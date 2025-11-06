We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever eaten something so delicious that it made you want to marry the chef on the spot? This is the delectable concept behind marry me chicken, a dish so indulgent and flavorful that you'll want nothing more than a lifetime of meals just like it. As charming as this sounds, the original viral chicken dish is quite rich, so recipe developer Julie Kinnaird transformed the essence of the dish into a high protein marry me chicken pasta recipe that provides some added protein and nutritional bulk.

With some simple tweaks, Kinnaird transforms classic marry me chicken into a high-protein pasta dish, without skimping on any of that rich, creamy, savory goodness. To start, she replaces heavy cream with protein-packed whole milk Greek yogurt, keeps the boneless and skinless chicken breasts, and throws in nutty (and protein-rich) chickpea pasta to soak up the sauce. The result is just as flavorful as the original, but with a healthy dose of protein and the comfort of pasta.