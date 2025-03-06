Matcha Pistachio Popsicles Recipe

There is nothing better than a cold, refreshing popsicle on a sweltering summer day, but how about a treat so tasty you want it all year round? These matcha pistachio popsicles, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, are creamy, rich, and sophisticated, and they can be made with ease in your own kitchen. All that is required is a high-speed blender and a set of popsicle molds and verdant, lip-smacking indulgence is just a freeze away.

Soaking raw pistachios overnight and combining them with velvety coconut cream makes these frozen pops ultra-creamy, unlike many non-dairy frozen confections. They are lightly sweetened with honey and have a touch of vanilla and almond extracts to enhance the matcha flavor. Matcha powder adds a hint of earthiness and rich tea flavor that pairs beautifully with the sweet, buttery essence of the pistachios. All ingredients go in the blender before being poured into the molds and topped with a few chopped pistachios for texture and visual appeal.