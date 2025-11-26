Irresistible Chocolate Toffee Bark Recipe

The name of this recipe is certainly fitting — chocolate toffee bark is irresistible. With crisp, toasted almonds, two layers of rich dark chocolate, and a buttery layer of toffee candy in the center that melts in your mouth, this is the type of treat that disappears faster than you expect. Each bite has the perfect balance of sweetness, crunch, and chocolatey flavor, with just a hint of nuttiness from the sliced almonds and a contrasting edge from flaky salt, if you choose to add it. While you could enjoy toffee bark year-round, it's fancy enough for gift-giving or serving as part of a holiday dessert platter.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Even better than how tasty this candy is, is that you can store it in the fridge or freezer to enjoy for weeks or months to come — if it lasts that long." Whether you're packaging this toffee up for friends or grabbing a piece whenever a craving strikes, homemade chocolate toffee bark is the ultimate sweet treat.