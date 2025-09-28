These Peach Chicken Quesadillas Are Deliciously Sweet And Spicy

Quesadillas are a classic example of street food in Mexico, but there is a reason why they have become so popular in U.S. restaurants and with home cooks: They're infinitely versatile, easy to make, quick to prepare, and just so comforting. Basic quesadillas involve either corn or flour tortillas filled with cheese and cooked in a bit of oil or butter in a heavy skillet to achieve a molten interior and crispy, golden outside. The basic quesadilla can be easily customized with different proteins, vegetables, and even fruit, as with this recipe for sweet and spicy peach chicken quesadillas. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite way to incorporate a bit of sweet fruitiness and satisfying bite in these elevated quesadillas that are filled with honey-lime-habanero-marinated and grilled chicken breast, a blend of Mexican cheeses, and a slightly spicy fresh peach pico de gallo.

Kinnaird's fresh pico de gallo is a blend of tree-ripened peaches, juicy tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onion, and zesty jalapeño. Fresh mint, cilantro, and lime juice give the pico brightness, and the crunchy veggies and sweet peach add an element of surprise to this hearty quesadilla. All ingredients for these quesadillas can be prepped in advance so that assembling and cooking is a speedy process before serving this very shareable dish.