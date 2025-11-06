High Protein Marry Me Chicken Pasta Recipe
Have you ever eaten something so delicious that it made you want to marry the chef on the spot? This is the delectable concept behind marry me chicken, a dish so indulgent and flavorful that you'll want nothing more than a lifetime of meals just like it. As charming as this sounds, the original viral chicken dish is quite rich, so recipe developer Julie Kinnaird transformed the essence of the dish into a high protein marry me chicken pasta recipe that provides some added protein and nutritional bulk.
With some simple tweaks, Kinnaird transforms classic marry me chicken into a high-protein pasta dish, without skimping on any of that rich, creamy, savory goodness. To start, she replaces heavy cream with protein-packed whole milk Greek yogurt, keeps the boneless and skinless chicken breasts, and throws in nutty (and protein-rich) chickpea pasta to soak up the sauce. The result is just as flavorful as the original, but with a healthy dose of protein and the comfort of pasta.
Gather the high protein marry me chicken pasta ingredients
This recipe gets a big protein boost from using chickpea pasta, and Kinnaird suggests using a chunky variety such as penne or rotini to match the chunks of chicken in the sauce. For the chicken, you will want boneless and skinless breasts. You will need olive oil to toss with the pasta, as well as to saute the chicken, fresh garlic, dried thyme and oregano, red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, freshly cracked black pepper, and kosher salt. Dry white wine is used to both deglaze the pan and to add some nice acidity to the sauce.
Sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil are a key flavor ingredient from the original recipe, and Kinnaird also adds some fresh spinach leaves for color and nutrients. Chicken bone broth enriches the sauce and high-protein whole milk plain Greek yogurt replaces heavy cream from the original recipe. Grated Parmesan and fresh basil leaves finish off the pasta, giving a bit of umami and verdant sweetness to the dish.
Step 1: Bring the pasta water to a boil
Bring a large pot of water to a boil with 1 teaspoon of the salt.
Step 2: Cook the pasta
Add the pasta and cook according to package instructions until just barely al dente.
Step 3: Drain and rinse the pasta
Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water.
Step 4: Toss the pasta with olive oil
Return the pasta to the pot and toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Set aside.
Step 5: Heat the remaining olive oil
In a large saute pan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Add the chicken and seasonings
Add the chicken, garlic, thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, paprika, pepper, and remaining salt.
Step 7: Cook and stir the chicken
Cook and stir until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
Step 8: Add the wine
Add the wine and reduce the liquid by half.
Step 9: Add the bone broth and sun-dried tomatoes
Add the bone broth and sun-dried tomatoes and bring back to a simmer.
Step 10: Add the spinach
Add the spinach leaves to the pan and stir until wilted.
Step 11: Stir in the Greek yogurt and Parmesan
Stir in the Greek yogurt and Parmesan.
Step 12: Add the pasta to the pan
Gently mix in the cooked pasta until coated with the sauce and warmed through.
Step 13: Garnish the pasta with basil
Divide the pasta between 4 plates and garnish with the basil leaves.
What is marry me chicken and where did the name come from?
The original Marry Me Chicken recipe was created by Delish editor Lindsay Funston in 2016. Eventually, the dish went on to be a huge TikTok and social media hit, though marry me chicken wasn't always meant to be called, well, marry me chicken. Originally meant to be a spin on Funston's Tuscan Chicken Pasta recipe, this one was meant to be dubbed a Sicilian Chicken Skillet. But, one bite of the creamy chicken dish had Funston's coworker joking that she'd marry Funston for the chicken, and the rest is history.
The original one-pan marry me chicken recipe is comprised of seared chicken breasts that are baked in a rich sauce of heavy cream, chicken broth, sun-dried tomatoes, thyme, Parmesan, and plenty of garlic. Although the recipe is fairly simple in concept, the perfect marriage of Italian flavors in an ultra-rich saucy presentation is enough to win over the most discerning hearts and palates.
An internet search will bring up other chicken dishes promising dramatic life results, such as Engagement Chicken and Divorce Chicken, but marry me chicken seems to keep people coming back to their kitchens in the biggest way. Because the original has such a wonderful saucy quality, converting it to a pasta dish completely makes sense. Our high-protein version is also perfect for indulging in any time, marriage proposal desired or not.
What are some tips for cooking with high-protein pastas?
Kinnaird loves using chickpea pasta in place of traditional dried pasta in recipes for both the protein boost and for the nutty flavor it imparts. She does caution that cooking with chickpea pasta requires a different approach to make sure that you have the best texture in your finished dish. Chickpea pasta can go from quite firm to quite mushy relatively quickly in the cooking process, so she recommends reading the label for cooking guidelines and setting a timer for yourself to check for an al dente bite. Be sure to always rinse your chickpea pasta with cold water after draining to halt the cooking process as well.
Red lentil pasta is another high-protein pasta option that Kinnaird favors. Unlike chickpea pasta, the red lentil variety tends to stay a bit more firm during the cooking process, making it a good choice for hearty preparations or soups. Kinnaird says that the red lentil pasta typically has a longer cooking time, but it is still a good idea to rinse with cold water once you have drained it.