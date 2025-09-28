These Peach Chicken Quesadillas Are Deliciously Sweet And Spicy
Quesadillas are a classic example of street food in Mexico, but there is a reason why they have become so popular in U.S. restaurants and with home cooks: They're infinitely versatile, easy to make, quick to prepare, and just so comforting. Basic quesadillas involve either corn or flour tortillas filled with cheese and cooked in a bit of oil or butter in a heavy skillet to achieve a molten interior and crispy, golden outside. The basic quesadilla can be easily customized with different proteins, vegetables, and even fruit, as with this recipe for sweet and spicy peach chicken quesadillas. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite way to incorporate a bit of sweet fruitiness and satisfying bite in these elevated quesadillas that are filled with honey-lime-habanero-marinated and grilled chicken breast, a blend of Mexican cheeses, and a slightly spicy fresh peach pico de gallo.
Kinnaird's fresh pico de gallo is a blend of tree-ripened peaches, juicy tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onion, and zesty jalapeño. Fresh mint, cilantro, and lime juice give the pico brightness, and the crunchy veggies and sweet peach add an element of surprise to this hearty quesadilla. All ingredients for these quesadillas can be prepped in advance so that assembling and cooking is a speedy process before serving this very shareable dish.
Gather the sweet and spicy peach chicken quesadilla ingredients
Start with boneless and skinless chicken breasts. For the chicken marinade, you will need honey, avocado oil, fresh lime juice, soy sauce, a clove of garlic, and a habanero pepper. You will want flour tortillas that are 10 inches in diameter for holding all of the quesadilla fillings. We use 2 Mexican cheeses in this recipe – queso fresco, which is a fresh crumbling cheese, and Oaxaca, which is similar in flavor and melting consistency to mozzarella. To make the peach pico de Gallo, you will need a couple of ripe peaches, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, sweet bell pepper (red, orange, or yellow), red onion, a jalapeño pepper, fresh mint and cilantro, more lime juice, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. You will also use some avocado oil for cooking the quesadillas.
Step 1: Make the chicken marinade
To make the marinade, whisk together the honey, 2 tablespoons avocado oil, 2 tablespoons lime juice, soy sauce, habanero, and garlic.
Step 2: Add the chicken and marinade to a ziplock bag
Place the chicken thighs in a ziplock bag and add the marinade, pushing out extra air before sealing the bag.
Step 3: Refrigerate the chicken
Refrigerate the chicken for at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.
Step 4: Make the peach pico de gallo
While the chicken marinates, make the peach pico de gallo by combining the peaches, tomatoes, red onion, red bell pepper, jalapeño, cilantro, mint, salt, pepper, and remaining lime juice. Set aside.
Step 5: Preheat a grill
Step 6: Place the chicken on the grill
Grill the chicken thighs on one side for about 6 minutes.
Step 7: Flip the chicken and grill on the other side
Flip the chicken and grill for another 6 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 8: Remove the chicken from the grill and cool
Remove the chicken from the grill and let it cool slightly.
Step 9: Chop the chicken
Chop the thighs into ½-inch pieces and set it aside.
Step 10: Preheat the oven
Preheat an oven to 350 F.
Step 11: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper.
Step 12: Heat a cast iron skillet
Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of avocado oil.
Step 13: Add 1 tortilla to the skillet
Place 1 tortilla in the skillet.
Step 14: Add some of the cheese
Add ½ cup of the Oaxaca and ¼ cup queso fresco on the bottom half of the tortilla.
Step 15: Add some of the chicken
Add ¼ of the chopped chicken.
Step 16: Add some of the peach pico de gallo
Top with 4 tablespoons of the peach pico de gallo.
Step 17: Fold over the tortilla and cook
Fold over the top half of the tortilla and cook on one side for about 2 minutes.
Step 18: Flip the quesadilla and cook on the other side
Flip and cook the quesadilla on the other side for another 2 minutes until golden brown.
Step 19: Keep the cooked quesadillas warm in the oven
Transfer the quesadilla to the prepared baking sheet and place it in the oven to keep warm while cooking the remaining quesadillas.
Step 20: Repeat the process for the remaining ingredients
Repeat the process for the remaining 3 quesadillas, adding a tablespoon of oil to the pan before cooking each time.
Step 21: Cut the warm quesadillas into triangles
Cut each finished quesadilla into 2 triangles.
Step 22: Serve the quesadillas
Serve the quesadillas with additional peach pico de gallo on the side.
What can I serve with peach chicken quesadillas?
Our elevated quesadillas are filled with honey-lime-habanero-marinated chicken breast, a blend of Mexican cheeses, and a sweet, spicy fresh peach pico de gallo.
Ingredients
- ½ cup honey
- 6 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 4 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 habanero pepper, stem and seeds removed, minced
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 cup peeled and diced fresh peaches
- 1 cup seeded and chopped fresh tomatoes
- ½ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, stem and seeds removed, minced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 4 (10-inch) flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded Oaxaca cheese
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
What substitutions could I make in this recipe?
One of the best things about making quesadillas is that you can completely customize them to the ingredients you have on hand or personal taste preferences. In the case of this recipe, Kinnaird says to stick with the general ingredient amounts but to have fun getting creative with building your own harmonious filling. Since the cheese is really the key component that makes quesadillas so delicious (and helps them to stay together), make sure that you have at least one cheese enclosed that is a good "melter." This could include a sharp or mild cheddar, Monterey Jack, mozzarella, or another Mexican cheese such as Asadero or Chihuahua. Switch in boneless, skinless chicken thighs in place of the breasts, or try using lean pork chops.
When it comes to the pico de gallo, there are also several ways to switch this up. Other stone fruits such as nectarines or plums, would blend nicely into this recipe. To spice things up a bit more, try using roasted poblano peppers in place of or in addition to the sweet bell pepper, or consider throwing in a bit of the chopped habanero being used in the marinade. Basil or thyme would also be interesting herbs to experiment with in place of the mint and cilantro.
Do I have to make these quesadillas in a cast-iron skillet?
There are a few different ways that these quesadillas can be cooked to crispy, gooey perfection. Kinnaird likes the way a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet holds and distributes heat, but she also uses other pans for quesadilla preparation. She says that a ceramic non-stick skillet or other heavy-bottomed pan will also hold heat evenly and allow the quesadillas to cook without sticking. The key is using a pan that is just slightly larger than the diameter of your tortilla so that there is a bit of room for movement in flipping, but not too much space for uneven heat.
Another trick for making well-stuffed quesadillas is to use the sheet pan method. Baking your filled quesadillas on a sheet pan helps to prevent fillings from falling out during flipping, and also allows you to prepare them all at once. Kinnaird suggests preparing a baking sheet by lining it with parchment or foil. Preheat your oven to 400 F. Brush one side of each tortilla with olive oil, then place the oiled side down on the pan. Fill your tortillas as directed in the recipe, fold them over, and then bake until they're crispy and the cheese is melted.