heat the butter, sugar, and a splash of water (about 1 tablespoon) until melted and combined, stirring often.
- Place a candy thermometer in the pan, and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reaches 290 F.
- Turn off the heat, and stir in the vanilla, salt, and baking soda.
- Immediately pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, spreading it evenly to a little over ¼-inch thickness. Set the toffee aside to cool completely.
- In the microwave, heat ½ of the chocolate ⅔ of the way.
- Stir to melt it the rest of the way.
- Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the cooled toffee and chill until firm.
- Flip and repeat with the remaining chocolate on the remaining side, sprinkling with almonds and sea salt, if using, before the chocolate sets.
- Chill until firm.
- Break the toffee into shards.
- Transfer to a serving dish and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|257
|Total Fat
|19.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|31.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|16.8 g
|Sodium
|103.5 mg
|Protein
|1.5 g
Tips for the best chocolate toffee bark
Making homemade candy can be tricky, but a few simple tips can help ensure the best results every time. The first is to use a candy thermometer. If you don't currently have one, you can find them fairly cheap, and it's a worthwhile investment you will need to use again and again for making candies like toffee or brittle, marshmallows, caramels, jams, items like Italian meringue, or even as a way to check your oil temperature when frying. While it is possible to make sweets without a candy thermometer, using one makes the process of bringing the candy mixture to 290 F — the ideal temperature for a firm, set texture without scorching — completely foolproof. You'll also want to use a heavy-bottomed pot to keep the candy from burning, and stir often to avoid hot spots. Make sure your saucepan is large enough — once the baking soda is added, the candy mixture will bubble up slightly so take some care that it doesn't bubble over and that you don't get burnt.
For a smooth, glossy finish, only melt the chocolate ⅔ of the way. Stirring to melt the rest of the way will emulsify and bring down the temperature of the chocolate, creating the right snap and sheen. Chill the toffee until firm before breaking the candy into shards, then serve it whenever you're ready for a special sweet treat.
How to store chocolate toffee bark
This recipe for chocolate toffee bark serves about 16, but you can also bulk up the recipe to serve at larger holiday parties, weddings, showers, or to package up as holiday gifts. Better yet? You can prepare it well in advance. Transfer the toffee shards to an airtight container and stack them between layers of parchment paper to keep the finish of the candy pristine.
Depending on when you'd like to serve the toffee, store it at room temperature in a cool, dry place for up to a week, in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, or in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw the toffee in the refrigerator if you're serving it from frozen to keep condensation from forming on the surface of the candy as it warms. If you choose to package the candy in cellophane bags or holiday boxes, place the packages inside a large, sealed container and store them in a cool, dry place to keep them fresh until gifting.